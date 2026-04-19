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Over the next ten years, innovations in Artificial Intelligence are expected to catalyze GDP growth, potentially adding 15% to global economic output by 2035, according to a 2025 PwC report. This campaign equates to roughly adding 1% to annual GDP growth rates, an optimistic forecast for sure, that is comparable to the economic impact of the Industrial Revolution of the nineteenth century. In many ways, the economy of 2020s America parallels that other great age in our nation’s history of growth and innovation. Led by trillion-dollar technology behemoths like Nvidia, Alphabet, and Meta, the groundswell of AI innovation is poised to have widespread repercussions throughout society, like the effects of Standard Oil and Carnegie Steel, affecting everything from healthcare to robotics to transportation along the way.

AI’s impact has been fueled by favorable policies in the second Trump administration that has accelerated its society-wide adoption. Yet its social impact, though already sweeping, is still just in the nascent stages. The MAG7 – or magic seven stock companies, consisting of the three aforementioned companies, plus Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Tesla – capture one-third of the entire S&P 500’s total market value. Their share of the market is at an all-time high, up from about 9.8% in 2015.

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The accelerated growth of these companies demonstrates just how much potential AI has in reshaping the overall economy, and how much of an impact it has already had, even in its still-early stages. Investors stand to gain significantly, even indirectly, from the upsurge. Anyone now invested in a broad-market index fund, like Vanguard’s S&P 500 index, will enjoy the fruits of AI’s enormous impact in the years to come, so long as these investors remain in the market and consistently invest in the years to come. Thus, even without an AI company in tow, even retail investors have opportunities to experience the net benefits of AI’s deeper impact on economic growth in the United States.

The impact though being felt at the investment stage, is just getting started. AI is contributing to GDP now, though today’s contributions based on many forecast models pale to what is to come. Most of the AI-driven growth so far has been through massive capital expenditures, through investments in data centers, electrical and power systems, cooling systems, and chips: the building blocks of the infrastructure that will power the economy long into the future. Thus, the direct effects of AI on economy-wide output are not really being felt yet. It will take time for AI to permeate the economy at large. Over the next five years, as AI gets integrated into more systems, its direct effects on GDP will compound.

At some point likely in the early 2030s, technological breakthroughs will be evident in industries as diverse as healthcare, with the potential for revolutionary drug and medical innovations, to transportation, with the looming prospect of autonomous vehicles. It will be at this point where the real impacts on the economy by AI will be felt. Though AI will have some negative effects – those will be dramatically outweighed by the positive. For example, potential job losses due to automation will be more than offset by job creation in emerging markets, from the need to hire specialists in AI and machine learning, to new opportunities for application and software developers, to new regulatory oversight roles that will be required to navigate the ethical guardrails of this new technology. Beyond just that, AI relies upon infrastructure – including physical infrastructure in the form of data centers and power plants – that will have to be built, maintained, and managed – creating potentially millions of new jobs along the way.

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The skilled professions will be safe – and indeed largely enhanced by the use of AI. No longer will high-skilled laborers, a rapidly growing sector of the overall job market with an influx of professional degrees in the market, be forced to handle menial tasks. The low-hanging fruit type roles found across every industry, which requires repetitive or structured tasks, will be increasingly automated – allowing brain power to be better allocated towards creative and mentally stimulating tasks. In this vein, AI will not destroy jobs but augment the dignity of work by automating tasks that otherwise do not require a significant amount of mental stamina and shifting the focus to higher responsibilities that tap into the full talents of individuals with a professional degree in particular. This will allow such people to spend less time on mind-numbing tasks, and more time flexing their creative muscles – which will mitigate boredom, enhance creativity, and engender more fulfilling vocations overall. The future, AI-enhanced workforce significantly reduces time wasted on machine-like tasks and instead reroutes that mental energy towards higher functions. The net result of this will not only dramatically increase job satisfaction but will allow professionals to better use their time working towards innovative solutions and solving problems, which should have an overall benefit on economic productivity at a macro level.

On a government level, AI integration into existing systems will help eliminate information silos, increase efficiencies, and reduce unnecessary labor spent on tasks that could otherwise be done by a computer, saving potentially millions of dollars along the way for taxpayers. The future is at our doorstep: AI is set to revolutionize the American economy. We are on the precipice of what is primed to be a seismic transformation in society and human life, with the hope that it will enhance, rather than quell, human dignity in the workplace – while opening doors for tremendous opportunities in growth and innovation – from life-extending drugs to robotic window cleaners – which were thought mere fantasy or science fiction up until recently, but could soon be part of everyday life in another five or ten years.

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