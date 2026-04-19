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Monica Kolars's avatar
Monica Kolars
1h

You gloss over the negative effects while airily admitting them. What about the data center’s drain of power from the electric grid? What about its enormous need for water? What about the noise pollution of these data centers? How do you even know what the negative effects are to the millions of Americans? Is there an organization in place to be the ethical compass, to guide corporations? Other than the Mag7 how are the ordinary people going to benefit other than losing their jobs? Meta is now paying money out in lawsuits as people have gotten hurt through the use of social media? Why can’t these corporations be really cutting edge and game play the possible negative outcomes do as to avoid the ones they can and steer clear of developing technology that does more harm than good. I’m not a Luddite but I think things are moving too fast, people only care about the money and don’t seem to be addressing these issues anywhere. I’m not a fan of AI.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
23m

This isn’t just another tech cycle—it’s a structural rewrite. AI isn’t replacing work; it’s redefining it. The low-value, repetitive tasks get stripped out, and what’s left is where real value—and real opportunity—lives. That’s how productivity surges. That’s how economies expand. And if you’re positioned even indirectly—through markets, through infrastructure—you’re along for the ride whether you realize it or not. The risk isn’t AI itself. The risk is missing the shift while arguing about it. Because once this accelerates, it won’t wait for consensus. It’ll move—and the winners will be the ones already moving with it.

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