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Jln's avatar
Jln
Mar 28

It’s the parent’s responsibility not META. If the parents gave their 9 yr olds beer every day would we blame Bud Light?

They bought the kids tablets or smartphones and let them sit there all day using them. Take responsibility and stop crying like META made them do that.

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tom blair's avatar
tom blair
Mar 28

Parents have much of the blame. There are many things harmful (alcohol, gambling, fast food products), but they require some self-discipline (and parental discipline). Lawsuits are just going to limit the freedoms of us all.

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