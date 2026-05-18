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Hasan Piker spent nearly an hour putting LA Mayor hopeful Nithya Raman through an ideological meat grinder.

Raman is a Democratic Socialists of America member on the Los Angeles City Council, now running for mayor. Piker is the wannabe Communist commissar and online socialist streamer who fancies himself the gatekeeper of the far left truth.

What was supposed to be a friendly chat turned into a brutal purity test, and it laid bare how Democrats are deciding who gets to run for office these days. Not on competence or results. On whether they’re radical enough to pass muster with the online agitators who now call the shots.

Piker acted like the moral arbiter of Democratic candidates. He went straight for foreign policy. Does Israel have a right to exist in its current form as an ethnostate currently under investigation for genocide at the International Court of Justice? That was his opening salvo. Raman said yes, it does have a right to exist, while adding her usual caveats about equality and no apartheid. Piker kept pushing: Is it an apartheid state? Would you still court that Democrats for Israel endorsement knowing what you know now? He demanded she disavow any hint of compromise on the issue.

This is a candidate running for Mayor of Los Angeles.

Not secretary of state.

Not a congressional seat with foreign affairs oversight.

Mayor.

The job involves picking up trash, keeping the lights on, and trying to stop the city from sliding further into dysfunction. Yet Piker treated her foreign-policy answers as the ultimate litmus test. It was a loyalty oath, plain and simple. Candidates now have to seek this guy’s approval, or risk getting branded insufficiently pure by the activist left he feeds. That’s kingmaker behavior, plain and simple. To hell with if you can make Los Angeles a (semi?) decent place to live in for its populace, what do you think about Israel?

Thats like picking a new Fed chairman based on how they like their steak cooked!

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The interview exposed the same pattern on domestic issues. Piker dragged up Raman’s 2020 “defund the police” rhetoric and her old platform calling for the LAPD to shrink into a much smaller specialized force. He contrasted it with her current campaign line to NBC Los Angeles about how “we need to maintain the size of our police force.” Was that just 2020 wokeness talking?

Raman’s answer was probably the closest thing to honesty you can get from a far-left politician. After five years in office, she said the city has to respond to 911 calls from regular people. If responses are slow, you lose public trust. There is no citywide alternative crisis response system built out. It’s patchwork at best, with people sometimes left on hold for fifty minutes. She still wants unarmed responders, but she admitted the current setup doesn’t cut it.

That’s the disparity the interview made crystal clear. Piker lives in the fantasy land of 2020 slogans and basement dwelling revolutionism. Raman, even as a committed far-left figure, is stuck dealing with the reality on the ground. She has to explain why the city pays police overtime because the hours were already worked and refusing means lawsuits that cost taxpayers more. She has to acknowledge that public housing, social housing, and affordable units produce only a few hundred a year in Los Angeles. The city simply cannot fund everything it needs, so market-rate housing has to be part of the mix. She has to admit that ending encampment sweeps entirely depends on having shelter capacity, and right now Los Angeles has about a third of what it needs while New York has more. Governing requires trade-offs. Slogans don’t. Piker very obviously doesn’t realize this.

Piker kept circling back to the same theme: politicians should not work with people the ideological left dislikes. He pressed her on Casey Wasserman, who has his own controversies and once met with Benjamin Netanyahu. Raman had called for his resignation from a board but said she would still work with him if the board kept him in place. Piker called that capitulation. Raman’s reply was straightforward: you don’t always get to pick your partners. The mayor has to deliver for the city anyway. That’s leadership in the real world. Piker wants permanent ideological purity tests instead.

This isn’t just one streamer being obnoxious. It offers a window into how the current Democratic Party operates. Online agitators like Piker have crowned themselves kingmakers. Candidates must audition for their approval by proving they’re radical enough. The party gets dragged further left as a result and look at what happens when that purity wins out. Figures like Zohran Mamdani in New York get elected on the same slogans, then run headfirst into the brick wall of actual state office—budget realities, public safety demands, housing shortages that don’t solve themselves with chants. The results are never pretty.

California already has more than enough problems without ladling extreme left-wing socialism on top. People and companies are voting with their feet. Regular Angelenos feel it every day. Sky-high rents. Streets full of tents. Slow emergency response. The exodus isn’t abstract. It shrinks the tax base that funds the very services progressives claim to champion. Adding more of the policies Piker demands—abolishing ICE, a $30 minimum wage citywide, endless purity tests on foreign policy won’t fix any of that. It will accelerate the outflow. Cities don’t run on slogans. They run on practical decisions about police overtime, shelter beds, and partnerships that actually get things done.

Miami and New York have proved both sides of that coin are more than a theory, one is in ascendancy, one is in decline. We’ll leave you to figure out which is which, it shouldn’t be too hard.

Piker endorsed Raman at the end anyway. He called her a million times better than Karen Bass or Spencer Pratt and scolded his own chat for treating the interview like blood sports. Too late. The damage was done. The exchange showed exactly what the activist left demands: ideological compliance first, governing competence a distant second. We have already seen how this plays out with AOC, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib in congress.

If Democrats keep letting influencers set the bar this way the rest of us get to live with the consequences higher costs, fewer services, and a state that keeps bleeding talent and revenue until the only people left are the ones who can’t afford to leave.

This is how the party decides who gets to be elected.

Not by asking what works for regular people in Los Angeles but by who’s radical enough. By demanding candidate swear fealty to fantasy.

The results will speak for themselves.

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