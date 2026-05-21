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A new memo to Congressional Republicans, obtained by The Capitalist, reveals new polling from the Market Institute and Trump pollster Fabrizio Ward showing that Alzheimer’s may be an unexpected political opportunity for GOP candidates in the midterms. The Republican base and swing voters are responding strongly to candidates who support earlier diagnosis and expanded treatment access.

MEMORANDUM

– Congressional Republicans | Chiefs of Staff

From: The Market Institute

Date: May 19, 2026

Subject: As midterms approach, supermajority of voters back candidates who prioritize Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s disease has become a deeply personal and politically potent issue for American voters. More than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and voters increasingly see the disease as a direct threat to their families, finances, and futures.

New national and swing state polling shows overwhelming support for expanding access to earlier Alzheimer’s detection, diagnosis, and FDA-approved treatments by reducing Medicare and private insurance coverage barriers.

For candidates in competitive districts and states, Alzheimer’s represents an opportunity to advance a compassionate, common-sense healthcare issue centered on prevention, patient autonomy, and doctor-led care. For Republicans, in particular, championing better access to Alzheimer’s tests and treatments offers a way to lead on healthcare – an issue where Democrats have historically earned more trust.

Bottom Line

● Candidates who prioritize improving Alzheimer’s access perform very strongly across party lines and key swing states.

● The strongest voter reactions center on frustration with insurance barriers, delays, and coverage denials preventing patients from accessing care their doctors recommend.

● Voters overwhelmingly support expanding access to FDA-cleared Alzheimer’s tests and FDA-approved treatments through Medicare and private insurance.

● Voters respond most strongly to messages emphasizing fairness, patient choice, doctor-led decision making, and keeping insurance coverage aligned with scientific innovation.

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What the Polling Says | National Landscape

Alzheimer’s has become both a healthcare and political priority for American voters.

● 94% agree caregiving creates enormous emotional and financial strain on families.

● 92% agree that earlier detection and treatment can save families emotionally and financially.

● 87% of voters say Alzheimer’s is a serious problem in the United States today.

● 87% say fighting Alzheimer’s should be a national priority.

● 70% are concerned that they or someone they love could eventually be diagnosed

● 58% report having family members or friends affected by the disease.

Recent focus groups, conducted in Columbus, Ohio, reinforce that voters increasingly view Alzheimer’s as an issue touching nearly every American family:

“Chances are very good that either you or a close family member is going to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Are you going to act now, or wait until it happens to you?” — Joy, Republican

“Autonomy is the most important thing, and the more time you can give somebody to be autonomous, that is priceless.” — Kathy, Democrat

What the Polling Says | Access and Insurance Barriers

The central voter concern is no longer whether treatments exist — it is whether patients can access them.

● 89% are concerned insurance delays and denials are restricting access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments.

● 89% are concerned doctors avoid prescribing tests or treatments because insurance will not cover them.

● 89% are concerned seniors can only access care if they can afford to pay out of pocket.

Focus group participants repeatedly described insurance companies as obstacles standing between patients and care:

“There’s just so many hoops to jump through. The decline sometimes happens before you can get adequate care.” — Laura, Republican

“[Insurance companies] just want to wear you down… so you just give up.” — Kathy, Democrat

“Why would you have an insurance company make a decision like that, sitting right in front of you. ... The doctor should be the one to make that decision.” — Carl, Democrat

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Policy Support

Support for policies that expand Alzheimer’s access is overwhelming nationally and across key swing states.

● 92% support the Alzheimer’s Screening and Prevention Act (ASAP Act).

● 90% support expanded Medicare coverage for FDA-cleared blood tests and FDA-approved treatments.

● 89% support greater state-level access to Alzheimer’s blood tests.

● 87% requiring state-regulated plans to cover tests and treatments.

Support is overwhelmingly bipartisan:

● 90% of Republicans support the ASAP Act.

● 86% of Republicans support expanded Medicare coverage for tests and treatments.

● 95% of Democrats support expanded access measures.

● Swing-state support consistently remains above 85% across policy proposals.

Political Impact

Candidates who prioritize improving Alzheimer’s access gain a substantial electoral advantage.

Nationally:

● 79% say they are more likely to support a candidate who prioritizes better access to Alzheimer’s detection, diagnosis, and treatment.

● The issue generates a +72 net vote impact nationally.

Swing state impact remains remarkably consistent:

● Florida: +73

● North Carolina: +74

● Ohio: +71

● Pennsylvania: +73

Focus group participants also indicated that Alzheimer’s remains an under-discussed issue politically — creating an opening for candidates willing to lead:

“If somebody actually said the word Alzheimer’s in their platform to get elected, people would notice because it’s different.” — Denise, Republican

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Winning Messages

Top-performing messages include:

● Doctors — not insurance companies — should decide which tests and treatments are best for patients.

● Patients with Alzheimer’s should have access to innovative medicines just like patients with other serious diseases.

● Insurance coverage should keep pace with scientific advances and FDA-approved innovations.

● Earlier detection and treatment can preserve independence, extend time with loved ones, and reduce long-term care costs.

Voters overwhelmingly reject the argument that the country should avoid expanding access because treatments are expensive or not curative. By a margin of 78% to 10%, voters say Americans deserve access to promising Alzheimer’s treatments now.

“You can spend a little bit now, or you’re gonna pay a whole lot later.” — Kathy, Democrat

Strategic Implications

Lead with access and fairness. Voters respond strongly to the idea that patients should not face insurance barriers when FDA-cleared tests and FDA-approved treatments exist. Emphasize doctor-led care. The message that physicians — not insurance companies — should determine treatment decisions performs exceptionally well across party lines. Focus on emotional and financial burdens. Alzheimer’s caregiving strain is nearly universal. Voters strongly connect earlier intervention with preserving independence and reducing family hardship. Treat Alzheimer’s as both a healthcare and cost issue. Voters strongly believe earlier diagnosis and treatment can reduce long-term care costs and save taxpayer dollars over time.

Action Grid

● Arm members and surrogates with polling toplines and district/state-specific data.

● Prioritize earned media and local press around patient access stories and insurance barriers.

● Highlight physician and caregiver voices describing delays, denials, and administrative hurdles.

● Emphasize bipartisan voter support and the broad personal impact of Alzheimer’s.

● Localize messaging in swing states and districts where caregiving and aging concerns are especially salient.

Source materials: Fabrizio Ward Alzheimer’s National & State Voter Survey, Apr. 19–23, 2026; Narrative Strategies Focus Groups, Columbus, OH, Apr. 23 & 29, 2026.

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