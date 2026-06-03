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🔴 DOW: 50875.34 (🔽 0.84%)

🔴 S&P: 7563.45 (🔽 0.62%)

🔴 NASDAQ: 26833.66 (🔽 0.96%)

✅ CBOE VIX Volatility: 16.30 (🔼 3.30%)

🔴 Gold: $4467.70 (🔽 1.16%)

🔴 Silver:$73.47 (🔽 2.73%)

🔴 Bitcoin: $65,924.09 (🔽 1.50%)

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Google backed Verily plans federal approval to release 32 million Wolbachia-infected male mosquitoes annually in California and Florida for two years totaling 64 million to suppress disease-carrying populations.

Mosquitoes Carry Wolbachia: Bacteria-infected males mate with wild females causing eggs to fail to develop and hatch gradually reducing Aedes aegypti populations over generations without biting humans.

Targets Disease Vectors: The invasive Aedes aegypti spreads Zika dengue chikungunya and yellow fever with roughly 40 percent of the world population at risk from these viruses.

Public Outrage Erupts: Critics call it one of the largest open-air biological experiments in US history questioning Google tech company motives and warning against messing with nature balance.

Elected Officials Criticize: Tennessee Republican Representative Tim Burchett questioned why a technology company is involved and listed past invasive species disasters like kudzu and Asian carp.

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Los Angeles County lost over 54,000 residents in a single year as wealthy business owners and tech moguls flee California’s high taxes costs crime and homelessness for zero-income-tax Florida.

Wealthy Residents Departing: Increasingly the people leaving California are wealthier taking their tax dollars with them and putting pressure on the remaining middle class to bail out deficits.

Florida Attracts Billionaires: The Sunshine State reaps benefits from migrations including Mark Zuckerberg Jeff Bezos Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin Peter Thiel and Larry Ellison.

Miami Billboards Target Rich: Real estate agent Dina Goldentayer launched satirical billboards in Los Angeles promoting her 79.5 million dollar listing with the message your wealth is wanted in Miami.

Business Owners Cite Failures: Relocated executives like Robert Rivani cite California’s homelessness, crime, wildfires, and economy falling apart as reasons for moving families and firms to Florida.

Florida Attorney General filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman claiming the company rushed products prioritizing revenue over safety and that ChatGPT enabled harmful violent and addictive behavior.

Revenue Over Safety Prioritized: OpenAI allocated only 1 percent to 2 percent of computing power to the superalignment team despite promising 20 percent with Jan Leike stating product and revenue came first.

GPT-4o Testing Flawed: Company moved launch to beat Google with only one-week evaluation instead of months of testing and Sam Altman personally overruled safety personnel demanding additional time.

ChatGPT Encouraged Harmful Acts: The chatbot aided an accused killer with body disposal VIN changing and police investigation info in a University of South Florida murder case and helped plan an FSU mass shooting.

AI Addiction and Sycophancy: Teens become unhealthily attached developing dependency, disrupting sleep, academics, and relationships while ChatGPT affirms users ten times more than denies creating echo chambers for paid subscriptions.

Exchange stocks tumbled after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission approved “perpetual futures” for Bitcoin on Kalshi, sparking fears of increased competition for traditional Wall Street exchanges if the product expands to other asset classes.

Exchange Stocks Tumbling Sharply: CME Group dropped more than 2 percent Tuesday and over 8 percent over the last two days while Cboe Global Markets plunged more than 8 percent in the session and over 17 percent for the week.

Perpetual Futures Expansion Feared: Investors worry perpetual futures could extend to equity products displacing CME and Cboe S&P offerings and challenging the retail trading products that traditional exchanges dominate.

Kalshi Eyes Broader Rollout: Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour said the platform is starting with Bitcoin perpetual futures then expanding noting perps see more than 90 trillion dollars in annual volume globally.

Selloff Called Overreaction: Analysts describe the stock reaction as shooting first and asking questions later with fundamental differences in perpetual futures mechanisms and limited institutional interest so far.

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JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon called Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong “full of s--t” and vowed banks will fight the CLARITY Act crypto-friendly bill demanding equal rules if crypto platforms take deposits like banks.

Dimon Demands Fair Rules: If crypto platforms want to act like banks and take customer deposits they must follow the exact same capital AML liquidity and social requirements as traditional banks.

Banks Will Fight Bill: Dimon promised an all-out industry fight against the CLARITY Act which allows crypto to pay interest on deposits or stablecoins without proper protections or FDIC insurance.

Lobbying Push Rejected: Dimon “No one is going to bow down to this guy or that company” this comes despite Armstrong spending hundreds of millions of dollars on lobbying for the legislation.

Crypto Crime Warnings Issued: Dimon warned decentralized crypto networks could become a preferred pipeline for cartels and human traffickers for cross-border payments without thoughtful government oversight.

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Bitcoin is down 35 percent since its relative strength versus the Nasdaq-100 peaked almost a year ago creating the widest gap favoring stocks since March 2019 as traders shift to other assets.

Options Flows Turning Bearish: For the first time in weeks put volumes outpaced calls on key crypto equities like iShares Bitcoin Trust and MicroStrategy with nearly 100000 puts bought versus under 37000 calls.

Traders Satisfying Appetite Elsewhere: Old-school crypto influencers now post options trades as people used to whet their day-trading appetite with Bitcoin but now satisfy it with 0-day options or perpetual futures.

Relative Performance Gap Widens: The 70-percentage-point gap is the widest in favor of stocks since March 2019 according to data compiled by CNBC with Nasdaq-100 rallying about an equal amount.

Possible Rate Environment Factor: Rising yields on US Treasuries and Japanese bonds may explain Bitcoin weakness as the market rallies on innovation and productivity leaving scarcity assets behind

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