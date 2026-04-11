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Beth's avatar
Beth
2d

You actually made me tear up. Well written. I love our American men. The ones who sit by the tree on Christmas morning and smile while they watch everyone else get amazing gifts, and they open a package of socks.

Men who don't say a whole lot but who are there for us when we need them. Men who will drive all night to rescue their daughter from a bad situation.

Men who quietly just love us. Don't say much. And get the short end of the stick most of the time.

I hate what the feminist movement has done to our men. We need to love them more, respect them more, and lift them up. It's no wonder that our boys don't know how to be men anymore, because they're watching the men in their lives get beat up on a regular basis.

And women who think it's okay to denigrate their husbands in front of their friends need to STFU. Maybe that man of yours isn't living up to your dreams because you aren't living up to his.

I love this article. It is so true. It's always been okay with me when my man goes golfing, and when he has friends, they need them just as much as the women do. As time we start a new movement that lifts up men the way the women want to be lifted up.

I miss you Dad.

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chART by TRADE CRAFTERS's avatar
chART by TRADE CRAFTERS
2d

The best trades I ever made were the ones where I stopped trying to prove something and just played my game within my actual edge. Golf does that for men in a way almost nothing else does. It hands you one clean moment, that 270-yard drive, that has nothing to do with your boss or your mortgage or your brother-in-law's IPO, and for four hours you are exactly as good as you actually are. No narrative. Just the ball and the number.

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