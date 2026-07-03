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Only 37% of Gen Z see marriage as American Dream key, down hard from past generations, singles under 35 stuck at $22k/$9k median net worth vs married $114k, happiness over dynasties. These kids prioritizing solo vibes while data screams wealth gap. Pure long-term suicide for compounding.

• Winners? Rental REITs, divorce lawyers and solo consumer plays cashing loneliness premium.

• Losers? Future GDP, birth rates and these kids’ retirement funds, they’ll beg for the Dream they scorned.

• Next? Regret wave hits 30s, policy bribes or demographic panic forces reset.

This is weakness destroying the ultimate joint venture. Real capitalists build empires and families. These snowflakes reject proven math and get crushed by reality. Load plays that profit from fragmented society not the family unit they just torched. Harsh truth pays.

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Moynihan on air: no recession, rates high signal strength, BofA forecasts three hikes to ‘28 on sticky inflation/oil shock but growth beats estimates. Warsh focused on stability.

• Winners? Banks, cyclicals and anyone long the “strong economy” trade.

• Losers? Recession perma-bears and weak hands panicking on Fed noise.

• Next? Data confirms Goldilocks, selective buying, rates stay elevated rewarding cash kings.

This dismisses the doom chorus I laughed at in multiple pieces. The economy is resilient, inflation managed, Musk/SpaceX valuations safe. Smart CEO talk beats Wall Street hawks. Buy quality, ignore the fear porn. America prints while weak nations fold. Position aggressive.

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Brent under $71 (-0.8%), WTI under $68 (-1.1%), Qatar confirms progress post-Khamenei funeral, Strait risk premium vaporized. My Iran deal prediction crushed again.

• Winners? Consumers, refiners and growth stocks getting cheap energy fuel, US leverage kings.

• Losers? Upstream producers banking on sustained spikes, Iran bleeding cash harder.

• Next? More talks or Trump pressure, volatility stays but floor holds, SpaceX valuations breathe easier.

Precisely as I called in “The Iran deal and the Space X IPO,” Headlines slam oil, US wins assets or stability. Risk premium gone, economy stronger, Musk empire cheaper to run. Buy the dip on energy-sensitive winners, hedge the noise. This is how deals print.

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Amazon flipping Trainium sales external, Marvell as design partner positioned for third-party data center boom. Custom silicon tailwind expands addressable market hard.

• Winners? MRVL shareholders and hyperscaler partners cashing custom AI demand.

• Losers? Pure GPU plays facing more competition, concentration-risk bears proven wrong.

• Next? Bookings accelerate, multi-year programs lock, stock rerates on broader wins.

Ties straight to my “Wall Street crowns Micron the next” semis feast on AI infra. Marvell rides the custom wave while others chase. This is how you win the silicon war, partner smart, scale quiet. Buy MRVL on any dip. Tech eats the world.

Jersey Mike’s just S-1’d with $724M revenue, $55M net income jump from $5M, $4.3B system sales +13%, 50% cumulative same-store growth since 2020, nearly 3,300 stores and Blackstone’s $8B stake flipping public under JMKE. Franchise royalty machine crushing a weak industry. The tsunami is here, real operators cashing in.

• Winners? Blackstone harvesting billions, founder Cancro keeping equity, franchisees and hungry investors chasing the next Wingstop pop.

• Losers? Laggard subs like Subway getting hoagied, any chain too slow for the value game.

• Next? Hot debut, $10B+ valuation, European push, more QSR filings flood the window.

This is capitalism printing strong brands eat weak while crybabies moan about “sluggish dine-out.” Consumers still pay for good subs. Position now or watch the subs eat your lunch. Smart money loads the boat.

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