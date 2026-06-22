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Alan Greenspan, the influential Federal Reserve chairman known as the Maestro who served nearly two decades and warned of irrational exuberance in 1996, died Monday at home from Parkinson’s complications, his wife Andrea Mitchell announced.

Longest Serving Leader: Greenspan chaired the Fed from 1987 to 2006 under four presidents, guiding through Black Monday, recessions, 9/11 attacks and dot-com shifts while fighting inflation.

Famous Market Signal: His televised remark on asset values being unduly escalated briefly sank Tokyo stocks three percent and rattled others though markets recovered until the 2001 bust.

Purposeful Obfuscation: The economist deliberately used convoluted language in testimony to sidestep direct answers while still shaping policy and calming markets as a titan of capitalism.

Diverse Early Roots: Born in 1926 to a stockbroker father, he played jazz saxophone in bands, studied economics with Ayn Rand influence and earned his doctorate at age 51 after advisory roles.

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Chevron announced a 20-year agreement Monday to supply natural gas for Microsoft’s Project Kilby data center in West Texas that will consume 2.7 gigawatts of electricity, equivalent to powering two million homes, with service starting in 2028.

Massive Power Setup: Majority electricity will come from large gas turbines by GE Vernova and Caterpillar located directly at the data center site in Reeves County.

Investment Decision Looming: Project has not begun construction yet though Chevron expects final go-ahead later this year for reliable power delivery.

AI Growth Driver: Microsoft plans $190 billion dollars capital expenditures this year, a 61% increase, seeking scalable energy beyond renewables for constant artificial intelligence needs.

Permian Supply Edge: Chevron will deliver competitively priced natural gas quickly from the west Texas basin to match 24/7 data center demands as stated by its new energies president.

SpaceX launched a senior unsecured bond offering days after its blockbuster IPO that raised nearly $86 billion dollars and made Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire while disclosing over $100 billion dollars in cash reserves.

Bond Proceeds Purpose: Funds will repay bridge financing and cover general corporate needs as shares fell 8% on the announcement.

IPO Market Surge: The June 12 debut with its “greenshoe” deal briefly pushed valuation past Amazon and ahead of Broadcom, Meta and Tesla.

AI Buildout Funding: Cash and bonds support ambitious artificial intelligence plans including eventual data centers located in space.

Investor Meetings Prep: Reports confirm preparations for at least $20 billion dollar bond sale to fuel the company’s sweeping expansion.

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Tech hyperscalers are depleting cash reserves and issuing tens of billions in debt for massive data center expansion, forcing investors to monitor interest rates and Federal Reserve moves more closely than ever before.

Capex Spending Surge: Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta project combined $750 billion dollars this year, up more than 80% from 2025, with much funded through debt markets.

Cash Flow Pressure: Goldman Sachs notes capital expenditures as percentage of cash flow at highest level since dot-com era with Amazon expected to post negative free cash flow.

Investor Mindset Shift: Tech investors must now track inflation data, Treasury responses and Fed chairman Kevin Warsh statements as borrowing costs rise sharply.

Debt Strategy Flexibility: Companies leverage bonds to preserve liquidity for acquisitions while Nvidia maintains strong free cash flow above $48 billion dollars recently.

CoinDesk’s indices president compared Bitcoin’s potential to the smartphone revolution, urging investors to view current downturns as buying opportunities amid strong ETF holding behavior despite nearly 50% drop from its $126,000 dollar peak.

Current Market Dip: Bitcoin is trading around $65,000 dollars Thursday after falling almost two percent in the holiday week and remaining down sharply from October 2025 high.

Investor Optimism Sign: iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF showed net inflows early despite price weakness with financial advisors survey indicating nearly half watching closely while 22 percent actively building positions.

Crypto Winter View: Unlike past cycles, current pullback prompts questions on re-entry timing rather than doubting the asset’s long-term future and credibility.

Demand Evolution Expected: VettaFi research head noted encouraging holding patterns and predicted continued growth in digital asset exposure among advisors.

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Chevrolet introduced the next-generation 2027 Silverado 1500 calling it its most powerful ever with new 5.7-liter and 6.6-liter V8 engines plus advanced digital cockpit and Super Cruise trailering capability, set for end-of-year sales.

Powertrain Options Expanded: Lineup includes updated 2.7-liter TurboMax with 10-speed transmission and 3.0-liter Duramax diesel alongside the strongest naturally aspirated V8 in class.

Trim Variety Offered: Seven versions range from Work Truck and Trail Boss to luxury High Country and off-road ZR2 with redesigned stronger front end and LED lighting.

Cabin Technology Upgrade: Every model features standard 16.3-inch center display, 12.2-inch driver screen and hands-free Super Cruise for towing on compatible roads.

Design Heritage Kept: Exterior updates maintain authentic truck character while adding modern presence as confirmed by design director for real-world capability focus.

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