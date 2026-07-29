The Capitalist

The Capitalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hal McDaniel's avatar
Hal McDaniel
4h

Yes, I enjoyed that very much. I knew that he was very corrupt. Fauci was very corrupt. I didn’t believe any of that crap he was saying other than it was lies lies after lies. It’s time for him to be home in the middle of the streets of DC.

Reply
Share
Steve Ferguson's avatar
Steve Ferguson
4h

Fauci is our modern day Dr Mengele

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Capitalist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture