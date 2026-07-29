The Capitalist exists because of you!

Support bold, fearless independent journalism by becoming a paid subscriber:

Subscribe here now

In preparation for an upcoming series of hearings with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sen. Rand Paul has released over 1,000 pages worth of documents written by Fauci. The former Chief Medical Advisor to the President earned global recognition in 2020 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, upon closer inspection, it is clear that Fauci used his position to gain power, fame, and even wealth. Tucked inside the hundreds of pages from his dairy, it becomes strikingly obvious that Fauci used his pandemic fame to manipulate the American people, the government, and President Trump.

In January 2020, as the number of cases of Covid-19 in the U.S. began to rise, Fauci quickly took control of the narrative. As early as Jan. 23, he began making detailed lists of his media appearances.

By January 29, he began mentioning the praise he received from President Trump, mentioning that Trump told him, “Anthony, you are really a famous guy. Mick My good friend… told me that you were the one of the smartest, knowledgeable and outstanding persons he knows.” He also claimed that it was an “amazing” day for himself, despite the rising concerns about American citizens’ exposure to the virus.

The speed at which Fauci jumps between discussing death tolls and his own raising popularity is stunningly dystopian. At the height of lockdowns on March 15, Fauci mentions that there have been 58 deaths in the U.S. thus far, before immediately bragging that he did “all 5 Sunday shows.” On March 19, as cases continued to surge, he complains that the POTUS “had a press conference which did not include me.” On March 21, he writes that there have been a startling 5300 new cases and 73 new deaths, then proceeds to write, “Big front page article about me appeared in the Washington Post. Very flattering. The situation with my national and international fame is explosive and really unimaginable. It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable person in the world.”

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Sponsored by Mode Mobile

Apple Price Hikes Reveal Mode’s Big Opportunity

Apple will potentially raise prices on Macs and iPads by $200 or more, another reminder that the devices we rely on keep getting more expensive.

Mode Mobile, is building the countertrend: technology that turns everyday smartphones into income-generating assets.

Its EarnOS platform has already helped users earn and save $1B+, reached 490M+ users, and powered 32,481% three-year revenue growth, earning Deloitte’s #1 fastest-growing software company ranking.

Now, Mode has secured the Nasdaq ticker $MODE, and its pre-IPO investment offering is open at $0.52/share with up to 20% bonus shares. But that window is closing fast.

Click here to learn more.

Learn More

DISCLOSURES:

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com.

Mode Mobile received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

Mode revenue and EBITDA numbers include full year revenue and EBITDA of businesses acquired by Mode Mobile in 2025.

(Piece continues)

Fauci’s self obsession becomes comical throughout the course of the pandemic. He progresses from merely compiling articles about his work with the pandemic, to collecting magazine covers, photos of street art, and HBO television series rumors that bolster his public image.

The diary also shows how Fauci’s desire for power expands throughout the course of the pandemic. On May 23, he again complained about the Trump administration’s frustration with him, chalking it up to Fauci “becoming a star that outshine [Trump].” A few paragraphs later, he praises himself for there being “an amazing firestorm about me on tv tonight”, and gushing over Chris Cuomo for telling people “we need Fauci.” On June 5, Fauci links a 3% rise in the stock market with his media appearance on CNBC, implying that he views himself as having direct influence on the American economy.

The rift between Trump and Fauci seems to have occurred on April 23, when President Trump berated Deb Brix in the Oval Office, allegedly telling Birx “You and Fauci have destroyed the country and the economy. I should never have listened to you. You have completely destroyed us.” He also begins to complain about conservative media outlets, lamenting that Laura Ingram called him “‘deep state’ for asking people to wear masks… Media pushing a major breach between me and the White House.”

By the end of June, Fauci’s political affiliations have changed. He praises Joe Biden’s campaign for promising to “reach out to me and ask to continue my leadership role… this will piss off Trump.” Shortly before the 2020 Presidential election, Fauci’s hatred of Trump is fully realized, calling him “out of control” and “a true embarrassment.” In the days after the election, Fauci admitted his joy over Trump’s failure, stating “I could not wait… to work with Biden.” Fauci’s diary shows a direct correlation between his consolidation of power and his hatred of Donald Trump and the “far right.”