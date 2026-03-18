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Len's avatar
Len
Mar 18

Governor of blue states must be working to rent out U Haul vehicles since they are not working for their states

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Allen Hummel's avatar
Allen Hummel
Mar 18

Yeah, but the dumbasses that work for them will vote for Democrats in red states fing them up. Stay in blue states you aholes.

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