Today’s markets + assets - Sponsored by Goldencrest Metals

🔴 DOW: 46531.34 (⬇️ 0.98%)

🔴 S&P: 6665.85 (⬇️ 0.75%)

🔴 NASDAQ: 22284.14 (⬇️ 0.87%)

⚠️✅ CBOE VIX Volatility Index: 23.69 (⬆️ 5.90%)

🔴 Gold: $4893.00 (⬇️ 2.30%)

🔴 Silver:$77.31 (⬇️ 3.27%)

🔴 Bitcoin: $71,323 (⬇️ 4.43%)

Exxon and Yamaha flee Blue States south

Yamaha Motor and Exxon Mobil are the latest companies relocating from high-cost blue states to the Sun Belt, with Yamaha moving its HQ from California to Georgia and Exxon shifting registration from New Jersey to Texas to cut expenses and gain legal advantages.

Yamaha Heads to Georgia : After nearly 50 years in Cypress, California, Yamaha relocates HQ to Kennesaw starting late 2026, citing high operating costs and regulations, selling its campus by 2028.

Exxon Aligns in Texas : Corporate registration moves from New Jersey to Texas to match Spring HQ, seeking stronger protections against activists and climate suits plus better policymaker ties.

Broader Sun Belt Trend Accelerates : Firms chase lower taxes, cheaper wages, office space, and talent in states like Texas and Georgia, following population shifts from coastal hubs.

Cost Savings Drive Moves: Examples show 15-20% lower expenses in Austin or Dallas versus California or New Jersey, with easier scaling and housing affordability luring workers.

Sponsored by Goldencrest Metals

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Hormuz vessel traffic trickles amid Iran blockade

Iran’s effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has slashed tanker transits to just 21 since late February 2026, stranding thousands of seafarers and backing up nearly 400 vessels in the Gulf of Oman amid the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, threatening global oil flows.

Strait Traffic Plummets Sharply : Only 21 tankers have passed through since the war’s start on Feb. 28, down from over 100 daily pre-conflict, with Iran selectively allowing some non-Iranian oil cargoes via negotiations.

Vessels Face Major Backlogs : Around 400 ships wait in the Gulf of Oman, many diverting to UAE and Oman ports like Fujairah and Sohar, causing regional congestion and stranding crews.

Attacks Target Diverse Ships : At least 16 vessels hit in sporadic, seemingly random strikes near key areas, affecting international flags without clear pattern and sowing market confusion.

China-Iran Talks Enable Passages: Some China-linked ships transit safely, with Iran continuing crude exports to China while Cosco and others pause Middle East bookings after incidents.

Fed expected to hold rates steady amid Iran oil turmoil

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 3.5%-3.75% on March 18, 2026, for the second straight meeting, citing persistent inflation risks from Iran-driven oil market chaos, erratic job data, and a resilient economy despite mixed signals.

No Cuts Expected Soon : Markets price near-zero chance of easing now, with futures pointing to possible cuts only by September-October and just one total in 2026 amid uncertainty.

Oil and Geopolitics Complicate Outlook : Iran conflict spikes oil prices and inflation fears, with core inflation sticky above 2% target for years, prompting a cautious “wait-and-see” stance.

Labor Market Shows Mixed Signals : Erratic job numbers add to hesitation, while solid GDP and economic strength raise the bar for rate reductions despite some dissents.

Powell Focuses on Uncertainty: Post-meeting statement likely emphasizes risks from Middle East tensions, potential inflation spikes, and balanced policy options if pressures persist.

Costco launches fertility treatment discounts

Costco partners with Sesame and IVI RMA North America to offer members up to 80% off fertility medications and services like IVF and egg freezing, addressing infertility costs that affect 1 in 6 Americans through coordinated telehealth and clinic care.

Massive Savings on Medications : Discounts reach 80% on drugs like Follistim (normally ~$2,000 per cartridge), potentially saving thousands per IVF or treatment cycle for members.

Full Range Services Covered : Program includes IVF, IUI, egg freezing, PGT-A testing, single embryo transfers, fertility preservation, and LGBTQ+ specialized care.

Telehealth and Clinic Integration : Sesame handles evaluations and planning via telehealth; IVI RMA provides in-clinic procedures; Costco pharmacies dispense meds transparently.

Accessible Via Membership: Available nationwide online at Sesame’s site, requiring standard Costco membership to reduce barriers through affordable, coordinated fertility support.

Investors hope they have seen the end of Iran War volatility

Investors are questioning if equities have bottomed after early war volatility, with the S&P 500 rebounding 1.3% this week and down just 3.8% from January highs as oil fears ease and bearish bets unwind amid resilient earnings.

Market Shows Recovery Signs : S&P up 1.3% weekly for best two-day stretch since conflict start, with VIX dropping from 35 peak to 22, signaling reduced panic.

Options Bets Shift Bullish : Traders unwind bearish positions, with demand for downside protection subsiding from recent highs and limited VIX enthusiasm.

War Impacts Less Severe : Losses stay below pullback levels despite oil surge concerns, supply chain risks, and AI/private credit worries, bolstered by earnings growth.

Resilience Amid Uncertainty: CFRA strategist notes investor calm, with underlying earnings support preventing deeper spooks from geopolitical events.

Josh D’Amaro takes on Disney CEO role

Longtime Disney executive Josh D’Amaro assumes CEO role on March 18, 2026, succeeding Bob Iger at the shareholder meeting, ushering in a new era focused on theme parks and streaming growth amid recent stock pressures.

Leadership Transition Official : D’Amaro, former Disney Experiences chairman, steps up after succession process, with Iger staying as advisor and board member until year-end retirement.

Core Growth Priorities Set : Emphasis on sustaining theme park momentum, profitable streaming quarters, and expansions like Abu Dhabi parks following strong earnings drivers.

Recent Wins Bolster Outlook : Disney topped 2025 box office with hits like Lilo & Stitch and Avatar, plus streaming profitability supporting the handoff.

Stock Faces Investor Scrutiny: Shares down over 10% YTD, with Wall Street watching closely for execution on parks, streaming, and post-Iger strategy.

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