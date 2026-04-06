The Capitalist

The Capitalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Baxter's avatar
Elizabeth Baxter
7d

Wow was he getting his childcare from the “daycare” in Minneapolis?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Len's avatar
Len
7d

If there is a bigger Air Head clown 🤡 in politics than Fen Fen Swalwell please point it out — this cA cretin belongs in a mental

Fix it shop

Reply
Share
3 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Capitalist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture