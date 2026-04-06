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Rep. Eric Swalwell has made some questionable choices during his political career and over the weekend news broke of seemingly yet another one.

Transparency matters. Accountability matters. Trust matters. Especially here and especially with Eric Swalwell. Based on previous behavior, his judgement is not above reproach. The “Fang Fang” scandal where he was targeted by a suspected Chinese spy who raised money for him and placed interns in his office while he was on the House Intelligence Committee, raised questions about his judgement and is still the subject of FBI interest to this day.

Now, Swalwell is campaigning for California governor as the relatable everyman — a “working parent” burdened by mortgage payments, student loans, and the daily grind of raising children on a modest six-figure salary. His team insists he’s no billionaire, just an ordinary guy trying to get by in expensive Washington D.C.

Yet fresh campaign finance filings and tax records tell a far less sympathetic story: one of unusually heavy campaign-funded childcare, lavish travel, large retirement withdrawals, and repeated delays in paying federal taxes.

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Between 2019 and 2025, Swalwell’s campaign spent more than $244,000 on childcare — the highest amount of any member of the House of Representatives and more than three times the next highest lawmaker. In 2022 alone the campaign shelled out nearly $60,000 for childcare. Even more striking: roughly $20,000 in childcare expenses were charged in the days immediately following his comfortable 2024 re-election victory. Federal Election Commission rules are unambiguous on this — campaign funds may only be used for childcare when the expense is directly connected to campaign activities and would not have been incurred otherwise. Babysitting after an election is hard to justify as campaign-related.

The pattern continues.

In the final three months of 2023, the campaign spent nearly $90,000 on travel, including stays at the ultra-luxury Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, along with first-class airfare, private security, limousines, high-end restaurants, and yacht charters for fundraising events. At the same time, Swalwell and his wife reported average annual household income of more than $444,000 (placing them comfortably in the top 5% in Washington D.C.), yet they still withdrew nearly $145,000 from retirement accounts between 2020 and 2022 and repeatedly reduced or eliminated federal tax withholding, pushing their tax payments into penalty territory.

A sitting member of Congress with a high income using campaign donations to subsidize what appears to be a comfortable lifestyle — while running for one of the most powerful offices in the country — raises legitimate questions. California voters, already exhausted by Sacramento’s fiscal mismanagement and high taxes, have every right to expect better from someone seeking to lead the state.

Swalwell’s defenders argue that childcare costs are real and that many working parents struggle. But when one congressman’s campaign childcare spending dwarfs everyone else’s by such a wide margin — and conveniently continues right after re-election — voters are entitled to ask whether campaign funds are truly being used for the campaign or quietly supporting a D.C. lifestyle that most Californians could never afford.

The travel spending adds another layer of concern. Luxury hotels in Dubai, yacht charters, and high-end security do not exactly scream “grassroots campaign.” They look more like the perks of power than the necessities of public service.

While there is no evidence that funds came from nefarious sources, given Swalwell’s track record when it comes to campaign donations, curiosity here is not unwarranted!

Swalwell has been targeted somewhat successfully by the Chinese before. He may have cut off contact with Fang after the FBI informed him of her ties in 2015, but it is in the public interest to demand full transparency on where the funds came from and what is going on with them.

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Californians are being asked to hand the keys to their state’s troubled finances and future to a man whose own financial decisions appear to blur the line between personal benefit and public duty and who has made poor judgement calls in the past. If Swalwell cannot demonstrate restraint and transparency with his campaign funds now, why should voters believe he will suddenly become a model of fiscal discipline once he reaches Sacramento?

California deserves a governor who understands that public money — whether taxpayer dollars or campaign contributions — carries a responsibility to be used wisely and honestly.

Swalwell’s filings suggest he has some explaining to do. The gap between the “working parent” narrative and the reality of six-figure income, massive campaign childcare spending, luxury travel, and tax payment issues is simply too wide to ignore.

Californians have seen enough polished politicians who say one thing and live another.

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