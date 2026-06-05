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Elon’s Trillion-dollar rocket ride

SpaceX IPO makes Musk the first Trillionaire

SpaceX is hitting the Nasdaq next week. Elon Musk’s ownership stake there alone is worth over $866 billion. Stack that on his $350 billion plus in Tesla and the man crosses the one trillion dollar net worth line. First in history.

After Tesla’s public debut 16 years ago, this is the next chapter. SpaceX pulled in $18.67 billion in revenue last year. Haters will scream bubble, but they said the same about Tesla. Starlink, space dominance, Mars ambitions – the future is priced in. Musk retains over 82% voting control. One year lock-up, then the sky’s the limit.

Shareholders win huge. Early SpaceX investors get liquid. The entire Musk ecosystem benefits. Who loses? The perpetual doubters and shorts getting torched again. This is unapologetic capitalism rewarding audacious execution. Musk’s wealth isn’t a problem; it’s proof the system works when a maniac builds empires.

The dip or any volatility post-IPO? Buy it. We’re watching the creation of the ultimate wealth machine. Get on board or get left behind.

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Microsoft and OpenAI’s relationship crumbles as MS goes rogue

The Microsoft-OpenAI romance is dead. Now they’re frienemies at best. On Tuesday Microsoft unveiled MAI-Thinking-1, its own midsize AI model designed for high-efficiency tasks. They claim it matches Anthropic’s Claude on coding benchmarks. This move screams one thing: Microsoft is done being overly reliant on OpenAI for its Copilot products.

They’ve poured $13 billion into the startup since 2019 but OpenAI’s constant demands for more compute power strained things. Microsoft lost exclusive cloud provider status in January 2025 and first refusal rights in October. The April agreement rewrite killed exclusive IP access and revenue sharing payments from Microsoft.

Brilliant strategy by Microsoft. They’re shifting to a model-agnostic approach where users pick the best tool, whether OpenAI, Anthropic, or their own. OpenAI plans its IPO later this year while battling Anthropic.

Who wins? Microsoft and its shareholders. Less risk, developing internal capabilities, better control over costs and tech. Who loses? OpenAI as their biggest partner flexes independence.

What’s next? Expect more big tech building proprietary AI to reduce dependency. Partnerships are temporary in this cutthroat game. Microsoft is protecting its empire ruthlessly. That’s how you stay on top. Diversify or die. This AI war is just heating up and only the smart money survives.

Uber’s HR massacre

23% of “People and Places"” division executed for efficiency

Uber just carved out 23% of its People and Places team. HR, recruiters, facilities managers, culture czars – all getting the chop. Mostly senior roles. The whole thing is still less than 1% of their 34,000 global workforce, but the symbolism is loud and clear.

Jill Hazelbaker, freshly promoted to president and chief corporate affairs officer, is running point. She called the division too complex and fragmented, with overlapping responsibilities and teams disconnected from the business. Her mission: build a more connected, modern, operationally excellent organization. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi backed her completely, saying changes maximize effectiveness and unlock potential.

Not blaming AI here, they insist. Good, because they’re already using it heavily in engineering. Bookings grew 25% last quarter. Robotaxi bets are on. Hiring continues in key areas. HR folks lose their remote work deal – three days in the office now.

Shareholders win. Costs drop, bureaucracy shrinks, profits expand. The overhead lifers lose hard. This small dip in the stock is noise. Buy opportunity. Uber is shedding dead weight to run faster. Expect more of this disciplined approach. In this game, only the ruthless survive and thrive. That’s the play.

Labor market still punching hard

122K jobs added beats expectations

ADP just dropped a bomb: private payrolls jumped 122,000 in May, crushing the 110k estimate and up from April’s revised 105k. Broad-based too – not just healthcare this time. Education and health led, but trade, transportation, construction, even leisure all chipped in. Small businesses leading the charge.

This screams resilient economy guys. Labor market’s got legs heading into summer. Pay growth steady at 4.4% for stayers, 6.5% for job hoppers. Good for workers, great for consumer spending, but the Fed’s gonna be watching this like hawks before their June meeting. Rates staying put is the base case.

Who wins? Companies in a strong hiring environment keep growing. Stock market futures mixed but this supports the soft-landing narrative. Losers? Anyone betting on imminent recession or big rate cuts – those dreams just got delayed.

Next? Friday’s official nonfarm payrolls will confirm. If this momentum holds, we’re looking at a Goldilocks scenario: growth without overheating. But don’t get complacent. Strong jobs can keep rates higher for longer, which punishes the debt-laden and rewards cash flow kings. Play the strength.

Sellers folding like cheap suits in a cooling housing market

Sellers are yanking homes off the market faster than they’ve done since the damn pandemic shut everything down in 2020. Redfin says 5.8% of listings got delisted in April – up 3.8% from March. Atlanta’s leading the charge with one in ten homes pulled. Why? Higher mortgage rates, gas prices through the roof, and buyers finally growing a pair and lowballing offers. Sellers aren’t getting the fat prices they dreamed of anymore.

This is the spring selling season, for chrissakes, and these clowns are tapping out. What it really means is the housing party is over. Buyers are in the driver’s seat for the first time in years. Smart money wins here – negotiate hard, inspect everything, and don’t overpay. Losers? The delusional sellers who think their McMansion is still worth 2022 bubble prices. They’re about to get crushed or sit on empty houses.

Next move? More inventory piling up as spring ends. Prices will flatten or dip in rate-sensitive markets. This is your cue to hunt for deals before the next wave of motivated sellers floods in. Real estate investors who stay disciplined are gonna eat. The weak hands? They’re done.

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SPACE X BLASTS OFF

Musk nails $135 Fixed IPO Price at $1.75 Trillion valuation

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is targeting a fixed $135 per share for its IPO roadshow at a staggering $1.75 trillion valuation. That’s right – no games, no price range dance. They’re set to raise $75 billion selling 555.6 million shares and list on Nasdaq June 12 as SPCX. This will be the largest IPO ever, and it’ll make SpaceX the seventh largest US company, surpassing Tesla.

What does it really mean? Musk is flexing. With Starlink generating serious revenue despite losses from R&D, and Starship on the horizon, this is fuel for the empire. Talk of merging with Tesla is the cherry on top – imagine that combined monster.

Winners? Musk, whose net worth skyrockets further. Early investors and employees cashing in huge. Smart capital chasing the space and AI future.

Losers? Competitors getting obliterated. Shorts about to get torched. Anyone too timid to play in the big leagues.

Next move? The roadshow will be a madhouse. Demand will be insane. Post-IPO, expect volatility but upward trajectory as they deploy that cash hoard. This is capitalism at its finest. Bold bets, massive rewards. Get positioned or watch from the sidelines while the rocket launches.

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