Help us defeat the mainstream media, promote capitalism and American exceptionalism.

Subscribe Here

🔴 DOW: 50175.36 (🔽 1.37%)

🔴 S&P: 7302.13 (🔽 1.16%)

🔴 NASDAQ: 25286.24 (🔽 1.54%)

✅ CBOE VIX Volatility: 21.68 (🔼 8.91%)

🔴 Gold: $4140.20 (🔽 3.42%)

🔴 Silver:$64.90 (🔽 0.51%)

🔴 Bitcoin: $62,003.13 (🔽 0.22%)

SpaceX detailed its AI1 satellite as a 150-kilowatt peak compute orbital data center unveiled by Elon Musk on June 8, 2026, betting on continuous solar power and vacuum heat radiation to sidestep ground-based power and cooling limits.

Orbital power advantage: AI1 targets 150 kilowatts peak and 120 kilowatts sustained using solar arrays that generate electricity almost continuously at roughly 250 watts per square meter.

Heat radiation system: The satellite deploys a 110-square-meter liquid radiator operating at 1,400 watts per square meter and oriented knife-edge to the sun for infrared heat dumping.

Prototype timeline set: Two AI1 prototypes are planned for early 2027 launch from the new Gigasat factory in Bastrop, Texas, with ambitions for a megaconstellation of up to one million satellites.

Anchor customers secured: Anthropic pays about $1.25 billion dollars monthly and Google roughly $920 million dollars monthly to rent AI compute capacity from SpaceX facilities.

Sponsored by Finance Buzz

Tackle your credit card debt by paying 0% interest until 2027

If you have outstanding credit card debt, getting a new 0% intro APR credit card could help ease the pressure while you pay down your balances.

Our credit card experts identified top credit cards that are perfect for anyone looking to pay down debt and not add to it!

Some are even offering generous welcome bonuses up to $250! Click through to see what all the hype is about.

Apply NOW!

University endowments nationwide have scored massive gains from SpaceX investments made through venture capital funds, turning modest stakes into billions now representing significant portions of school assets ahead of the IPO.

Washington University windfall: A $50 million dollar SpaceX investment grew into billions and now exceeds 10% of the school’s $17 billion dollar endowment assets.

Multi-campus exposure: The UNC system holds about 10% of assets in SpaceX while Stanford maintains a sizable position and Vanderbilt owns roughly $171 million dollars.

Concentration risk rising: Investment offices may trim or hedge oversized positions to manage risk before the volatile public trading debut.

Paper gains reality: Legal restrictions limit how freely endowments can spend realized profits despite the resounding investment success.

Oracle prepares to release fourth-quarter earnings after the bell Wednesday, expecting EPS of $1.97 dollars on $19 billion dollars revenue boosted by strong cloud infrastructure growth and its $300 billion dollar five-year OpenAI deal.

Cloud infrastructure surge: Revenue is projected at $5.17 billion dollars, a 90.8% year-over-year increase, within an overall cloud business nearing $10 billion dollars.

Remaining obligations soar: Performance obligations are expected to reach $589.5 billion dollars, up 327%, indicating robust future demand for cloud and AI services.

Key customer anchor: OpenAI signed the massive five-year agreement that serves as the linchpin of the startup’s AI infrastructure efforts.

Stock performance mixed: Shares are up 5.6% year to date and 16% over the last 12 months, outperforming Microsoft while trailing Google.

General Motors is advancing sodium-ion battery technology for grid-scale energy storage and AI data centers while expanding vehicle-to-grid capabilities to help EV owners offset rising electricity costs from the power boom.

Sodium-ion advantages: The chemistry promises operation without active cooling, lower system complexity and potentially higher energy density than mature options like LFP over time.

Peak Energy partnership: GM is collaborating with the Denver startup to develop cells expected for customer use after 2028 following demonstrated lower costs and reliability.

Energy storage focus: The company continues LFP production through Ultium Cells and reuses large EV batteries for stationary applications amid AI-driven demand growth.

Vehicle-to-grid push: Partnerships with utilities in California and Michigan will enable EVs to send power back to the grid, with all 2027 models featuring North American Charging Standard ports.

Gold dropped 2.4% to around $4,161 dollars per ounce, Silver fell 2 percent and Bitcoin lost about 1.3% Wednesday as traders shifted focus to inflation risks and higher Federal Reserve rate expectations.

Precious metals pressure: Spot gold and silver faced headwinds from rising real yields and a more hawkish central bank outlook.

Bitcoin joins decline: The cryptocurrency traded lower amid broad-market deleveraging and stronger correlation with equities.

Fed hike probability: Markets now price roughly 40% chance of a rate increase by the October meeting after hotter jobs data.

Macro drivers dominate: Geopolitical tensions pushing oil higher reinforce expectations that central banks will stay tighter for longer.

The Capitalist is a reader-supported publication, we exist for you, because of you!

Support What We Do

Honda is recalling 880,514 vehicles in 22 states including 2016-2022 Pilot, 2017-2023 Ridgeline, 2019-2023 Passport and 2014-2020 Acura MDX because rear subframe corrosion could cause suspension failure and loss of control.

Affected models listed: Recall targets specific Honda and Acura SUVs and trucks sold in cold-weather states where road salt increases corrosion risk.

Corrosion details: The rear subframe may degrade at suspension mounting points leading to potential driver loss of vehicle control.

Defect rate low: Honda estimates just 1 percent of the listed vehicles have the issue and reports no injuries or deaths.

Free remedy offered: Dealers will inspect, install reinforcement kits or replace components at no cost with owner letters mailing July 7.

Support The Capitalist by getting the SubStack App

Get the App

Let us know your thoughts in the new Capitalist chat portal.

Comment here