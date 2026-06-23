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🔴 Bitcoin: $62,445.22 (🔽 3.01%)

SpaceX agreed to supply Nvidia GB300 chips from its Colossus data center to open-source AI startup Reflection under a deal potentially worth $6.3 billion, with $150 million monthly payments starting July 1.

Major Monthly Payments: Reflection will pay SpaceX $150 million each month from July 1 2026 potentially totaling $6.3 billion through 2029 with 90-day termination option after first three months.

Previous Clients Joined: SpaceX already secured computing deals with Anthropic, Google and Cursor while now acquiring Cursor turning Colossus into commercial platform after record IPO.

Open-Source Focus Shift: Reflection targets American open intelligence models offering governments enterprises more flexibility as closed systems face scrutiny following recent access cuts.

Strategic Currency Role: Access to advanced Nvidia chips positions compute as key asset for SpaceX expanding beyond rockets and Starlink into AI data centers and services.

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Alphabet shares suffered their worst day in over a year dropping 5% after Google lost two high-profile AI leaders Noam Shazeer to OpenAI and John Jumper to Anthropic amid commoditization fears.

Recent High-Profile Losses: Noam Shazeer co-lead of Gemini models left Wednesday for OpenAI less than two years after returning from Character.AI while John Jumper announced Friday move to Anthropic.

Key Contributions Recalled: Jumper co-creator of AlphaFold predicted over 200 million protein structures winning 2024 Nobel with Demis Hassabis after nine years at DeepMind.

Heavy AI Spending: Alphabet raised $141 billion in debt equity since October trying to prove vertically integrated stack generates returns amid market concerns over ballooning expenditures.

Market Reaction Factors: Slide followed Nadella interview calling for less dependence on AI giants plus reported Gmail YouTube outages underperforming Nasdaq and megacaps.

Eight-month-old Engram raised $98 million from General Catalyst Kleiner Perkins Sequoia and Andrej Karpathy claiming its models match frontier labs using up to 100 times fewer tokens for cheaper smarter responses.

Client Roster Built: Less than year after founding 13-person Engram already serves Microsoft Notion and legal AI startup Harvey focusing on organization-specific workflows and context.

Memory Obsession Origin: CEO Dan Biderman pursued computational neuroscience PhD after childhood efforts to help grandmother remember family facts, now he’s tackling AI genius model limitations.

Efficiency Promise: Startup is offering orders of magnitude cheaper output as new sophisticated models prove pricier challenging the “scale-lowers-cost” view amid developer spending crackdowns.

Funding Purpose: Capital will support compute and talent hiring with models excelling at specialization building intuition layer humans possess but current systems lack.

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Meta announced new $299 smart glasses at least $80 cheaper than entry-level second-generation Ray-Ban models featuring camera speakers and AI translation without screen or branded Ray-Ban Oakley names.

Design Partnership Details: Built with EssilorLuxottica in three new designs including charging stand lacking screen but enabling photo video capture and Meta AI conversations about surroundings.

Market Dominance Claimed: Meta and EssilorLuxottica hold over 80% share with millions sold since 2021 as competition grows from Google, Warby Parker and Snap $2195 Specs.

Future Vision Outlined: Lightweight glasses step toward advanced screen-equipped models like last year $799 Ray-Ban Display while Zuckerberg sees greater success than VR headsets for his AI hardware platform.

Consumer Marketing Push: Company aggressively positions eyewear amid heating competition with consumers finding more value in augmented reality devices.

South Korea central bank warned large performance bonuses at SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics could spread wage growth and inflationary pressure even as energy drives current above-target 2.7% forecast.

Bonus Scale Projected: SK Hynix workers could receive over 700 million won if 250 trillion won profit hit while Samsung memory chip employee with 80 million won base expects 626 million won total this year.

Wage Deal Agreements: SK Hynix sets aside 10% operating profits as bonuses Samsung 10.5% semiconductor profits after threatened 18-day strike with payments on exceptional scale.

Spending Impact Seen: Luxury sales surged 53.6% at Shinsegae Gyeonggi branch jewelry up 146.3% watches 85.3% card spending higher near chip sites boosting department store shares like Lotte 148%.

Inflation Concerns Raised: Normally bonuses do not add demand pressure but unusual substantial special ones may significantly increase supply and demand-side effects BOK said.

Energy Department will provide $17.5 billion in loans for five projects each building two Westinghouse AP1000 reactors generating 1.1 gigawatts enough to power over 800,000 homes accelerating deployment by up to three years.

Component Financing Focus: Loans target complex big-ticket parts that take long to manufacture and deliver with utilities energy companies contributing nearly $1 billion equity per special purpose vehicle.

Westinghouse Partnerships: Company signed letters of intent with seven potential partners each with identified sites not receiving funds directly but supporting construction via SPVs.

Tech Sector Demand: Administration expects big tech long-term power purchase agreements as Microsoft and Google already backed restarts but none yet for new big plants amid AI data center needs.

Cost Speed Benefits: Energy Secretary Chris Wright said financing lowers construction costs, speeds reactors using proven AP1000 design. Cameco shares rose over 1% after announcement.

Apollo will limit redemptions to 5% in its $26 billion Apollo Debt Solutions vehicle after second-quarter requests hit nearly 17% or $2.4 billion following similar moves by Blackstone and Partners Group.

Outflow Expectations: Net outflows expected around $400 million or 3% of NAV (Net Asset Value) with U.S. onshore at 4.3% offshore jumping to 12.5% after prior quarter atover 11%.

Liquidity Pressures Highlighted: Semi-liquid private debt vehicles face redemption waves as investors seek exits amid asset quality anxieties testing illiquid assets offered with near-daily liquidity.

Industry Warnings Issued: Experts note the phase of wrap-it-for-retail is over with weaker funds risking gates against outflows while institutions reaffirm commitment contrasting retail jitters.

Yield Trade-Off Stressed: Longer-term private instruments deliver attractive yield if held with market differentiation expected based on lending discipline terms and rate environment impact.

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Gold futures dropped 1.5% to $4,142 an ounce and silver over 5% to $61.80 before settling near $62.25 Tuesday as tech sell-off and hawkish Fed expectations under Kevin Warsh pressured precious metals.

Safe-Haven Doubts Grow: Since U.S.-Iran war outbreak on February 28th gold’s reputation was challenged as drivers questioned with Wall Street banks downgrading forecasts after uncomfortable inflation backdrop.

Hawkish Fed Impact: Unexpectedly hawkish meeting boosted year-end hike expectations weighing on non-yielding metal with Bank of America previous $6000 target now unlikely.

Revised Bank Targets: Deutsche Bank set $4300 ounce for Q3 if Fed holds warning three to four hikes could drop gold to $3800 as hawks drive out bulls.

Broader Market Spillover: Precious metals followed global tech stock declines with higher oil prices fading near-term cut hopes continuing to weigh amid changing Wall Street tune.

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