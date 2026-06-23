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Rxan Smith's avatar
Rxan Smith
2h

This is next-level vertical integration genius. Musk turning SpaceX’s Colossus into a commercial AI compute beast with a potential $6.3B deal? Exactly the kind of bold execution that proves the point.

You don’t have to like Elon Musk. You do have to listen to him—especially on AI risks and where this tech race is headed. Spot on with the latest: https://uncomfortable.rxansmithmedia.com/p/you-dont-have-to-like-elon-musk-you

Google’s brain drain and 5% drop is just the latest symptom. How do we separate the messenger from the message before it’s too late? 🚀 Thoughts?

#AI #Musk #Innovation

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Len's avatar
Len
3h

Elon is a business genius as well as industrial marvel —-

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