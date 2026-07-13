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Elon Musk and Sam Altman traded barbs on X after Apple sued OpenAI for alleged trade secret theft with Musk labeling the OpenAI CEO Scam Altman while Altman shot back that Musk is obsessed with him and selling investors on space datacenters.

Musk escalates personal attacks : Musk posted that “Scam Altman strikes again” and takes scamming to a whole new level adding a photo captioning it as “loving scamming more than any human alive.”

Altman fires back directly : Altman replied “Homeboy you are the one selling public market investors on short-term space datacenters” and noted benchmarks suggest 5.6 sol is the best model.

Feud dates to founding : The billionaires co-founded OpenAI in 2015 as a nonprofit Musk left the board in 2018 and lost a lawsuit over its for-profit shift earlier this year.

IPOs highlight rivalry: SpaceX completed landmark IPO raising record $75 billion dollars while OpenAI confidentially filed for its own IPO with possible valuation above $1 trillion dollars.

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CNBC increased the weight of the quality of life category to 11.6% in its America’s Top States for Business study as companies prioritize attractive living locations to attract talent amid return-to-office mandates.

Quality of life gains weight : The category now makes up 11.6% of a state’s overall score up from about 10% last year using hard data on crime rates air quality healthcare childcare inclusiveness and reproductive rights.

Nebraska excels in health : The state has the fewest drug deaths per capita at 8.7 per 100000 people thanks to its extensive prescription drug monitoring program reporting every prescription and exceptionally clean air.

Massachusetts leads healthcare : It has more primary care physicians per capita and the smallest percentage of people without health insurance thanks to Romneycare reforms with 53.4% of residents reporting good or excellent health.

North Dakota offers childcare: It has 478 licensed childcare centers with average cost at just 9% of median income for a family with two working parents.

Arkansas Oklahoma Alabama Missouri and Utah rank among America’s worst states to live in 2026 due to high food insecurity violent crime rates weak worker protections and limited reproductive rights as CNBC gave greater weight to quality of life in its business rankings.

Food insecurity highest : Arkansas has nearly 19% of households lacking resources for adequate food placing it dead last according to the United Health Foundation alongside high violent crime rates.

Worker protections weak : Oklahoma and Alabama score low on worker protections with minimum wage covering only 19% of cost of living for a family of four and lack of paid sick leave.

Mental health bottom : Alabama ranks dead last for mental health providers per capita even though nearly a quarter of residents have depressive disorders.

Violent crime high: Missouri recorded 462 violent offenses per 100000 residents in 2024 making it among America’s most violent states with high firearm deaths.

OpenAI president Greg Brockman has taken full oversight of the company’s key product and business operations after Fidji Simo stepped down due to chronic illness, solidifying his role as second-in-command ahead of the firm’s prospective IPO.

Product duties now expand : Brockman will oversee ChatGPT product business, go-to-market teams, enterprise teams and compute initiatives while reporting directly to CEO Sam Altman.

Fidji Simo steps down : Former Meta executive served about one year as product and business chief before transitioning to part-time advisor after medical leave for postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

Valuation pressure intensifies : OpenAI holds an $852 billion dollar valuation after confidentially filing its prospectus in June amid stiff competition and ChatGPT market share falling below 50%.

No successor hired: Finance chief Sarah Friar and strategy chief Jason Kwon will report to Altman with the company not planning to hire anyone to replace Simo.

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Apple filed a federal lawsuit against OpenAI in Northern California accusing the AI company of stealing trade secrets at every level to develop its own consumer hardware, marking a reversal from their 2024 partnership integrating ChatGPT into iPhones.

Former employees implicated : OpenAI hardware chief Tang Tan, a former Apple vice president, directed job candidates to bring actual Apple parts for show and tell interviews to extract confidential information.

Theft claims detailed : Chang Liu allegedly stole an Apple laptop while OpenAI coached departing employees on evading security processes when leaving the iPhone maker.

Technique misappropriated : OpenAI asked hardware firms to use an Apple invented metal finishing process while misleading partners into believing they had permission.

Partnership chilled: Apple shifted its upcoming Siri assistant to Google Gemini models instead of OpenAI technology after OpenAI bought Jony Ive startup IO Products for $6.4 billion dollars.

More technology professionals like are retiring earlier than planned rather than adapt to AI becoming the sole focus at companies such as Microsoft subsidiary GitHub.

Personal reasons pile up : 60-year-old Jennifer Kerns cited leadership departures, her child aging out of insurance and AI focus she views as an overblown bubble that offends her creative sensibilities.

Decision not fear based : The longtime program manager with over 30 years in tech did not want to learn or use the technology at this stage of her career.

Industry revolution drives exits : Retirement experts note workplace changes from the AI shift in tech push end-of-career employees toward early retirement.

Statistics show trend: An Allianz Life study found 42% of Americans retire earlier than intended with workplace changes among the top drivers.

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