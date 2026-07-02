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Len's avatar
Len
11hEdited

Another missed planning for electrical grid by morons of BiDum era of tree huggers - wind mills in the oceans and solar panels not productive in all parts of our vast country — chalk up another screw up !

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Fenek's avatar
Fenek
9h

Good roundup. The Tesla line jumps out: 480k deliveries crushing the 406k consensus and the stock still down 6%. Classic case of the number being backward looking while the tape trades the forward story, autonomy, Optimus, and a fading tax credit. When a beat that size can't hold a green candle, expectations were already sitting way above the print. The electricity-over-GDP stat is the one I'll be stealing though, that's the whole AI trade in one sentence.

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