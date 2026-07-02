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Bank of America strategists forecast global electricity demand will grow faster than real GDP between 2026 and 2028 for the first time as AI data centers and electrification drive massive power needs after stagnant years.

Data Centers Power Surge: Global power usage by data centers is expected to grow from around 55 gigawatts to 84 gigawatts in next two years equivalent to power for roughly 70 million homes.

Metals Demand Boosted: Copper prices are up 21% over the past year while aluminum rose 12% and lithium and cobalt soared roughly 150% and 85% respectively.

Copper Usage Forecast: Global demand for copper is now expected to surge from 28 million tons in 2025 to 42 million tons by 2040 from EVs and renewable equipment.

Electrification Shifts Economy: After decade of stagnant demand the HALO trade (heavy assets, low obsolescence) in heavy assets benefits from AI manufacturing and grid buildouts boosting metals and energy independence.

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Microsoft is investing $2.5 billion dollars and assigning 6,000 employees to new Microsoft Frontier Co. subsidiary to embed with clients on artificial intelligence deployments as Amazon Anthropic and OpenAI pursue similar groups.

Forward Deployed Unit: The division contains engineers technical consultants support staff and salespeople with industry expertise under president Rodrigo Kede Lima to assist varying customer AI readiness.

Customer Challenges Addressed: Businesses grapple with selecting models from OpenAI or Anthropic integrating into operations or using technology first mindset while building protected intelligence platforms.

Industry Momentum Matches: Follows Amazon putting $1 billion behind forward deployed engineers and Anthropic OpenAI forming groups partnering with equity banks and consultants this year.

Service Revenue Context: Company generated 2.1 billion from enterprise and partner services in March quarter up 2.5 percent with success in methodical customer approaches.

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev predicts AI agents will soon possess every capability a human trader has giving everyday users institutional level tools after unveiling agentic trading features in May.

Agentic Trading Vision: End state at Robinhood provides same computation power and intelligence to retail that high-frequency firms enjoyed for decades with large portion of trades already automated.

Retail Democratization Goal: Brings programmatic trading complexity previously out of reach to 28 million customers across 38 countries while expanding crypto in UK.

Efficiency Moves: Cut 10 percent workforce to stay lean hyper-focused after missing first-quarter profit on crypto volatility but now stronger amid improved markets.

Partnership Note: Acting as broker for upcoming Trump Accounts with Treasury and BNY Mellon to create best consumer product government associated with.

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OpenAI suggested handing the US government a 5% stake worth roughly $42.6 billion dollars at its $852 billion valuation to share AI upside and ease Washington pressure on cybersecurity and competition.

Stake Proposal Details: Altman pitched 5% for each leading US AI developer including Anthropic Google and Meta through sovereign wealth fund vehicle in early Trump administration talks.

Political Context Addressed: Move follows over year of discussions and mounting concerns over model vulnerabilities Chinese open-source competition and export controls on advanced models.

Public Benefit Argument: Giving public financial interest best way to distribute AI economic benefits with Trump previously calling US ownership stake beautiful for partnership in revolution.

Precedent Noted: Trump administration already took 10% stake in Intel after 8.9 billion investment and stakes in IBM quantum and critical minerals firms.

Tesla reported 480,126 vehicle deliveries and 451,758 production in second quarter far exceeding analyst consensus around 406,000 yet shares sank 6% as it rebounds from prior sales declines.

Strong Growth Shown: Deliveries rose 25% year over year and 34% from first quarter with Model 3 and Model Y accounting for 467,762 or 97%.

Energy Storage Jump: Deployed 13.5 GWh in quarter versus 9.6 GWh prior year beating analyst expectation of 13.3 GWh amid SpaceX Megapack purchases.

Market Headwinds Persist: Faces hybrid embrace in US Chinese competition Musk political backlash and loss of federal tax credit though gas prices temporarily aided Europe.

Future Emphasis: Optimizing portfolio for autonomous Cybercab, Semi and Optimus robots while ending Model S X production and planning volume output this year.

Ford reported a 10.3% decline in second-quarter US vehicle sales to 549,200 units with pure EV sales falling 40.7% and F-Series trucks down 11% due to supplier issues.

F-Series Impact: Sales reflect retiming of commercial production after last year aluminum supply shortages from fires though customer demand remains high and recovery expected in second half.

EV Decline Sharp: Pure electric vehicle sales plunged 40.7% compared with year earlier amid industry shift toward hybrids in US market.

Beat Expectations Slightly: Results slightly outperformed Cox Automotive forecast of 11.5% drop for Ford amid larger expected industry declines.

Production Ramp: Ford began ramping F-Series after top aluminum supplier restarted following two fires late last year.

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Rivian delivered 12,194 vehicles and produced 12,613 in second quarter beating estimates then lifted full-year guidance to 65,000-70,000 while Lucid delivered 3,953 missing 5,000 forecast and shook up leadership.

Rivian Momentum: Higher deliveries driven by electric delivery van flagship R1 and start of midsize R2 SUV production at Illinois plant with 160,000 annual capacity.

Lucid Changes: New CEO Silvio Napoli simplifies structure cutting direct reports in half with CFO Taoufiq Boussaid departing after handover to successor.

Market Reaction: Rivian shares rose roughly 6% in early trading while Lucid cited focus on customers quality and innovation in reorganization.

Tesla Context: Meanwhile Tesla delivered 480,126 vehicles with Model 3 and Y dominating 97% of totals.

US Treasury yields edged higher with 10-year note at 4.493% up 1 basis point as investors awaited June non-farm payrolls.

Yield Movements: 2-year and 30-year Treasurys also gained 1 basis point with traders pricing over 70 percent chance Fed holds rates this month.

Jobs Data Ahead: Report released early due to Independence Day holiday following ADP private payrolls of 98000 in June below forecasts.

Fed Comments: Chair Kevin Warsh noted prices are too high and central bank committed to 2 percent inflation objective delivering price stability.

September Odds: Markets price around 64 percent chance of at least quarter-point hike at subsequent FOMC meeting.

Europe top court upheld 4.1 billion Euro roughly $4.67 billion dollar antitrust fine on Google for abusing Android dominance via pre-installation deals with smartphone makers confirming 2018 penalty.

Court Ruling: European Court of Justice dismissed appeal by Google and Alphabet confirming penalty as revised by lower court with no further appeal possible.

Original Violation: Commission found abuse giving unfair advantage to own apps through deals that tied search and browser to Android devices.

Google Defense: Claims Android provides choice for users supports developers and businesses while adapting agreements since 2018 for openness.

Broader Context: Represents end of Commission first stage battle with big tech shifting focus to Digital Markets Act and Services Act scrutiny.

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