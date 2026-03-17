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The_Usual_Suspect61's avatar
The_Usual_Suspect61
Mar 17

Diesel was already $5.00+ in the blue states. It helps drive the bad polling when the bias is NY, CA, WA, etc.

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Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
Mar 17

Too bad we can't bomb the hell in Iran and get rid of these very evil people.

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