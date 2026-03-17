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Diesel hits $5+ as Iran War disrupts Hormuz supplies

Diesel prices surged past $5 per gallon nationwide—the highest since 2022—as the ongoing Iran war halts most tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, triggering the biggest global oil supply disruption in history and driving sharp increases in fuel costs.

Diesel Surges Dramatically Nationwide: U.S. diesel averaged $5.04 per gallon on March 17, up 34% from pre-airstrike levels, marking the first time above $5 in over three years amid halted Hormuz shipments.

Gasoline Prices Climb Rapidly Too: Average gas hit $3.79 per gallon, a 27% increase since the war began, with forecasts warning of $4 per gallon soon due to persistent supply pressures.

Crude Oil Benchmarks Soar Sharply: U.S. crude traded near $94 per barrel and Brent around $101, reflecting over 40% gains during the conflict as Iran attacks vessels and blocks key routes.

Economic Ripple Effects Intensify: Trucking and rail firms raise fuel surcharges to offset costs, with analysts predicting continued upward pressure until Hormuz flows resume and disruptions ease.



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Airlines boost Q1 guidance despite Iran War fuel hit

Delta and American Airlines raised first-quarter revenue outlooks amid the Iran war’s fuel price spikes, as strong demand growth offsets roughly $400 million in added expenses from higher jet fuel costs for each carrier.

Delta Sees Strong Demand Offset: Delta’s bookings rose 25% year-over-year with mid-single-digit unit revenue growth, enabling it to hold original EPS guidance of 50-90 cents despite Q4 fuel hits.

American Expects Higher Revenue Jump: American now projects over 10% total revenue increase (up from 7-10%), citing incredibly strong growth amid industry turbulence and Q1 fuel expense pressures.

Fuel Remains Major Cost Pressure: Jet fuel, airlines’ second-largest expense at over 20%, drove $400 million hits for both carriers, though passenger demand and higher fares help mitigate impacts.

Stocks React Positively to News: Delta and American shares gained about 5% in early trading, reflecting investor confidence in demand strength outweighing war-related oil cost challenges.

Nvidia eyes $1T orders for Blackwell Vera Rubin

At GTC 2026, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang projected up to $1 trillion in orders for Blackwell and Vera Rubin systems through 2027, driven by exploding demand for agentic AI and faster inference capabilities.

Vera Rubin Delivers Major Efficiency: Vera Rubin platform, shipping later 2026, offers 10x performance per watt over Grace Blackwell with 1.3 million components in rack-scale systems for AI workloads.

Groq Integration Boosts Performance: Acquired Groq 3 LPU, shipping Q3 2026, unites high-throughput and low-latency processing, boosting Rubin GPUs’ tokens per watt by 35 times when combined.

Agentic AI Drives Massive Demand: Shift to agentic apps explodes token generation needs, with Huang noting more capacity directly increases revenues for AI users and developers.

Future Kyber Architecture Teased: Kyber prototype integrates 144 GPUs vertically for higher density and lower latency, set for Vera Rubin Ultra rollout in 2027.

Mastercard acquires BVNK for $1.8B stablecoin push

Mastercard agreed to buy stablecoin infrastructure firm BVNK for up to $1.8 billion, accelerating its blockchain payments strategy to enable faster, lower-cost cross-border transfers using digital tokens.

Deal Value Includes Contingents: Acquisition totals up to $1.8 billion, with $300 million in contingent payments, expected to close before end of 2026.

BVNK Bridges Fiat Stablecoins: BVNK’s platform supports payments across major blockchains in over 130 countries, bridging traditional fiat and stablecoins for remittances and business payouts.

Mastercard Deepens Crypto Footprint: Move builds on Crypto Partner Program, positioning Mastercard to compete with Visa in blockchain-based transfers amid growing regulatory clarity.

Executive Sees Digital Shift: Mastercard’s chief product officer expects most financial institutions and fintechs to offer digital currency services in time.

Texas Rare Earth project breaks China Dominance

Texas advances the Round Top deposit—one of North America’s richest heavy rare-earth sites—to slash U.S. dependence on China for critical minerals vital to defense and semiconductors while boosting national security.

Round Top Holds Key Heavies: Deposit contains 15 of 17 rare-earth minerals, heavily weighted in critical “heavies” essential for defense systems, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing.

Texas Leads Domestic Push: State Commissioner Dawn Buckingham highlights billions in revenue for public schools and efforts to challenge China’s global supply chain stronghold.

National Security Gains Emphasized: Project aims to secure domestic processing and supply chains, reducing vulnerabilities and making the U.S. and allies safer from foreign control.

USA Rare Earth Accelerates Development: Company fast-tracks Round Top to build infrastructure, with growing momentum in exploration across West Texas regions.

Pacific Fleet deploys Gecko wall-climbing and flying robots

The U.S. Pacific Fleet awarded Gecko Robotics a $71 million contract to deploy wall-climbing, flying robots and AI for faster ship maintenance, inspecting hulls and tanks on 18 vessels up to 50 times quicker.

Robots Enhance Inspection Speed: Gecko’s bots climb hulls, crawl tanks, and fly confined spaces, feeding data to AI Cantilever platform that spots repairs far faster than manual methods.

Contract Covers Multiple Ships: Five-year deal, initial value up to $54 million, targets destroyers, amphibious warships, and littoral combat ships for improved structural assessments.

AI Eliminates Maintenance Delays: One application avoided over three months of flight deck downtime, with Gecko operating 250 robots and planning 50-60 more this year.

Navy Boosts Efficiency Fleetwide: Partnership with GSA focuses on Pacific Fleet readiness through precise, rapid data collection and repair identification.

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