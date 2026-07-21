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The Chinese government has been meddling in American elections, diluting the vote of U.S. citizens through years-long schemes. Although rumors of Chinese interference have been swirling since 2020, Trump now has extensive receipts proving how disastrous China’s operations have been, targeting American citizens and high ranking government officials. On Thursday evening, the Trump administration unclassified a series of documents exposing wide-scale U.S. voter fraud and extensive election inference operations. The shocking truth about these operations gets worse, though— Several American intelligence agents knew about the potential fraud and willingly downplayed it. In one bombshell text message, former FBI official Nikki Floris stated “I’m basically running a shadow government across the FBI at this point.”

In late August of 2020, the Chinese government produced enormous quantities of false U.S. divers licenses, distributing them throughout America for the intended use of voting for Joe Biden. China used authentic voter registration data to create driver’s licenses which matched voter lists, making them incredibly difficult to detect. These licenses were used to cast thousands of mail-in votes.

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Prior to the 2020 election, China had “extensive” plans to use cyber operations to “sway public opinion against the Trump Administration and international opinion against the U.S. government.” Among their key target issues were America’s economic issues as well as their response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Using social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter, the Chinese government attempted to encourage political outrage. Mainstream media and public influencers, both “overt and hidden” took part in the operation. As early as 2019 the Chinese government had been identifying U.S. journalists who were willing to crticize Trump and pay them to write more negative articles.

The Chinese were largely responsible for the chaos Americans witnessed during the summer of 2020. They explicitly encouraged “violent demonstrations and looting”, “questioning [President Donald Trump’s] ability to govern”, and “undermining the legitimacy and public support of the President.”

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One document produced by the CIA in July of 2020 stated that China was probing the Presidential campaign to gather intelligence on the U.S.-Chinese policy positions. It states that since as early as 2018, Chinese cyber actors were targeting the e-mail accounts of the Executive Office of the President, as well as in Congress and the federal judiciary. They claimed that China was not interfering to sway the outcome of the election, but admitted that they “could enable such operations, if Beijing made a decision to do so.”

Chinese cyber operators mapped out a large network of targeted emails, including the emails of campaign staffers, to gather intelligence for the Chinese military. This reveals that Chinese cyber actors had been collecting data on U.S. elections, such as voter data, polling data companies, nonprofit organizations, fundraisers, and advisory organizations for political campaigns.

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A total of 200 million voter records were compromised by the People’s Republic of China. Further, China acquired voter data from at least 18 states from the midterm elections. Voter registration data includes sensitive personal information such as names, birthdays, home addresses, and political affiliation. China was particularly focused on uncovering U.S. citizens’ occupation and educational background. Additional data they uncovered included previous voter history and polling records, election donation expenses, and demographic information. In Kansas, some of the acquired voter data included telephone numbers and military affiliations. The voter data China acquired from North Carolina included information on as many as 8 million voters.

In addition to Chinese collusion, the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that over 250,000 illegal aliens are registered to vote in just the four states in which their public voter data has been reviewed. California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada state election officials have been notified that their state’s failures in upholding safe elections poses a serious threat to national security. In comparison, several states have embraced DHS’s proactive investigations into deceased and illegal aliens who are currently registered to vote, such as Texas, Tennessee, and Alabama. In each of these states, thousands of illegal aliens and tens of thousands of deceased individuals were actively listed on voter rolls.

Thanks to the open border policies of the Biden administration, the voting power of U.S. citizens has been significantly diminished.

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