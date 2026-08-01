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whimsicalmama's avatar
whimsicalmama
9h

Why stop at the ABA, when it was the progressive-controlled world of academia that poisoned all that issued from these infested institutions. DEI is just a symptom of the disease within progressive society. The fish rots from the head, and academia is the head of all the dysfunction within our nation.

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Marj Dickson 's avatar
Marj Dickson
9h

There's one reason all these “judges “ let all the criminals run around free…

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