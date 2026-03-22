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Today’s markets + assets - Sponsored by Health Sciences Institute

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🔴 Gold: $4492.00 (🔄 0.00%)

🔴 Silver:$67.81 (🔄 0.00%)

✅ Bitcoin: $70,261 (⬆️ 0.47%)

Cuba hit by third nationwide blackout this month

Cuba’s power grid failed completely on March 16, 2026, the third collapse in March, triggered by a generating unit failure amid aging infrastructure, fuel shortages, and U.S. blockade pressures.

Cascading Failure Details: Outage began at Nuevitas plant in Camagüey province, causing chain reaction; micro-islands activated for hospitals and vital services.

Frequent Disruptions Worsen: Daily blackouts up to 12 hours from fuel shortages compound breakdowns, disrupting work, food storage, and even hospital surgeries.

Fuel Supply Crisis Deepens: No oil imports for three months, with Cuba producing only 40% needed; Venezuela shipments halted and U.S. tariffs threaten suppliers.

Government Blames Blockade: President Díaz-Canel cites U.S. energy restrictions and Trump demands for prisoner release and liberalization as key factors.

Sponsored by Health Sciences Institute

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AI agents threaten white-collar jobs in massive scale shift

AI deployment is sparking dread for U.S. workers as leaders describe agents replacing huge swaths of human tasks, with early signs in layoffs at major firms and a 4% net job reduction in vulnerable sectors.

Job Market Dread Grows: Executives now see AI eliminating roles rapidly, especially white-collar work, leaving average or older workers facing long unemployment or lower-tier shifts like ridesharing.

Early-Career Roles Hit Hardest: Surveys show companies in AI-impacted sectors cut 4% net jobs, with the highest unreplaced eliminations among those with no prior experience.

Wall Street Pressure Mounts: By 2027 scrutiny on operating expenses will intensify to identify AI optimizers, accelerating near-term labor market impacts per Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire.

Productivity Superpowers Emerge: Embracing agentic AI grants dramatic impact gains for adapters, while non-adopters face replacement on massive scale in white-collar fields.

OpenAI scales back data center ambitions ahead of IPO

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has shifted from aggressive multibillion-dollar infrastructure deals to a more measured approach, citing construction challenges and Wall Street demands for fiscal responsibility before a potential 2026 IPO.

Compute Constraints Force Pivot: After $1.4 trillion commitment talks and deals like $100 billion Nvidia pact, OpenAI now targets $600 billion compute spend by 2030 tied to revenue.

Stargate Project Hits Reality: Flagship Abilene Texas site with Oracle and SoftBank faced weather disruptions and supply chain issues, leading to reliance on cloud partners over ownership.

Market Demands Discipline: Analysts note OpenAI retreating from reckless growth to justify spending, emphasizing enterprise focus and high-productivity use cases amid competition.

IPO Pressures Temper Spending: Valued at $730 billion recently, the company shelves ambitious builds for partner-leased capacity to appeal to public market investors.

“Low Earth Orbit” satellites draw $45B investment surge in 2025

Low Earth Orbit emerges as critical infrastructure with $45 billion invested in 2025, driven by constellations from SpaceX, Amazon, and Nvidia pushing connectivity, AI computing, and global coverage.

Massive Constellation Expansions: SpaceX’s Starlink exceeds 9,500 satellites with plans for millions, while Amazon targets over 3,000 and Blue Origin aims for 5,000 by 2027.

Orbital Computing Frontier: Nvidia unveils platform for space-based AI data centers and autonomous operations, calling space computing the “final frontier” at GTC 2026.

Strategic Asset Recognition: LEO delivers faster speeds, lower costs, and broad coverage, likened to earthly ports or grids with over $400 billion in space economy investment since 2009.

Governance Challenges Rise: Experts warn current regulations lag commercial scale, risking debris and interference as U.S., China, and Europe pour billions into networks.

Wealthy shift to jewelry as safe-haven asset

Amid market volatility and uncertainty, high-net-worth buyers flock to fine jewelry—especially colored gemstones—as a tangible store of value with strong resale performance.

Record Auction Sales Signal Demand: Tiffany Paraiba tourmaline necklace fetched $4.2 million at Christie’s, 10 times low estimate, highlighting appetite for exceptional pieces.

Gold Prices Boost Appeal: Soaring gold above $4,500 an ounce reinforces jewelry’s investment status, outperforming soft luxury like handbags in resale durability.

Colored Gems Surge in Popularity: Rubies, sapphires, and emeralds draw collectors seeking unique alternatives to diamonds, with auction premiums 2-3 times estimates.

Defensive Hard Asset Trend: Experts note tangible assets retain value in inflation and tension, with branded pieces showing mid-single-digit annual increases long-term.

Rise of the Robots? Server bot loses it sends tableware flying

A service robot at a California Haidilao hot pot restaurant spun out of control during a dance routine, smashing into a table and scattering items before staff intervened.

Chaotic Dance Incident: Robot pounded neighboring tables, flinging chopsticks, condiments, and tableware.

Human Error Cited: The restaurant blamed proximity to table at guest request, limiting space and affecting performance—not a programming issue.

Viral Video Captures Chaos: Footage shows robot starting routine, striking table, staff restraining it while it gestures wildly to hype crowd.

Robotic Dining Trend Grows: Haidilao uses AI robots for service, more common in China since 2022 smart restaurant launch with automated systems.

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