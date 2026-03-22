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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
Mar 22Edited

"Cuba’s power grid failed completely on March 16, 2026, the third collapse in March, triggered by a generating unit failure amid aging infrastructure." That's what happens when politicians squander all of the money on their own greed, luxuries and pet agendas instead of taking care of what needs to be done. Sound familiar?

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Tania's avatar
Tania
Mar 22

Agreed 100%

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