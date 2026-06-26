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✅ Bitcoin: $60,052 (🔼 1.42%)

OpenAI has yet to hold pre-IPO investor meetings or set an official timeline after its recent confidential S-1 filing, sources said, as the New York Times reported a lean toward 2027 and Kalshi traders adjusted odds following caution from SpaceX volatility.

No Pre IPO Meetings: Sources confirm the AI company has skipped sessions testing investor demand and pricing so far and will likely start them only once timing becomes clearer.

Kalshi Odds Recalibrated: Traders now assign 59 percent chance of an IPO announcement by March 1 2027, roughly one in three before January 1, and 73 percent by June 2027.

SpaceX Caution Grows: Advisers grew wary of retail appetite after the volatile trading debut of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, contributing to tempered expectations away from earlier 2026 plans.

Altman And Rival Notes: The CEO views going public as a financing event not currently the focus, while rival Anthropic also filed confidentially with 70 percent odds seen for its announcement by December.

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Billionaire Jeremy Grantham predicted Bitcoin will dwindle away over decades with a whimper as a useless speculative asset, as Michael Saylor’s company grapples with quadrupled dividend obligations amid ongoing price declines below sixty thousand dollars.

Grantham Slams No Utility: The GMO co-founder argued bitcoin lacks intrinsic value and real world use for trades or supermarket purchases while enabling crooks to move money and failing to outperform in bull markets unlike gold.

Repeated Crash History: Bitcoin has dropped at least 70% from every cycle peak and is now fifty two percent off its October high hovering below $60,000 dollars with the current slump likely to drag on.

Dividend Obligations Quadrupled: Strategy now faces $1.2 billion dollars annually on preferred shares after rapid growth including 11.5% yield on its Stretch version as prices fell sharply.

Cash Rebuild Dilemma: The firm holds enough reserves for roughly ten months of payments but needs nearly $2.8 billion dollars for preferred recovery while selling bitcoin risks eroding confidence according to analysts.

Billionaire Mark Cuban advised AI companies and data center builders to win public support by directly helping artists, writers and unions rather than hiring celebrity endorsers or engaging music and film firms amid growing backlash over job impacts.

Put People First Strategy: Cuban said the fight against data centers proxies hate toward AI wealth concentration and urged firms to connect with creators across cities to protect their work and provide financial support.

Avoid Celeb Endorsements: The entrepreneur warned against paying famous people to back the technology calling it dumb and stressed not approaching music or film companies to avoid worsening tensions.

Acknowledge Job Risks: Cuban noted AI threatens entry level white collar roles in customer service software development and data analysis but believes towns facing losses should receive billions in support from major LLMs as a cost of business.

“Kiss Working Asses” Advice: With massive power needs for data centers he emphasized engaging everyday workers trying to pay bills to secure capacity otherwise the business will fall far short.

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OpenAI and Anthropic may see slowing growth as enterprises rein in AI costs by switching to cheaper open source models capping token spend and demanding clear ROI ahead of their planned IPOs.

Tokenmaxxing Era Ends: Founders like Lindy CEO switched fully to cheaper alternatives like DeepSeek saving millions as costs previously ballooned into billions since ChatGPT launch with AI coding tools driving heavy usage.

Enterprise Caps Implemented: Uber set monthly AI spending tiers starting at fifteen hundred dollars and blew through annual budget in four months while clients pull back until proving return on investment.

Growth Rates Peaking: Anthropic annualized run rate hit $47 billion dollars up from $10 billion last year and OpenAI near $25 billion prompting urgency to list before rationalizing spend hits.

Model Routing Rises: Companies turn to routing tasks to appropriate cheaper models as 95% still use frontier ones for simple jobs which will become untenable long term per executives.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh appointed economists Daniel Covitz and Eric Engstrom as advisors to reshape economic and monetary policy views relying on decades of internal expertise following announcement of five operational task forces.

Internal Appointments Made: Warsh selected Covitz as Deputy Director in Research Statistics and Engstrom as Associate Director in Monetary Affairs both retaining division roles on rotating advisory basis.

Task Forces Launched: Moves follow creation of groups focused on communication data inflation technology and balance sheet to re examine key metrics with resources deployed inside and outside the institution.

Heavy Internal Reliance: Despite broad changes planned the latest picks indicate reliance on Fed experts while earlier external selections included Project 2025 architect Paul Winfree and Stanford’s Daniel Heil.

Remaking Approach Confirmed: Appointments confirmed by people familiar aim to tackle projects as Warsh charts new course after press conference on operational structure updates.

The S&P 500 ended almost unchanged despite big moves from Micron earnings positive data and Apple decline possibly due to long gamma positioning by market makers stabilizing the index in a narrow range ahead of monthly options expiry.

Wild Ride To Nowhere: Traders faded overnight rally then bought dip sending Nasdaq futures swing three percent yet index closed three quarters percent up after starting flat near prior close.

Long Gamma Stabilizing: Dealers owning options that pay on volatility buy back puts on dips and sell calls on rips keeping stocks ranged with focus around 7200 to 7400 levels.

Expiry Influence Noted: June thirtieth monthly options expiry Tuesday prompts comfort with cheaper out of the money bets as blow up risks remain from AI repricing or higher rates seen.

Bonds Stay Calm: Treasury ETF TLT moved only three basis points despite GDP at two point one percent and PCE inflation at four point one five percent highest since April twenty twenty three.

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