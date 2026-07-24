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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
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It would be real interesting to see how many drop out of Congress when their paths to easy money - aka- corruption are shut down. As someone else posted years ago "I worry more about people who become millionaires after entering politics than I do about billionaires who enter politics."

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