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Today’s Markets + Assets

✅ DOW: $49922.27 (🔼 1.3%)

✅ S&P: $7418.75 (🔼 0.88%)

✅ NASDAQ: 26182.24 (🔼 1.24%)

🔴 CBOE VIX Volatility : 17.58 (🔽 2.66%)

✅🔴 Gold: $4537.10 (🔼🔽 0.58%)

✅🔴 Silver:$76.12 (🔼🔽 1.27%)

✅🔴 Bitcoin: 77,479.98 (🔼🔽 0.90%)

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China scams loot $10B out of US retirements in horrific ways

Americans lost at least $10 billion to China-linked scam networks in 2024, prompting a congressional hearing that treats the crisis as a national security emergency targeting retirement savings through China linked slave compounds.

Retirement Savings Targeted: Americans lost at least $10 billion to sophisticated China-linked criminal networks running investment fraud, romance scams, and crypto theft from fortified compounds in Cambodia, Burma, and Laos.

Trafficked Workers Forced: Victims lured by fake job ads are stripped of passports, beaten, and forced to operate the scams, with proceeds moved rapidly via Chinese underground banking and cryptocurrency brokers.

Victims Seek Own Justice: Retired Army officer lost 90 percent of savings and Florida engineer lost over half a million dollars after minimal help from police, FBI, and Secret Service, prompting self-investigation abroad.

Trump Strike Force Responds: Administration’s Scam Center Strike Force led by Jeanine Pirro seized over $700 million in cryptocurrency and issued indictments, as Congress considers the bipartisan Dismantle Foreign Scam Syndicates Act.

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It’s a shadow banking system that operates in the dark.

Worse?

Over 40% of these corporate borrowers are already bleeding cash.

Even JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is sounding the alarm, warning that lenders are doing “dumb things” and the parallels to 2008 are hard to ignore.

And it could be sitting right inside your retirement account.

Click to learn more

Trump adds 600 generic meds expanding TrumpRx sevenfold

President Donald Trump announced adding over 600 generic drugs to TrumpRx.gov, nearly sevenfolding the offerings to deliver the lowest prices on prescriptions used by tens of millions of Americans through industry partnerships.

Generics Offer Huge Savings: Cost-effective generic drugs are available at a tiny fraction of brand-name prices with the same dosage, effectiveness, and active ingredients yet many consumers still do not request them.

Website Features Price Comparison: New interactive map allows Americans to compare prescription drug prices at local pharmacies on the expanded TrumpRx site.

RFK Jr Praises Trump Legacy: HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lauded Trump for succeeding where previous presidents Bush, Clinton, Obama, and Biden only promised to make medication affordable.

Cuban Partners On Initiative: Cost Plus Drugs cofounder Mark Cuban joined the announcement, stressing that TrumpRx and his company together reduce stress for Americans regardless of politics.

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NYC Mayor Mamdani meets Dimon amid “Tax The Rich” backlash

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani met with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon as he intensifies Wall Street outreach following backlash over proposals to raise taxes on wealthy residents.

Wall Street Outreach Intensifies: Mamdani held a constructive and friendly first in-person meeting with Jamie Dimon at JPMorgan’s new Manhattan headquarters discussing government waste and red tape reduction.

Focus On City Competitiveness: Conversations also covered expanding public-private partnerships and maintaining New York’s business climate amid concerns over high taxes and regulation.

Additional Key Meetings Held: Later at Gracie Mansion, Mamdani discussed affordable housing, small-business investment, and retaining talent with Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

Economic Impact Highlighted: JPMorgan remains one of New York City’s largest private employers, contributing roughly $42 billion annually to the local economy with its new headquarters.

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Anthropic Hires OpenAI Cofounder Karpathy

Anthropic has hired Andrej Karpathy, OpenAI cofounder and former Tesla AI director, to join its pre-training team working on Claude models as the intensifying battle for AI talent continues.

Karpathy Joins Pretraining Team: He starts this week and will build a team using Claude to accelerate pretraining research that helps models acquire core knowledge and capabilities.

Excited For LLM Frontier: Karpathy wrote the next few years at the frontier of large language models will be especially formative and he is eager to return to R&D.

Talent Battle Continues: Latest high-profile hire for Anthropic following the recent addition of xAI founding member Ross Nordeen amid rivalry with OpenAI.

Past Roles Recalled: Karpathy co-founded OpenAI, led computer vision for Tesla Autopilot, and his work featured prominently in the Musk v. Altman trial.

Coca-Cola shuts California plant after a century

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling will permanently close its Ventura Distribution Center in Southern California this summer after more than a century, impacting 85 employees as the company consolidates operations.

Ventura Plant Closing: A large Coca-Cola bottling plant in Southern California will shut down permanently this summer, ending a longstanding relationship between the company and the city.

WARN Notice Issued: Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling made the announcement in a May 8 WARN notice, a legally required 60-day heads-up before a major layoff or office closure.

Jobs Impacted By July: The closure will impact 85 employees by July 10, with most reassigned to other Southern California facilities and others able to apply for open roles.

Operations Transferring Now: The company stated it regularly assesses locations to drive sustainable growth and innovation, transferring operations to other Southern California facilities.

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