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Len's avatar
Len
Apr 4

Seem that Canada health system which seems incapable to timely cure their citizen found an alternative —- help yhr to die !! Careful -/ Drmoc rats might want to copy this —-Obsmacare 2

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
Apr 4

I believe that money plays a big role in this. It’s way cheaper to dispose of a life than to pay for proper medical care.

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