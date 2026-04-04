Help us defeat the mainstream media and promote capitalism and American exceptionalism.

By Wendy Yurgo

Canada did not arrive at this moment overnight, and it did not begin with chaos or extremism or some radical policy imposed without warning. It began in a courtroom, under the language of compassion, dignity, and autonomy, when the Supreme Court issued its ruling in Carter v. Canada and struck down the country’s prohibition on assisted suicide.

The decision was presented carefully, almost cautiously, as a narrow response to extreme suffering. Canadians were told this would be limited, tightly controlled, and reserved only for those facing grievous and irremediable medical conditions at the end of life. It was framed as mercy. It was sold as restraint.

But once a nation crosses the line and redefines death as a form of care, the line does not hold. It does not stay where it was drawn. It shifts, it expands, and over time it disappears entirely.

That is exactly what has happened.

Today in Canada, death is no longer a last resort quietly debated at the margins of medicine. It has been absorbed into the system itself, formalized and administered under the program known as Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID), where more than 16,000 Canadians in a single year are now ending their lives through a process facilitated by the state.

That number does not represent an exception. It reflects a system that has scaled, expanded, and embedded itself into the fabric of healthcare.

And it is still moving…

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Sponsored by Finance Buzz

If you have outstanding credit card debt, getting a new 0% intro APR credit card could help ease the pressure while you pay down your balances.

Our credit card experts identified top credit cards that are perfect for anyone looking to pay down debt and not add to it!

Some are even offering generous welcome bonuses up to $250! Click through to see what all the hype is about.

Get yours now

(Piece continues below)

Reports continue to surface of individuals who are not terminally ill being presented with death as an option, including veterans seeking support, patients navigating chronic conditions, and individuals struggling with disability or despair who find themselves offered death as if it were a legitimate treatment pathway rather than the irreversible end of a human life.

This is no longer confined to the edges of medicine. It is occurring within it.

At the same time, the normalization has extended beyond policy and into culture, with public messaging that softens the reality and reframes the act. Campaigns now present the process in calm, clinical language, removing the moral weight and replacing it with the language of choice, as if the decision to end a life can be made morally neutral simply by placing it within a medical framework.

There is no urgency in these messages to heal, to restore, or to fight for life. There is only the quiet presentation of an option to exit.

And once that option is normalized, the underlying question inevitably changes, because the issue is no longer whether death should be permitted, but under what circumstances it should be encouraged.

If death is considered a solution to suffering, then the definition of suffering becomes the central issue, and that definition is inherently unstable. It shifts with culture, with economics, with pressure on systems and families, and with the quiet human fear of becoming a burden.

In that environment, what begins as compassion can slowly take on a different character, where the availability of death influences the expectation of it, particularly for the vulnerable, the elderly, and those who feel their suffering has become inconvenient or costly.

This is how a culture changes.

Not through a single dramatic moment, but through a steady progression of justifications that reshape what is acceptable until what was once unthinkable becomes understandable, then permissible, and eventually normalized.

That progression is no longer theoretical in Canada. It is unfolding in real time.

There are now active discussions about expanding eligibility even further, including to those suffering solely from mental illness and, in some cases, to minors, raising questions that cut far deeper than policy and into the fundamental issue of how a society assigns value to human life.

Because once the foundation shifts from preserving life to evaluating its worth, there is no logical place to draw a final line.

This is no longer a medical debate. It is a moral one.

Canada still identifies, in large part, with a Christian heritage, and many who live there continue to claim that identity. Yet the normalization of assisted death stands in direct conflict with one of the most basic truths of that faith, which is that life is not ours to give and it is not ours to take.

When a nation institutionalizes death as a form of care, it is not simply adjusting its healthcare system. It is redefining its moral framework.

And the cost of that redefinition is not abstract.

It is measured in human lives.

More than sixteen thousand of them in a single year.

This is no longer a warning about where this path could lead. It is a clear picture of where it already has.

About the Author

Wendy M. Yurgo is a Christian, attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith based and freedom driven organizations. She writes about where faith collides with the systems shaping our culture, bringing a legal and executive lens to the most urgent issues of our time. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth.

Follow Wendy on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.