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Archer just dumped pure commercial eVTOL delays and pivoted hard into defense with Anduril on the autonomous Thunder VTOL. Stock ripped over 20%. Goldstein is still talking 2028 Olympics certification for the civilian side, but the real money is the warfighter market that skips the endless FAA circus. This is capital chasing the path of least regulation and highest urgency.

Winners? Archer shareholders and Anduril. Defense budgets don’t care about emissions theater. Anyone long the hybrid military VTOL story just got paid.

Losers? Pure-play commercial eVTOL dreamers still waiting on infrastructure and regulators. Their timelines keep slipping while defense prints.

Next? More dual-use deals. Trump’s pilot programs already greasing the skids across 26 states. Expect contract chatter and another leg higher if the Pentagon bites.

Anduril kept showing up as the quiet innovator. Commercial air taxis were always the long shot. Military is the near-term cash machine. Load the ones shipping hardware that actually gets used. The rest can keep begging for certificates.

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The evidence for ancient Egyptian aliens is bizarre and impossible to explain. Historical legends of “Gods” that came from the sky on flying discs… The Temple of Seti hieroglyph from 1239 BC showing a helicopter, submarine, and airplane…

3,000 years before they were invented.

Pyramids made of 2.3 million blocks that weigh up to 100 tons each…Perfectly constructed without the use of modern tools or technology.

There’s a good reason some people say ancient Egypt was visited by an advanced alien culture. But for those who laugh at the idea, how do they explain this ?

A discovery found half-buried in the sand inside King Tut’s tomb. Written into papyrus scrolls as the legendary… “Cure for Every Disease Except Death.”

But when modern scientists tested it against cancer, diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, COPD, pain, Parkinson’s, and liver disease…

>>They could not believe their eyes. [Click to see]<<

P.S. On November 4, 1922, in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings, archaeologist Howard Davis discovered a stone door stamped with the image of Anubis, the dog-headed God of Embalming. What appeared behind that door could change your life - see it here now.

Click HERE now

Tesla reports Wednesday. Deliveries already beat expectations and the stock still sold off. That’s the tell. The market has priced perfection on robotaxi, Optimus, and autonomy while the core car business faces Rivian R2 charging straight at the Model Y price band. Implied move is only about 7% versus the usual 9%. Technicals look soft. This is a classic “beat and react poorly” setup.

Winners? Traders running defined-risk bear put spreads. The $360/$330 August package offers better than 2-to-1 if it breaks lower.

Losers? Long-only bulls who need a perfect AI narrative to justify the multiple while auto margins get squeezed.

Next? Volatility crush either way. If they merely meet the bar, the stock has room to bleed. SpaceX success only highlights how much Tesla still has to prove on the ground.

We already flagged SpaceX eclipsing Tesla and the rotation risk. High expectations with cooling EV enthusiasm is a dangerous combination. Protect the downside or get out of the way. Hope is not a strategy.

Prediction markets are pricing Coinbase Q2 trading volume below the $168.5 billion consensus, with only a 41% shot at clearing $160 billion. That would make three straight declines as bitcoin kept sliding. Coinbase stock is already down more than 55% from the October peak. Volume is the oxygen for this business, and the air is thinning.

Winners? Short-side traders and anyone who faded the last crypto bounce. Lower volume means thinner fee revenue and more pressure on the multiple.

Losers? Coinbase longs still treating it like a growth compounder while transaction activity shrinks with bitcoin.

Next? July 30 earnings. If Kalshi is right, the print confirms the cycle. Expect more cost-cutting talk and a slower recovery until bitcoin finds a floor.

Crypto trading platforms live and die by volume. When the underlying asset bleeds for two quarters, the exchange feels it first. This is not complicated. Position for the miss or stay on the sidelines until the tape turns.

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The same capital that fled California’s taxes and dysfunction is now skipping the Miami circus and stacking up along the Gulf from Tampa to Naples. Kolter Urban alone has more than $3.2 billion in active developments. Younger tech and IPO money (freshly minted SpaceX millionaires included) wants the safer, cleaner version of Beverly Hills without the East Coast flash or the California chaos.

Winners? Gulf Coast developers, local brokers, and Florida tax policy. Quiet luxury corridors are absorbing the wave.

Losers? California’s tax base and anyone still long high-tax coastal real estate that keeps exporting its best customers.

Next? The ripple effect accelerates. Friends follow friends. More liquidity events from the next AI and space IPOs will only feed the pipeline.

This is the natural extension of the capital flight we called this when California gifted its Fortune 500 crown to Texas. The SpaceX IPO wealth creation we tracked is now showing up exactly where we guessed, younger high-net-worth buyers choosing the Gulf. Smart money already moved. The rest are still arguing about why California and the City of Angels sucks.

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