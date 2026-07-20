The Capitalist

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Matt's avatar
Matt
8h

My hope is that these people leave their shitty politics in California!

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sgk sgk's avatar
sgk sgk
8h

Problem is, those 'rich folks' who left CA are bringing their junk politics to FL.

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