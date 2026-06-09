Not Financial advice, just thoughts from the C Suite

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California’s finally choking on its own socialist bullshit. Texas just snatched the Fortune 500 headquarters crown 57 to 56, with companies pumping out more revenue down in the Lone Star State. Exxon, Chevron, Samsung, SpaceX, even X are bolting from the Golden State straight to Texas. Billionaires like Travis Kalanick are following the money, homes and all. Why? Because California wants to slap a one-time 5% wealth tax on billionaires over a billion bucks. They’ve got signatures to put it on the ballot. Pure genius - punish success until the successful pack up and leave.

Capital is fleeing high-tax, high-regulation hellholes for business-friendly paradises. Texas Governor Abbott is laughing all the way to the bank while California bleeds jobs and tax base. Winners? Texas real estate, businesses, workforce. Losers? California politicians and the union clowns pushing this tax that could kill 108,000 high-paying jobs. Next move: exodus accelerates. Smart money already positioned in Texas growth plays - energy, tech relocation beneficiaries. This is why you never bet against migration of talent and capital.

California is as done as the golden goose.

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Bank of America just dropped the hammer: it’s time to take profits on this US stock rally before it all comes crashing down. Too many bear market signposts triggered - 70% of them flashing red like a Vegas hooker district. S&P 500 is statistically expensive on damn near every metric, tech valuations screaming bubble territory worse than 2000. Consumer confidence softening, growth expectations tanking, M&A scores lousy, credit stress building.

The internal drama is insane - big winners crushing losers in the index, massive speculation where high P/E garbage leads the pack. Tech fundamentals rotting underneath the hood: cash flow stalling, buybacks slowing, capex eating everything. This isn’t sustainable. Extreme price action signals instability coming.

Who wins? The smart guys who sold the rip and hold cash for the dip. Who loses? The bagholders riding the cap-weighted index to the bottom. Likely next? Pullback or full correction as reality hits. My call: selective stock picking in undervalued names, not the whole market. Trim those tech darlings now. BofA’s right - don’t be the last guy at the poker table when the cards turn. Greed kills.

As someone once said, “if youre the first out the door, thats not called panicking”

Pay attention, this is important. Palantir’s Alex Karp has been warning AI hotshots for months: nationalization risk is real and the momentum is shifting to the government control freaks. Bernie Sanders is pushing a bill for a 50% public ownership stake in big AI companies via a one-time stock tax. Even Trump has floated government stakes. Karp says the AI boys dismissed him - “we’re likable, we create value.” Delusional idiots.

These tech geniuses are displacing white-collar workers while cozying up to the military only half-heartedly. Politicians smell the massive wealth and want their cut of humanity’s collective knowledge. Regulation first, then outright seizure.

Winners? Defense-tied AI plays like Palantir that get government contracts. Karp is positioning smart. Losers? The naive Silicon Valley crowd who think they can keep all the gold without sharing. Next? Pressure builds for AI sovereign wealth funds or forced stakes. Companies that align with national security win big. The rest get regulated to death or nationalized. This is why you build moats with government, not against it. Karp gets it. Most don’t.

South Korea’s Kospi just had a psychotic episode - down over 8% Monday then roaring back 8% Tuesday, basically a round trip in 48 hours. Samsung and SK Hynix, making up half the index, swinging double digits both ways. All tied to US tech and AI hype. Nasdaq tanks Friday, Korea feels it Monday hard because semis are the oxygen.

This market tripled since early 2025 on AI and reform hopes, but it’s become pure volatility porn. A 5% move is now considered calm. Chipmakers dominate, so every Nvidia twitch sends shockwaves.

Reality? It’s a high-beta play on global AI spend. Red hot but fragile as hell. Winners? Traders who can stomach the swings and ride the momentum. Institutional money flowing into the reforms. Losers? Anyone with weak hands or overleveraged. Next? Continued wild rides as AI narrative plays out. Pullbacks will be bought aggressively until the US tech story changes. Position for the trend but use stops. This is capitalism on steroids - massive rewards for those who handle the risk. Don’t fight the tape here, but respect the volatility.

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A Korean leveraged ETF tied to SK Hynix just went completely haywire - plunging 40% while the stock surged 8%, after jumping 50% when the stock tanked. Twice in two days. Market making liquidity dried up at close, spreads blew out, and retail got absolutely torched executing at market prices. These single-stock leveraged products are volatility accelerators on steroids.

South Korea’s market is already a casino with Kospi swinging 8% days like it’s nothing. New leveraged ETFs on chipmakers launched recently - daily rebalancing forces buying into strength and selling weakness, amplifying every move. Perfect recipe for disaster when liquidity evaporates.

What it really means: leveraged products in volatile names are not for the faint-hearted or the retail crowd. They promise double the daily return but deliver financial carnage when things break. Winners? The house and sharp institutions who understand the mechanics. Losers? Retail punters chasing the AI hype into these things. Next? More scrutiny, possible regulatory heat, and continued wild swings in Korean semis. Stay the hell away unless you’re trading this insanity professionally. This is why I say, know your instrument or get destroyed.

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