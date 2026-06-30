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The Trump administration requested a record $1.5 trillion dollar defense budget with procurement reforms while U.S. munitions stocks remain depleted from recent wars, prompting intense competition among states for new weapons manufacturing facilities and jobs.

SpaceX Alumni Startup: Castelion founded by three SpaceX veterans raises over $550 million dollars privately to build hypersonic missiles under firm-fixed-price contracts targeting production of thousands at hundreds of thousands dollars each.

New Mexico Campus Chosen: Castelion broke ground on 1,000-acre Project Ranger site in Sandoval County creating 300 high-paying jobs and delivering $650 million dollars economic impact with rapid construction of 15 buildings already underway.

Procurement Model Shifts: Pentagon moves from cost-plus billing to firm-fixed-price agreements shifting risk to contractors and incentivizing fast scalable high-rate manufacturing for battlefield deployment next year.

States Compete Fiercely: Defense spending surge creates opportunities for land talent and quick approvals as companies seek shovel-ready sites across Arizona Tennessee and New Mexico amid $1.5 trillion dollar budget push.

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AeroVironment shares skyrocketed 21% after revenue more than doubled to $642 million dollars and funded backlog jumped 65% to $1.2 billion dollars as the company scales manufacturing for the Trump administration’s historic defense modernization push.

Autonomous Systems Lead: Autonomous systems revenue reached $492 million dollars exceeding expectations while acquisitions of BlueHalo and Empirical Systems Aerospace contributed $282.3 million dollars in the quarter.

Growth Opportunity Stronger: CEO Wahid Nawabi stated the company is scaling manufacturing and that its growth opportunity has never been stronger amid the Department of Defense’s $75 billion dollar drone request for 2027.

Drone Peers Rally: Kratos Defense rose 7% Red Cat gained 5% and Unusual Machines added 9% following the strong earnings and positioning for the $1.5 trillion dollar defense budget.

Laser System Key: High-energy laser system LOCUST viewed as essential to 2027 guidance and the Army’s enduring program positions AeroVironment as top beneficiary if geopolitical tensions intensify.

The Russell 2000 Index surged more than 21 percent in the first half putting it on track for its best performance since 1991 as the AI trade expands from mega-caps to semiconductor suppliers in the small-cap space.

Semiconductor Winners Dominate: Chip-related companies account for 16 of the Russell 2000’s 50 best performers with Aehr Test Systems Ichor Holdings and MaxLinear each rallying more than 400%.

Earnings Forecast Rises: Consensus forecasts for Russell 2000 2026 earnings growth climbed to 38% from 23% at the start of the year reflecting broadening profit optimism.

Fundamental Tailwinds Build: Small caps show greater U.S. economy exposure merger activity especially in pharma biotech and tax incentives for capital investment supporting continued leadership.

Rate Threat Remains: Every additional 25-basis-point hike could reduce operating earnings by 2% yet investors believe the worst of tightening is over with peak rates likely passed.

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Former Treasury advisor Sam Lyman called the Southern District of New York grand jury investigation into Neville Roy Singham’s activist network an enormous development after a report linked it to blocking 23.6 billion dollars in AI and data center projects across 14 states.

PSL Mobilizes Protests: Party for Socialism and Liberation participated in 21 campaigns in 14 states serving as critical mobilizer that delayed scaled back or blocked proposed AI infrastructure investment.

Local Campaign Victories: Efforts produced 10 local data center moratoria one permanent ban in Monterey Park California and four rejected or withdrawn projects including in Charlotte and DeForest Wisconsin.

Specific City Actions: In Prince Georges County over 20,000 petition signatures paused the 5 billion dollar Brightseat Tech Park while Charlotte approved a 150-day moratorium with permanent ban pushes ongoing.

Amplification Strategy: Network amplifies genuine resident concerns over water electricity and land use while converting them into coordinated actions slowing America’s data center buildout.

A Ramp and Revelio Labs report shows companies spending 30 dollars per employee monthly on AI saw headcount rise 10.2% and entry-level roles increase 12% in tech-forward firms countering broad job loss fears.

Growth Across Functions: Headcount rose in engineering sales administration customer service finance marketing and scientist roles with strongest gains in the information sector including software and tech firms.

Not Universal Creation: Report admits findings do not show AI universally creates jobs but counters claims of broad losses noting skew toward VC-backed knowledge-work companies already expanding.

Entry-Level Resilience: In high-intensity adopters entry-level headcount rose 12 percent despite Goldman Sachs data showing 16,000 net AI-related jobs erased monthly hitting Gen Z hardest.

Expansion Tool Effect: AI lowers production costs for code debugging tools and documentation raising returns to expanding the entire firm rather than substituting labor.

Waymo and Uber confirmed the end of their limited Phoenix robotaxi pilot program with the dozen vehicles now shifting to autonomous deliveries for DoorDash while Waymo expands exclusive partnerships elsewhere.

Limited Deployment Learned: Phoenix served as a first pilot market with an intentionally small deployment of just over a dozen vehicles helping Uber scale quickly in Austin and Atlanta with hundreds of vehicles.

Fleet Remains Active: The Waymo vehicles deployed in Phoenix will continue operating there making autonomous deliveries via DoorDash which competes with Uber Eats.

Waymo Leadership Holds: Alphabet-owned Waymo operates about 4,000 automated vehicles across the U.S. with exclusive Uber availability in Austin and Atlanta and own-app use in nine other cities.

Future Partnerships Planned: Uber will partner with another AV company in Phoenix while Waymo plans Lyft integration in Nashville this year without exclusivity.

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A Rocket report reveals a median-income household needs 65.2 years to save for a down payment in New York City compared with just 3.1 years in Warren Michigan highlighting stark regional housing affordability gaps.

Fastest Savings Cities: Detroit, Warren, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Virginia Beach, Fort Worth and Jacksonville allow saving the median down payment in under five years due to low home prices and percentages.

Coastal Extremes Hit: San Francisco requires 57.2 years and Los Angeles 41.5 years with median prices at $1.5 million dollars and $883,000 dollars respectively demanding 27 to 30% down payments.

Down Payment Percentages: Median first-time buyers put down 30% in New York 27% in San Francisco and above 20% in Boston San Jose Washington D.C. and Austin.

Lower Options Help: Conventional loans allow as little as 3% down while the national median first-time buyer put down 10% last year shortening save times.

Warren Buffett skipped his usual midyear donation to the Gates Foundation for the first time in two decades while awaiting results of the foundation’s review into ties with Jeffrey Epstein according to the Wall Street Journal.

Decision Timing Shifted: A decision on the donation could come later in the year with Buffett’s annual Thanksgiving letter after the review findings expected this summer.

Historical Giving Scale: Since 2006 Buffett has donated more than $43 billion dollars as part of his lifetime pledge to the organization founded by Bill and Melinda Gates.

Epstein Context Raised: Gates met Epstein in 2011, he called meetings a grave error and learned of his sex offender status in 2018 while Buffett has not spoken to Gates since files emerged.

Communication Ongoing: People close to Buffett have contacted Gates Foundation leadership including CEO Mark Suzman to learn more about Epstein ties and the review process.

The Japanese yen weakened to 162.27 per dollar its lowest level in four decades prompting Japanese officials to signal readiness for decisive action including potential currency intervention.

Finance Minister Statement: Satsuki Katayama confirmed the government stands ready to take appropriate steps against excessive moves and decisive action coordinated with the U.S.

Cabinet Secretary Comments: Minoru Kihara noted efforts to build a less vulnerable economy while remaining prepared to intervene and declined to comment on the current level.

Past Action Recalled: Between April and May Japan spent over 11.7 trillion yen or $72.8 billion dollars in reserves with a sharp appreciation to 156.6 in late April.

Rate Differential Pressure: Wide interest-rate gaps continue favoring carry trades keeping downward pressure on the yen despite the Bank of Japan’s recent hike to 1 percent.

Former Indonesian Education Minister Nadiem Makarim co-founder of Gojek received a 10-year prison sentence fine and massive restitution order for corruption in the Google Chromebook procurement for schools.

Procurement Favoritism: Makarim met Google representatives and issued specifications matching only ChromeOS despite prior assessment that Chromebooks were unsuitable for remote regions.

Pricing Overcharge Alleged: Lower-specification Chromebooks costing about 3 million rupiah were procured at around 6 million rupiah each with alleged conflict from Google investment in Gojek.

Prosecutor Demands Higher: Authorities sought 18 years and 5.6 trillion rupiah restitution but the court imposed 10 years 1 billion rupiah fine and 809.6 billion rupiah restitution.

Google Denies Wrongdoing: The company stated investments in Gojek occurred before Makarim’s appointment and denied offering benefits for product adoption.

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