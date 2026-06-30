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Len's avatar
Len
15h

Old Gates needs to be held accountable for his actions via some sort of investigation and legal action

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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
11h

Gates was involved right along with Fauci, Obama & Soros with the Wuhan Lab. Gates was involved with the vaccines. Gates has openly said he wants the earth's population reduced by 10% - 15%. That equates to 800,000,000 - 1,200,000,000 people. Remember when he was attacked at hit in the face with a pie in Europe? Take a hint Bill.

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