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President Donald Trump canceled scheduled U.S. strikes against Iran on Thursday, announcing that discussions and final points for a peace deal have been approved by all parties involved.

Naval Blockade Stays Enforced: The U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Gulf of Oman will remain in full force until the transaction is finalized.

Regional Nations Approve Deal: Discussions and final points were approved by the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and others.

Markets Rally On Announcement: Stock indexes soared and oil prices sank right after Trump’s announcement canceling the strikes.

Strike Warning Reversed Quickly: Hours earlier Trump warned the U.S. would attack Iran very hard that night and take control of its oil infrastructure including Kharg Island.

SpaceX’s initial public offering has drawn demand exceeding four times the shares offered, as the Elon Musk-led company prepares to close institutional orders and price its historic listing.

Demand Surges Sharply: The IPO attracted more than four times available shares according to people familiar with the matter as banks halt new orders after market close.

Pricing Scheduled Tomorrow: SpaceX plans to price the offering on June 11 with shares beginning trading the following day at a fixed price of $135 dollars.

Historic Raise Expected: Offering five hundred fifty five point six million shares will raise about $75 billion dollars valuing the company at approximately $1.8 trillion dollars.

Rivals Also Filing: OpenAI filed confidentially for listing on Monday following Anthropic last week with the three potentially adding $3.6 trillion in market value.

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Wall Street is divided over SpaceX’s record-breaking IPO set to raise $75 billion dollars at a $1.7 trillion dollar valuation as bulls see Musk’s vision while others question fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Noted: SpaceX reported $18.67 billion dollars revenue in 2025 up 33% yet posted a $4.94 billion dollar net loss.

Valuation Concerns Raised: At the IPO price the valuation represents about 94x times trailing sales raising questions about whether it is untethered from fundamentals.

Bullish Merger View: Analyst Dan Ives sees more than 80% chance of SpaceX merging with Tesla post IPO creating a Musk conglomerate controlling more of the AI ecosystem.

Data Center Success: SpaceX’s Colossus facility in Memphis delivers over 300 megawatts of AI compute using 220,000 Nvidia GPUs.

Wall Street believes the stock market can easily absorb SpaceX’s $75 billion dollar IPO as new equity supply equals just over two weeks of typical shareholder payouts though volatility looms.

Capital Raise Digestible: SpaceX $75 billion raise fits within monthly equity issuance patterns with four companies seeking $380 billion total representing two months of issuance.

IPO Volatility Expected: Major IPOs typically see median 9% drop one year later with 54% average drawdowns in first twelve months.

Retail Investor Risks: Concerns that retail participants could be left holding the bag as institutions cash out in this massive liquidity event for a trillion dollar company.

Leadership Rotation Possible: The IPO may trigger shifts from existing tech winners to new issues amid ongoing AI capital raises and index inclusion changes amplifying moves.

OpenAI is in advanced talks to lease a proposed 10 gigawatt data center campus on federal land in Ohio potentially with Nvidia financial backing in what would be the largest such development ever.

Enormous Scale Planned: The 10 gigawatt facility could cost over $500 billion dollars and requires dedicated power generation substations and phased construction with first phase online in 2028.

Power Consumption Huge: 10 gigawatts equals output of several large nuclear reactors or 10 large gas fired power plants each gigawatt powering roughly 700,000 to one million homes.

Regulatory Response: Ohio lawmakers introduced Substitute House Bill 646 to create new electric rate class ensuring data centers pay full costs and protect ratepayers.

IPO Timing Context: The news comes days after OpenAI submitted draft IPO prospectus to SEC amid booming data center capex by hyperscalers.

The fierce competition between Anthropic and OpenAI has accelerated the generative AI boom and now drives their urgent race to list first with Anthropic filing confidentially on June first followed by OpenAI a week later.

Rivalry Sparked ChatGPT: OpenAI fast-tracked its chatbot release in late 2022 after learning of Anthropic’s plans leading to ChatGPT launch two weeks later.

IPO Strategy Battle: Both view being first to market as key to framing investor valuations and positioning their CEOs as the leading voice in artificial intelligence.

Banker Conflicts: Advisers manage complex relationships with both firms erecting internal barriers as executives seek insights into the rival’s IPO plans.

Historic Tension: The Altman vs Amodei clash mirrors past tech rivalries like Musk vs Bezos or Gates vs Jobs but now shapes AI development speed and features.

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Oracle exceeded fourth quarter expectations with adjusted earnings of $2.03 dollars per share and $19.18 billion in revenue but shares fell on plans to raise additional $20 billion dollars for AI expansion.

Cloud Growth Strong: Cloud offerings rose 47% percent to $9.91 billion dollars with infrastructure revenue jumping 93% to $5.8 dollars.

Guidance Updated: Company maintained $90 billion dollar fiscal 2027 revenue forecast while raising adjusted earnings per share outlook to $8.05 dollars.

Capex Financing: Plans $40 billion dollars total debt and equity financing including $20 billion share sale after previous $43 billion debt and $5 billion equity raises.

AI Contracts Drive RPO: Remaining performance obligation surged to $638 billion dollars largely from large scale AI contracts involving GPU prepayments.

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