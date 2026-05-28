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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
4h

Iran may well control the Strait of Hormuz but the UAE is building a pipeline to bypass the Strait that is about 50% complete.

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Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
4h

Glad I don't. live in New Youk, too many idiots live there.

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