Nigel Farage’s Justice Spokeswoman ‘Covered in blood from head wound’ as police launch ‘murder’ manhunt for former MP’s killer

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Former MP Ann Widdecombe was found dead with a serious head wound by her carer at her Dartmoor home in Devon triggering Devon and Cornwall Police to launch a murder investigation and manhunt for a white male suspect.

Carer Raises Alarm : Panicked carer found the seventy eight year old covered in blood after sustaining a serious head injury at her Haytor property and alerted emergency services.

Murder Investigation Launched : Officers called to the address around 11:40 am on Thursday confirmed the suspicious death with serious injuries and launched a full murder enquiry.

Suspect Search Underway : Detectives believe the person responsible is a white male and appealed for CCTV doorbell or dashcam footage from the Haytor Vale area while increasing uniformed presence.

Tributes Pour In: Reform UK leaders and politicians including Nigel Farage Richard Tice Keir Starmer and Shabana Mahmood paid tribute to Widdecombe’s decades of public service and strong Christian values.

The European Commission found Meta in breach of the Digital Services Act because Instagram and Facebook addictive design features like infinite scroll, autoplay push notifications and personalized recommendations fail to address risks to physical well-being of minors and vulnerable adults.

Addictive Features Cited : Infinite scroll constantly shows fresh content while autoplay push notifications and highly personalized recommendation systems put users into autopilot mode.

Risks Ignored: Meta ignored available information about young people spending time on platforms at night and how different content formats from reels to stories lead to excessive use.

Required Changes : Meta must disable autoplay and infinite scroll by default and enforce screen time breaks to mitigate risks to physical well-being.

Potential Fine: The company faces fine of up to 6 percent of total annual turnover if preliminary findings are confirmed.

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CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business study identifies the 10 most expensive and 10 cheapest states to live in 2026 where cost of living affects worker attraction and wage costs amid inflation at its highest rate in three years.

Cost of Living Key : CNBC rates states using the Council for Community and Economic Research index of prices for goods and services plus housing affordability for homeowners and renters and home insurance costs with the category worth 2% of each state’s total score.

Expensive States Highlighted : Illinois New York Washington and Connecticut received low cost of living scores of 17 out of 50 points earning D+ grades with high housing costs and rents punishing residents.

Cheapest States Bargains : Missouri Ohio Kansas Iowa and Indiana earned higher cost of living scores of 34 to 36 out of 50 points with B+ or A- grades and lower rents around $1,565 to $1,582 dollars for three-bedroom homes.

Inflation Burden Varies: Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh called inflation the most regressive tax harming the least well off with persistently high prices burdening Americans differently by state.

Stablecoin issuer Circle received approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to operate as a trust bank allowing it to directly manage reserves for its USDC stablecoin with shares gaining more than 12% in early trading.

Trust Bank Approval : The new Circle National Trust eliminates need for third-party banks and custodians to hold cash and Treasury assets backing more than $73 billion dollars in USDC circulation.

Shares React Strongly : Circle shares gained more than 12% in early trading following the announcement.

Regulatory Advantage : The charter gives Circle a national bank regulator instead of varying state regulations that slow growth and increase costs.

Industry Trend: The news reflects a broader trend where companies are trying to shift from financial applications to financial infrastructure.

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Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh named AI task force members including Marc Andreessen economist Charles I. Jones and Xbox CEO Asha Sharma all of whom share his bullish view on artificial intelligence boosting growth and productivity.

Task Force Charge : The group will assess economic impact of new general-purpose technologies including artificial intelligence to inform Federal Reserve policy judgments.

Members Optimistic Views : Andreessen describes AI turning sand into thought Jones predicts possible growth exceeding 5% per year while Sharma affirms belief in AI.

Warsh Alignment : The selections align with chairman view that AI adoption is major economic change potentially justifying interest rate cuts due to faster growth without inflation.

FOMC Skepticism: Some FOMC participants noted uncertainty on timing and magnitude of productivity gains with concerns over AI demand shock raising electricity and semiconductor prices.

Progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed highlights voter fears over AI and data centers as key issue in his tight Michigan Democratic Senate primary against Rep. Haley Stevens ahead of the Aug. 4 vote with concerns coming up in every conversation.

El-Sayed Guardrails Plan : Candidate vows strict guardrails on data centers including job guarantees commitments to no utilities rate hikes and environmental protections.

AI Policy Unveiled : El-Sayed proposed multi-pronged policy for AI including public ownership of the technology AI dividend mandatory divestiture from major tech companies and new tax on AI automation.

Stevens Approach : Opponent as top Democrat on House Research and Technology Subcommittee focuses on expanded worker training human control of AI and ensuring no discrimination in employment education and housing.

Race Test Case: Tight primary viewed as battle between progressives and moderates that could shape how Democratic candidates message on AI and data centers going forward.

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Prediction markets have sparked insider trading concerns prompting companies including Goldman Sachs to ban employees from trading certain contracts related to bank-specific events elections financial markets macroeconomic data and geopolitics.

Goldman Sachs Ban : The bank prohibits employees from trading on contracts related to events specific to the bank as well as elections financial markets macroeconomic data and geopolitics.

Google Employee Case : CFTC and DOJ charged Google employee with using material nonpublic information to trade on Polymarket contracts related to browser Year in Search lists profiting $1.2 million dollars.

Company Responses : Morgan Stanley has policies regarding trading on prediction markets in employee code of conduct while Bank of America is updating policies with examples of prohibited activities.

Compliance Challenges: Lawyers note many firms are still early in addressing risks as platforms offer numerous contracts tied to company details.

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