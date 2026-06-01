Help us defeat the mainstream media, promote capitalism and American exceptionalism.

Subscribe Here

🔴 DOW: 50903.48 (🔽 0.25%)

✅ S&P: 7595.94 (🔼 0.21%)

✅ NASDAQ: 27091 (🔼 0.43%)

✅ CBOE VIX Volatility: 15.93 (🔼 3.92%)

🔴 Gold: $4502 (🔽 1.96%)

🔴 Silver:$75.11 (🔽 1.00%)

🔴 Bitcoin: $71,402 (🔽 2.76%)

Sponsored by The Oxford Club

🚨BREAKING🚨:

Anthropic files IPO Prospectus Ahead of OpenAI

AI company Anthropic, makers of the “Claude” AI model confidentially filed its IPO prospectus with the SEC on Monday, positioning it ahead of rival OpenAI. The move gives the option to go public after SEC review, depending on market conditions.

Confidential IPO Filing Submitted: Anthropic announced the filing which provides the option to go public after the SEC completes its review, with the proposed initial public offering depending on market conditions and other factors.

Record Valuation Surpasses OpenAI: The company closed a funding round at a $965 billion valuation after raising $65 billion, topping OpenAI which was valued at $852 billion in March.

Revenue Run Rate Ballooned: Anthropic’s revenue run rate ballooned to $47 billion this year, up from $10 billion in annual revenue last year.

Claude Models Power Growth: The AI firm is best known for its Claude family of AI models, which power products like the popular coding assistant Claude Code.

Sponsored by The Oxford Club

Bloomberg is calling Elon Musk’s upcoming SpaceX IPO “the biggest listing of ALL TIME. But here’s the thing - most investors will be locked out until AFTER it goes public.

Not you.

I’ve found a ‘backdoor’ that lets everyday Americans grab a pre-IPO stake in SpaceX right now.

Click Here for the FREE “SpaceX” Ticker

Click Here

Nvidia has committed at least $6.5 billion to photonics companies since March to solve energy bottlenecks in AI infrastructure by using light instead of electricity for data transfer.

Photonics Replaces Copper: Light-based transmission offers more efficiency than electrical signals on copper, addressing a major blocker to broader AI rollout.

Major Investments Announced: Nvidia backed Lumentum, Coherent and Marvell with $2 Billion total plus $500 million each in Corning and Ayar Labs.

Capacity Shortfall Noted: Jensen Huang stated silicon photonics technology needed is substantially higher than current world supply for next-generation AI rack solutions.

Stocks Surge Higher: Lumentum shares rose 134%, Coherent 96%, Marvell 122% and Corning 111% since start of year.

OpenAI and Oracle are breaking ground for their sixteen billion dollar Stargate campus in Saline Township, Michigan, developed by Related Digital.

Project Scale Detailed: 350,000 square foot buildings on 250 acres with nearly 700 total acres and more than half preserved as farmland.

Timeline and Cash Flow: Delivery targeted for end of 2027 with immediate cash flow expected afterward and strong return profile versus high-rise builds.

Community Concerns Addressed: Closed-loop cooling uses less water than farmers while contributions go to local fire department and recreation center after initial opposition and lawsuit settlement.

Nvidia unveiled its N1X Arm-based processor inside the RTX Spark superchip for a fresh line of Windows laptops and desktops from Microsoft, Dell, HP and others debuting this fall.

PC Reinvention Called Major: Jensen Huang described it as significant as the shift from phones to smartphones with “agentic” AI running across all new computers.

Superchip Combines Components: The processor pairs Blackwell GPU with custom Arm N1X CPU designed by MediaTek plus 128GB of unified memory.

Broad Partner Lineup: Models from Microsoft, Dell, HP, ASUS, Lenovo and MSI will feature the chip initially targeted at creators, AI developers and gamers.

Vera CPU Now Producing: Data center Vera CPU entered full production with early adoption by OpenAI, Anthropic, SpaceX, Dell, Oracle and CoreWeave.

The Capitalist is a reader-supported publication, we exist for you, because of you!

Support What We Do

Nearly half of America’s857 “unicorn” startups have gone three years without fresh funding as the AI surge devalues pre-ChatGPT companies built in the prior boom.

Valuation Drops Severe: Startups that last raised in 2021 are now worth 68% less on average while 2022 raisers declined 52%.

Fallen Unicorns Multiply: More than 220 billion-dollar firms are now classified as “fallen” including Glossier, Savage X Fenty, AG1 and The Farmer’s Dog.

Capital Redirected Heavily: Over $250 Billion has been funneled into OpenAI and Anthropic resetting market expectations for entire classes of non-AI-first companies.

SaaS Sector Hit Hardest: Seventy five enterprise software firms lead the fallen unicorns as generative AI enables far fewer engineers to achieve previous output levels.

Support The Capitalist by getting the SubStack App

Get the App

The S&P 500 closed at a record Friday with only twenty stocks hitting new highs, mirroring the narrow leadership seen at the March 2000 dot-com bubble top.

Limited New Highs: Just seven of the twenty record-setting stocks were unrelated to artificial intelligence amid semiconductor-driven gains.

May Rally Led By Chips: Memory chip makers including Micron jumped 88% and AMD 46% while Nasdaq posted its best two-month stretch in over two decades.

Breadth Concerns Rise: Advance-decline lines lagged after April surge and only 55% of S&P members traded above two hundred-day moving averages.

Defensive Roadmap Issued: Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett noted the similarity and advised shifting to long bonds plus undervalued defensive positions in sectors that have been ignored.

Prediction market platform Kalshi hired former FBI white-collar crime analyst Tyler Neff to its surveillance team as it ramps up safeguards amid a surge in suspicious trades.

Neff Joins Team: The ex-FBI intelligence analyst who served seven years in New York white-collar crime squad reports to head of enforcement Robert DeNault.

Suspicious Trades Double: Kalshi has probed more than four hundred suspicious trades since start of year, more than double the total from all of last year.

Hiring From Wall Street: The company tapped additional executives from Morgan Stanley and Nasdaq for its surveillance unit this year.

Regulatory Pressure Mounts: Moves come as prediction markets face increased lawmaker scrutiny following recent Justice Department insider trading charge on Polymarket.

Americans are leaving high-tax blue states for lower-cost Republican-led Southern and Sun Belt states in droves, according to new Census Bureau data showing accelerated domestic migration.

High Tax States Losing: New York collected twelve thousand five hundred six dollars per resident in state and local taxes in fiscal year 2023, topping the nation.

Low Tax Southern Gains: Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama rank among lowest per-capita tax collections attracting people, jobs and investment.

Tax Cutting Strategies: Tennessee has no state income tax while Arizona adopted flat tax and Mississippi plus South Carolina pursue multi-year elimination plans.

Political Map Shifting: Trend highlights divide over taxation and spending with potential to boost Republican policies and increase influence of faster-growing red states.

Let us know your thoughts in the new Capitalist chat portal.

Comment here