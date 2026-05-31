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Former Barclays CEO and JPMorgan executive Jes Staley has agreed to a voluntary transcribed interview on July 23 with the House Oversight Committee about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the panel confirmed.

Oversight Panel Expands Probe: Committee has already interviewed Bill and Hillary Clinton, Howard Lutnick and Pam Bondi with Gates, Black and Ruemmler sessions scheduled.

Staley Resigned Barclays 2021: Departure followed UK regulator probe into how he characterized his Epstein relationship after serving as top JPMorgan executive.

JPMorgan Paid Settlements: Bank settled for 290 million dollars with Epstein victims and 75 million dollars with US Virgin Islands without admitting wrongdoing.

UK Regulator Banned Staley: Financial Conduct Authority imposed over 2 million dollar fine and permanent ban from finance management roles.

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Dot-com era stars Dell, Nokia, Cisco and Lenovo have surged an average 158 percent in 2026, adding 1.7 trillion dollars in market value as AI infrastructure spending drives demand for servers, networking and hardware.

AI Infrastructure Buildout Broadens: Rush to construct AI systems exposes massive undersupply in hardware like CPUs, networking, storage and memory where capacity additions lagged for years.

Dell Leads Massive Rally: Shares jumped 33 percent in one day after reporting surging AI server demand and raised outlook, echoing late 1990s gains.

Seven Stocks Average Gain: Iconic names including Micron, Intel and Texas Instruments delivered 158 percent average rise this year.

Legacy Tech Exposure Pays: Former stars faded after dot-com bust now benefit from renewed demand for essential but previously overlooked hardware components.

Dell, Snowflake and Ford illustrate how the AI boom spreads beyond hype into tangible business results through servers, data platforms and power storage, with their portfolio up roughly 86 percent since March 30.

Dell Raises AI Outlook: Company lifted fiscal year AI server revenue guidance to 60 billion dollars after booking 24.4 billion dollars in orders and holding 51.3 billion dollar backlog.

Snowflake Revenue Climbs: Quarterly revenue rose 33 percent to 1.39 billion dollars with product revenue up 34 percent and net retention reaching 126 percent.

Ford Energy Storage Deal: Automaker signed agreement with EDF for up to 20 gigawatt-hours of battery systems over five years potentially worth 3.6 billion dollars.

AI Stack Tracker Surges: Equal-weighted basket of the three stocks outperformed S&P 500 with Dell powering nearly 150 percent gain since late March.

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Meta is launching paid AI subscription services at 7.99 and 19.99 dollars monthly while testing premium plans for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp as it seeks revenue beyond advertising that still accounts for nearly 98 percent of income.

Ad Revenue Dominates: Nearly 98 percent of first quarter 56.3 billion dollar revenue came from advertising despite fastest growth rate since 2021.

Past Non-Ad Efforts: Meta has a long history of failures. It’s Portal video device and Oculus VR unit with over $80 billion dollars in losses, Libra crypto and Workplace chat all struggled or were shut down.

New Subscription Offerings: Two AI tiers plus higher verification and social premium plans start testing in Singapore, Guatemala and Bolivia.

Analyst Revenue Outlook: Subscriptions could contribute three billion dollars in 2027 growing to 16 billion dollars by 2030 leveraging scale and AI investments.

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Foundation Future Industries, advised by Eric Trump, has tested humanoid robots in Ukraine for military logistics and aims for U.S. military deployment within 12 to 18 months after securing 24 million dollars in government contracts.

Foundation Targets Military Uses: San Francisco startup founded 2024 focuses dual-use autonomous humanoids on hazardous industrial and military jobs rather than household chores.

Phantom MK-1 Deployed: Sent two units to Ukraine for supply pickups in dangerous areas marking first known humanoid deployment in combat theater.

Phantom 2 Upgrades Coming: Next model offers superhuman abilities and double payload capacity with further Ukraine tests planned this year.

Government Research Contracts: Received $24 million dollars for feasibility testing in inspection, logistics and weapons handling across Army, Navy and Air Force.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the United States seized roughly 1 billion dollars in Iranian cryptocurrency assets under Operation Economic Fury, leaving the regime at the end of its financial tether after months of pressure.

Operation Economic Fury Launched: Effort started March 2025 seized assets, froze accounts and worked with European allies to cut off Iranian financial lifelines.

Iran Crisis Indicators: Forty to 50 percent of troops unpaid, police absent, inflation over 200 percent with food vouchers issued and internet shut off.

Regime Elite Siphoning: Leaders allegedly diverted $400 to $500 million dollars monthly from Iranian people before US intervention.

Allied Asset Seizures: Working with Europe to grab villas, houses and properties stolen from the Iranian people after Gulf state attacks.

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