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Meta is building its first big data center in Canada while planning to put its Iris AI chip into production in September and rolling out new Muse models for coding and image generation.

Canadian data center project: Meta is constructing a 1 gigawatt facility in Alberta costing about $9 billion that will take two to three years to build and support over 3,000 construction workers.

Iris chip production starts: The company will begin manufacturing its custom Iris AI chip in September after quick testing to double computing capacity to 14 gigawatts in 2027.

Muse spark model update: Meta released Muse Spark 1.1 as its strongest model yet for coding and agentic work with aggressive pricing of $1.25 per million input tokens.

Muse image tool backlash: The new tool uses public Instagram photos opted in by default raising alarms in Hollywood with calls for opt-in consent from CAA and SAG-AFTRA.

Together with Mode Mobile

Apple Price Hikes Reveal Mode’s Big Opportunity

Apple will potentially raise prices on Macs and iPads by $200 or more, another reminder that the devices we rely on keep getting more expensive.

Mode Mobile, is building the countertrend: technology that turns everyday smartphones into income-generating assets.

Its EarnOS platform has already helped users earn and save $1B+, reached 490M+ users, and powered 32,481% three-year revenue growth, earning Deloitte’s #1 fastest-growing software company ranking.

Now, Mode has secured the Nasdaq ticker $MODE, and its pre-IPO investment offering is open at $0.52/share with up to 20% bonus shares. But that window is closing fast.

Click here to learn more.

Learn More

DISCLOSURES:

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com.

Mode Mobile received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

Mode revenue and EBITDA numbers include full year revenue and EBITDA of businesses acquired by Mode Mobile in 2025.

Hawaii finished dead last in CNBC’s 2026 America’s Top States for Business rankings due to worst infrastructure and high costs while Arkansas jumped 13 spots to 28th as the most improved state attracting workers with low costs and quality of life. The top three states were Ohio, North Carolina and Virginia.

Hawaii ranks dead last: The Aloha State has the nation’s worst infrastructure and highest business costs with its quality of life falling to sixth place due to expensive childcare.

Childcare costs soar Hawaii: Childcare in Hawaii costs 18% of median income for married couples with children making it the most expensive nationally and limiting access.

Arkansas workforce surge: The state climbed 23 spots to No. 13 in workforce as remote workers move for lower taxes cost of living and high quality of life.

Arkansas job growth rises: Arkansas added nearly 16,000 jobs in 2025 improving its economy ranking to 20th though it still faces challenges in education and technology.

AI industry super PACs have raised more than $200 million dollars and spent at least $44 million dollars on 40 House and Senate candidates as of June end to influence the first national legislation regulating artificial intelligence.

Leading future PAC raises: The group raised $125 million dollars, including from the private equity firm Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman, and spent over $24 million dollars backing candidates with most winning primaries.

Public first action funded: The PAC raised $80 million dollars including $20 million dollars from Anthropic and spent $20 million dollars supporting candidates while favoring state laws unless comprehensive federal approach emerges.

Regulation framework sought: Both groups push for some AI guardrails with differences on federal preemption of state laws but overlap on child protection and urgency as technology adopts quickly.

Candidate support success: Vast majority of backed candidates won primaries as the industry seeks to shape AI bills in Congress modeled after crypto PAC success.

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Micron Technology boosted its U.S. investment plan to more than $250 billion dollars through 2035 including $3 billion dollars to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain amid AI memory chip demand.

Investment plan increase: The new commitment jumps from previous $200 billion dollars announced last June which itself was raised by $30 billion dollars from original plans.

Supply chain funding: Micron will spend $500 million dollars on GlobalWafers 300 millimeter raw silicon wafer facility in Sherman Texas under the $3 billion dollars allocation.

Long term supply deal: Micron and GlobalWafers entered a 10 year supply agreement for raw silicon wafer capacity to support long term manufacturing plans.

AI era demand: Surging demand for memory chips in the AI era and push for domestic production drive the expanded investment with shares up more than 7%.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin worth roughly $280 billion dollars sold his stake in a Manhattan multifamily fund at six cents on the dollar accepting a 94% loss one month after Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor on a rent freeze platform.

Brin divests distressed fund: The third richest person via Amphitheatre LLC exited the A&E Real Estate fund owning 5,900 rent-stabilized apartments across New York boroughs.

Operating costs surged: A&E expenses climbed nearly 80% over a decade while rent increases were capped at about 15% pushing the portfolio underwater.

Rent freeze adds pressure: The sale occurred ahead of Mamdani rent freeze policies exacerbating existing distress from 2019 rent law overhaul and national cost pressures.

Institutional write downs: UC wrote down its $115 million dollar stake in the same fund by 50% as analysts warn capital flight could shrink NYC housing supply.

PepsiCo reported North American consumers scaled back on snacks and soda as inflation tightened budgets with category performance moderating despite price cuts and strong international results.

North America results soften: Snack brands saw revenue growth and pricing fall by 2% with volume flat as consumers focused on essentials amid rising inflationary pressures.

Price cuts ineffective: Americans did not stock up after roughly 15% price cuts in February on Lay’s Doritos Cheetos and Tostitos.

Healthier options perform: Portion control multipacks, permissible health conscious products like zero sugar sodas, SunChips and Quaker Rice Cakes showed strength.

Outlook reiterated: Company expects organic revenue increase between 2% and 4% and core earnings per share rise between 4% and 6% with gradual North America improvement.

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