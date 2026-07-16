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Apple’s dragging OpenAI into court over stolen trade secrets and ex-employee hardware brains because AI devices beyond the iPhone are now make-or-break. Analyst Munster calls it straight: this lawsuit is roadmap defense, not revenge. Wearable AI gadgets are the next trillion-dollar moat. The stock popped because the market finally gets it.

• Winners? Apple shareholders and hardware engineers locking down the AI device edge before the pins and glasses eat their lunch.

• Losers? OpenAI’s hardware dreams and the defectors who raided the kitchen thinking they’d get away clean.

• Next? Apple accelerates its own AI gadget launches while more IP bloodbaths hit Silicon Valley.

Bottom line, this isn’t drama, it’s Apple waking up to the fact that software alone won’t save the empire. Control the hardware or die. Smart capital piles into AAPL now; weak hands who sold the dip just handed you the gift. The iPhone maker’s finally playing to own the next decade.

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Masayoshi Son just laughed in the face of every bubble crier, $5 trillion a year globally for AI data centers, chips, power. The guy who already pocketed billions on Nvidia calls it the new industrial revolution, not hype. AI transforms everything, 20% of world GDP by 2040. SoftBank’s profits already soared; he’s doubling down.

• Winners? SoftBank, every chip and energy play feeding the infra supercycle, anyone with balls to build the picks and shovels.

• Losers? Bubble whiners, laggard capital allocators, old-economy fossils still waiting for the crash that never comes.

• Next? Capex tsunami hits chips, power, and data centers; SoftBank Vision Funds keep printing while skeptics eat dust.

This is Son telling you the obvious: stop whining, start positioning. Five trillion a year means trillion-dollar winners in the stack. Load the wagon or watch the smart money own the future while you cry “bubble.” History’s written by the builders, not the scared.

Chip stocks just took a $2.7 trillion haircut since June but Wall Street’s penciling $700 billion in profits for 2027. Micron exploding from $9 billion FY25 to $83 billion FY26 then $176 billion FY27, Nvidia hauling $316 billion. Exactly what I called in “Wall Street crowns Micron the next Nvidia” and the dip I flagged in “2 Trillion chip carnage slams into Make-or-Break support”. Memory famine is real and these two own it.

• Winners? Micron holders, Nvidia kings, anyone who bought the carnage like I said, the AI tax collectors printing cash.

• Losers? Shorts who bet against the supercycle, gadget makers getting price-gouged, any chip player not in HBM.

• Next? Supply stays tight into 2028, profits compound, another leg up when the market digests the numbers.

Told you muppets the carnage was the gift. Now the real money prints. AI capex has no brakes and the memory kings are the golden geese. Load Micron and Nvidia with both fists or get left in the dust while the smart money compounds.

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Brian Moynihan’s not sugarcoating it, the US economy is more durable than the bears hoped, consumers still spending, AI investments everywhere, energy costs easing. BofA just printed $9.1 billion profit, up 27%, trading revenue up 70%. Loan growth broad-based. This isn’t hope; it’s numbers.

• Winners? Banks like BAC, consumer plays, commercial lenders riding the resilience while AI keeps capex humming.

• Losers? Recession gamblers, rate-cut addicts who got it wrong again, anyone short the American machine.

• Next? Steady expansion continues, Fed stays patient, more financial beats as AI and consumer stack the deck.

This durability is rocket fuel for the bull. Strong consumer plus AI spend equals fat margins and higher multiples. Moynihan’s call just confirmed the soft landing is winning, position for the next leg or watch the rally run you over. Weak hands always miss this part.

Wells Fargo drops the truth bomb, Disney should exit streaming cold turkey and license the hell out of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar. 40% stock upside, $15 billion-plus pure profit from IP instead of burning cash against Netflix. Shares down 50% in five years while S&P up 70%. Streaming was shareholder torture.

• Winners? Disney shareholders if they finally pivot, content licensors turning the library into a cash machine.

• Losers? Current streaming ops sucking billions, management still clinging to distribution dreams.

• Next? Q3 earnings next month lights the fuse; strategic shift talk sends shares flying as licensing revenue flows.

Finally someone says the obvious: Disney isn’t built for streaming wars. License the goldmine and watch the stock double. Cut the losers, double down on strengths, this isn’t hard. Smart money’s already positioning for the pivot while the weak still chase subscribers. This is how empires get rebuilt.

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UMC just flipped the switch on mass silicon photonics production in Singapore, optical interconnects for AI data centers. Citi upgrades the outlook, sales jumping 13% quarter-over-quarter, margins recovering. June sales up 23%, first half +11%. Taiwanese semis hedging Taiwan risk with a new hub.

• Winners? UMC, silicon photonics suppliers, AI hyperscalers getting faster data pipes, Singapore as the new semi capital.

• Losers? Traditional copper interconnect dinosaurs, anyone slow on the AI infra upgrade cycle.

• Next? Customer platforms ready by 2027, more capacity expansion, UMC stock catches fire as demand validates the move.

Silicon photonics is the quiet killer app of AI scale. UMC’s ramp and Citi’s nod scream opportunity in the unglamorous layer everyone needs. While the crowd chases GPUs, the optical layer prints quietly. Get in early on these enablers before the market wakes up and bids them to the moon.

BofA just flagged Nvidia’s Vera CPU as the next $20 billion business , agentic AI shifts the game from chatbots to autonomous agents. Vera could ship millions of units early at four-to-five grand each. Half supporting GPUs, half standalone for reinforcement learning. Investors obsessed with GPUs missed the CPU pivot.

• Winners? Nvidia expanding the full-stack empire, hyperscalers deploying real agents, anyone long the AI compute king.

• Losers? Pure GPU dependent plays, anyone betting AI stays training-only forever.

• Next? Vera ramps hard in H2 FY27, Nvidia valuation re-rates on diversified revenue, stock finds fresh legs.

This is how Nvidia becomes unstoppable, not just GPUs but the whole AI stack. $20 billion in CPUs layered on Blackwell monster margins? That’s compounding on steroids. My earlier AI infra calls just got another tailwind. Buy every dip or stay poor watching from the sidelines.

IBM just got gut-punched, stock down over 25%, worst day since 1968, after weak pre-announce. EPS and revenue miss as clients shift capex to AI servers, storage, memory amid shortages. Mainframe and software sales cratered harder than expected. Krishna basically admitted the AI reallocation is real.

• Winners? Nvidia, Micron, every AI server and memory play sucking up the redirected spend.

• Losers? IBM shareholders watching the dinosaur bleed, legacy tech laggards who missed the memo.

• Next? More enterprises reprioritize budgets to AI, IBM struggles with transition, pressure mounts on traditional IT.

This bloodbath confirms the great AI capital shift I flagged in the Micron and chip pieces. Old guard like IBM gets crushed while memory and accelerators feast. Short the legacy, long the new infrastructure kings relentlessly. The money’s flowing and it’s never coming back. Adapt or die, that’s Wall Street. IBM should know better and they paid the price.

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