Subscribe Here

Anthropic begs Meta for a compute life raft after Musk Colossus hookup

Anthropic’s crawling to Zuck for a fat $10B compute lease just weeks after latching onto SpaceX’s Colossus cluster. These AI labs are starving for Nvidia iron while Meta preps cloud muscle with ex-AWS talent and $145B capex war chest. Classic supply crunch power play exactly the resource grab I nailed in where they ditched safety theater for survival.

• Winners? Meta and NVDA kings printing as everyone leases their GPUs.

• Losers? Cash-burning labs without their own infra getting squeezed hard.

• Next? Frenzied bidding wars for every watt, accelerating hyperscaler monetization.

Smart money sees this as validation of my earlier Anthropic piece where they flip from rules to resource grabs. The real winners hoard the electrons. Load the compute plays, juniors—this arms race is just igniting and valuations will follow the power bills sky high.

Sponsored by Health Sciences Institute

The evidence for ancient Egyptian aliens is bizarre and impossible to explain. Historical legends of “Gods” that came from the sky on flying discs… The Temple of Seti hieroglyph from 1239 BC showing a helicopter, submarine, and airplane…

3,000 years before they were invented.

Pyramids made of 2.3 million blocks that weigh up to 100 tons each…Perfectly constructed without the use of modern tools or technology.

There’s a good reason some people say ancient Egypt was visited by an advanced alien culture. But for those who laugh at the idea, how do they explain this ?

A discovery found half-buried in the sand inside King Tut’s tomb. Written into papyrus scrolls as the legendary… “Cure for Every Disease Except Death.”

But when modern scientists tested it against cancer, diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, COPD, pain, Parkinson’s, and liver disease…

>>They could not believe their eyes. [Click to see]<<

P.S. On November 4, 1922, in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings, archaeologist Howard Davis discovered a stone door stamped with the image of Anubis, the dog-headed God of Embalming. What appeared behind that door could change your life - see it here now.

Click HERE now

Iraq-Syria pipeline deal carves escape hatch from Iran Hormuz hell

Iraq’s oil output halved to 1.9M bpd in the Iran war chaos, Basra bottlenecked. Now signing to revive 700k bpd Kirkuk-to-Mediterranean line damaged in ’03. Gulf states piling on bypasses. Geopolitics meets black gold reality.

• Winners? Iraq production ramp, Syria, pipeline constructors, diversified oil exporters.

• Losers? Iran strategic leverage, pure Hormuz-dependent tankers and insurers.

• Next? More Red Sea/Fujairah builds, oil prices find floor as hedges bite, but Iran missiles keep volatility hot.

Brutal reminder people, war destroys flows but markets route around. Energy independence plays get the edge here. Position for the bypass winners before the next flare-up spikes crude and crushes the weak hands who bet on the chokepoint.

SpaceX shares get hammered retail and The Street fight back hard on the dip

SpaceX crashing 9% below IPO $135 to $122, 44% off highs, options heavy on puts but bulls selling OTM and loading. Banks underwater too after extra $11B raise. This is what I meant when I said “If there’s any post-pop pullback, you buy it aggressively“ and “if the frenzy flips to panic selling by weak hands. That’s when the real players reload for cheap and wait for the next pop!” This would be that pull back moment! You can get this stuff now for less than IPO day! Weak hands puke, believers buy.

• Winners? Dip-buying Musk missionaries and value vultures grabbing at $120.

• Losers? Panic retail calls holders and flippers who chased the top.

• Next? Consolidation phase, then catalyst-fueled rebound as Starlink/rockets deliver, trillion+ still in play.

These crybabies calling it failure missed the mission. As in my pieces, this beast consolidates then launches. Buy every dip like Kaufman, it’s going to $300+ and the shorts get vaporized when the next Starship flight sticks the landing.

The Capitalist is a reader-supported publication, we exist for you, because of you!

Support What We Do

Apples trade secrets hammer smashes OpenAI IPO right on schedule

Apple is dropping bombs on OpenAI for poaching 400+ staff including a hardware chief, and the trade secrets theft suit. Timing is brutal for Altman’s IPO plans. Apple’s fortress defense is talent and hardware. OpenAI started a war before they IPO’d. Ooops.

• Winners? Apple locking its AI moat and talent edge.

• Losers? OpenAI valuation haircut, delayed IPO, hardware ambitions stalled.

• Next? Likely settlement or drawn fight that boosts Apple’s own silicon push while scaring investors off OpenAI hype.

This is war for the future stack. Protect the crown jewels, OpenAI gets the reality check. Apple longs stay fat and the copycats who thought talent raids were free get the bill. Load AAPL on this dip; the moat just got deeper.

Let us know your thoughts in the new Capitalist chat portal.

Comment here