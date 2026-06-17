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Rxan Smith's avatar
Rxan Smith
9h

The uncomfortable question is whether companies want regulation for safety or whether they want regulation that hurts future competitors more than themselves. History is full of industries that demanded rules right up until those same rules were applied to them.

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MARILYN GRAULAU's avatar
MARILYN GRAULAU
8h

Scots kicked Haiti's ass, so what the Hell? Accuracy matters as does the meaning behind behind the inaccuracy.

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