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This is textbook karma with a side of blood money. Dario Amodei spent years pimping “serious binding regulation,” praising Trump’s EO like a choirboy, writing essays demanding governments block unsafe models and then boom, Friday night the admin slaps export controls, yanks Fable 5 and Mythos 5 from every foreign national including their own staff over cyberattack prompts Amazon flagged. National security hammer, no appeal, right after Anthropic bragged they got government sign-off. They cry “misunderstanding,” jet execs to D.C. for grovel meetings, while their trillion-dollar IPO pipeline hits turbulence.

Winners? Trump crew flexing real teeth, OpenAI and Google quietly laughing as the loudest safety scolds bleed first, defense stocks dodging this mess, quiet operators who never begged for chains.

Losers? Amodei’s virtue-signal brand torched, bagholders watching safety theater turn into self-inflicted blackout, every AI exec who thought regulation would shield them.

Next? They cave fast, models flicker back after “technical fixes,” but trust evaporates, valuation haircut incoming, lawsuits drag.

Short the whiners, load the silent killers who ship without sermons. This town eats its own when you ask for the whip then whine when it cracks. Profit from the hypocrisy.

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Snapchat just dropped two-grand Specs AR glasses claiming post-iPhone era, shared laser-tag with kids instead of neck-craning screens. Two-hundred buck deposit, ships later, lighter bigger display, four-hour battery, but Snap’s core business bleeds money yearly and shares tanked four percent midday. He shrugs competitors like Meta Ray-Ban and Google AI specs calling them toys.

Winners? Early developer suckers and Snapchat’s long-term delusion holders if it hits.

Losers? Snap shareholders again, young core audience who can’t afford rent let alone two-K glasses, Wall Street watching another hardware fumble.

Next? Inflation kills premium uptake, Meta/Google crush with scale and cash, Snapchat’s subsidiary burns more capital before pivot or bust.

This screams desperation play from a company that never made profit. Short the rip, buy the eventual fire sale. Consumers ain’t ditching phones for pricey see-through toys yet. Vision is cute until the balance sheet screams. We make money on facts not fantasies around here.

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These tartan lunatics just showed demand beats supply every time. Scotland’s World Cup “Tartan Army” rolled into Boston, drank Sam Adams dry, four times holiday volume, emergency trucks scrambling Saturday morning. Hennessy’s tripled St. Paddy’s, sold out cold. Federal Wine fridge door broke from the stampede. Fans marching on Fenway, victory-lapping after Haiti win.

Winners? Brewers, bar owners, liquor stores, every hospitality play riding the surge.

Losers? Inventory managers who didn’t stock up and any fool who thinks soccer tourism is soft.

Next? Bars reorder triple, Boston taps into permanent World Cup cash machine, related stocks pop on fan-economy data.

This ain’t cute – it’s raw consumer frenzy printing margin. Americans love winners who spend like pirates. Load up on beverage names, hospitality REITs, anything touching thirsty crowds. Weak-kneed analysts calling it one-off get fired. This wave’s just starting, and will roll all the way to the Final. Game on!

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Wake up and smell the cash tsunami. Joaquin Duato just went on Fox and flat-out credited Trump’s tax policy for unlocking Johnson & Johnson’s monster fifty-five billion dollar U.S. investment blitz, including a cool billion in a shiny new Vision manufacturing plant in Jacksonville, Florida. He straight-up said they were “playing with a hand tied behind our back” until this administration made them competitive again. Goal now? Make every pill, device, and breakthrough right here in America, high-skilled jobs, real factories, actual confidence in U.S. muscle. They’re launching Icotyde, the oral psoriasis game-changer rivaling biologics, plus their first robotic surgery system, and boasting $28 billion dollar platforms with line-of-sight to double-digit growth by decade’s end on a $100 billion dollar base.

Winners? American workers stacking paychecks, Florida real estate, shareholders watching JNJ print while foreign rivals bleed relocation costs, and every CEO smart enough to stop whining and start building.

Losers? Offshore tax-dodgers, the old guard that loved shipping jobs overseas, and any weak-kneed analyst still shorting American resurgence.

Next? Stock rips higher on every new plant ribbon-cutting, more copycat announcements flood in, manufacturing renaissance accelerates.

This is capitalism with teeth, tax cuts reward winners who stay and scale. Load the truck on JNJ and every name following suit. Weak hands who missed the signal get destroyed. Copy that?

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