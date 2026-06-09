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🔴 Bitcoin: $61,761.02 (🔽 2.65%)

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Americans have reached a breaking point with tipping demands spreading to coffee shops, takeout and apps, as a new survey shows 78 percent now call the culture ridiculous and 44 percent are tipping less this year amid budget pressures.

Tipping Fatigue Hits Restaurants : Thirty-five percent of respondents reduced tips when dining out, the hardest-hit sector, while “only 41 percent now tip servers 20 percent or more, down from 45 percent last year.”

Digital Prompts Fuel Resentment : Nearly three-quarters noticed restaurants raising suggested tip amounts on screens, though pressure to tip has fallen from 66 percent six months ago to 59 percent.

Unwarranted Tips Spending Drops : Consumers spent an estimated $130 on gratuities they felt were unnecessary over the past year, down from $150 previously.

Higher Prices Preferred Option: More than half would accept increased menu prices if it meant better wages for workers and an end to tipping expectations altogether.

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A House Oversight report concludes Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison knew of systemic fraud in federally funded social programs since 2019 but took no action due to fears of lawsuits and racism accusations.

Fraud Cost Billions : An estimated $300 million in child nutrition funds was lost, with up to $9 billion in Medicaid spending at serious risk.

Political Fears Cited : Officials reversed funding denials for Feeding Our Future sites within 24 hours after discrimination lawsuit threats and warnings not to target Somali-run providers.

Whistleblowers Retaliated : Nearly 30 employees reported being ignored, surveilled or threatened, with the criminal investigations unit shut down entirely.

Walz Responses Vary: The governor gave inconsistent accounts of when he learned of the fraud, wrongly cited court orders and later said he would not seek re-election to fix issues.

San Francisco voters defeated Measure D, which would have raised taxes on large companies with highly paid executives by expanding the CEO pay ratio formula, with 53.64 percent opposed according to election results.

Measure D Falls Short : The ballot proposal needed only a simple majority but failed 46.36 percent in favor, viewed as a win for business groups.

Revenue Projection Significant : City officials estimated the tax would have generated between $250 million and $300 million annually for services and income inequality efforts.

Tech Leaders Opposed Strongly : Google co-founder Sergey Brin donated $500,000 to the campaign against the measure.

Voters Shift Centrist: The outcome reflects a broader move toward moderate economic policies after recent recalls and the election of Mayor Daniel Lurie focused on recovery.

Bitcoin fell below $60,000 for the first time since October 2024 before rebounding, triggering heavy options activity in Strategy and Coinbase stocks despite its 27 percent year-to-date loss.

Strategy Bearish Diagonal : One trader sold 29,425 August 125/180-call diagonals collecting $56 million, profiting if shares stay below $125.

Coinbase Bullish Diagonal : Another trader spent $21 million on a June-to-August call strategy betting the stock rises above $183.40 by August.

IBIT ETF Popular : The iShares Bitcoin Trust ranked among top 20 options tickers by volume on Monday.

Tom Lee Comments: BitMine chairman and FundStrat head cited bitcoin’s proof-of-work resilience against AI narratives undermining traditional systems.

Fidelity lowered the minimum investment for SpaceX shares to $2,000 for retail brokerage customers as the company reserves up to 30 percent of the offering for everyday investors.

Lower Bar For Access : The reduced threshold applies specifically to this SpaceX IPO and is not a permanent policy change for other offerings.

Flipping Rule Enforced : Selling shares within the first 15 calendar days after trading begins labels investors as flippers with escalating penalties.

Penalties Escalate Quickly : First offense blocks future IPOs for six months, second for one year and third triggers a lifetime ban tied to SSN.

Allocation Limited: Retail shares remain capped, and early sales still possible but trigger the Fidelity-specific restrictions.

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Zealand Pharma shares plummeted as much as 23 percent after late-stage data on survodutide showed 19 percent of patients dropped out due to gastrointestinal events versus 2.9 percent on placebo.

Discontinuation Rate High : More than 40 percent reported vomiting, raising tolerability concerns despite meeting weight loss targets of up to 16.6 percent.

Analysts Disappointed : Barclays called safety and tolerability disappointing, while Citi noted rates sit well above commercially viable levels versus rivals.

Stock Performance Hit : Shares ended 22.7 percent lower and are down nearly 50 percent year-to-date.

Market Competition Intense: Zealand partners with Boehringer Ingelheim and Roche in a field dominated by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly products.

Apple unveiled its biggest update to Siri at WWDC, turning the assistant into a conversational AI hub powered by Google’s Gemini model for back-and-forth tasks across iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Conversational Upgrades : New Siri handles ongoing chats, reminders, photo searches and questions about Messages without scrolling.

Mac Spotlight Integration : Users can highlight files and ask Siri to compare them or draft emails via prompts.

Dedicated App Added : Conversations sync across devices with customizable voice options and camera access for nutritional info or bill splitting.

Writing Tools Included: Siri can generate or critique documents from user prompts.

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