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John's avatar
John
4h

I bought a pair of shorts online yesterday. At checkout, it gave the option for a tip! To who, for what?

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Dennis's avatar
Dennis
1h

Words matter:

TIP: A piece of advice or useful information especially from an expert. [i.e., exempla gratis, e.g.]

  e.g., Don’t bet on the horses.

GRATUITY: A small sum of money given for a service —over and above— what is due.  

Related Words: donation, gift  .

Something given in addition to what is ordinarily expected or owed.

The Latin root:

Gratis is a direct Latin word that means "free of charge" or "without needing payment".

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