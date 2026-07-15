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2h

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Cpl Dan USMC (Ret)'s avatar
Cpl Dan USMC (Ret)
2h

2.2 billion for a rubber duck in a bathtub.

That’s what this Landing Ship Medium program really is — another expensive boondoggle sold as “innovative” and “distributed” while the Corps continues to lose real amphibious capability.

We’re watching the Navy and Marine leadership spend billions on small, lightly armed vessels that can’t carry meaningful combat power, can’t survive in a contested environment against a peer adversary, and can’t deliver the kind of mass and sustainment that actual amphibious operations require. Meanwhile, the number of big-deck amphibs and well-deck ships keeps shrinking.

This is Force Design 2030 in action: take real warfighting platforms, replace them with boutique concepts and smaller ships, then act surprised when the force lacks the lift, firepower, and resilience to actually fight and win.

Who do they think they’re kidding?

The Marine Corps doesn’t need more expensive toys that look good in a PowerPoint. It needs ships that can put real combat power ashore, sustain it under fire, and support combined arms operations. Not glorified ferries that will get mission-killed the moment serious opposition shows up.

$2.2 billion down the drain for something that looks more like a concept model than a serious amphibious ship. The rubber duck might float, but it sure as hell won’t win a fight.

Semper Fi,

Cpl Dan USMC (Ret)

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