Help us defeat the mainstream media, promote capitalism and American exceptionalism.

Subscribe Here

Today’s Markets + Assets

✅ DOW: 50689.95 (🔼 0.45%)

🔴 S&P: 7512.56 (🔽 0.10%)

🔴 NASDAQ: 26,581.90 (🔽 0.26%)

🔴 CBOE VIX Volatility: 16.95 (🔽 0.35%)

🔴 Gold: $$4430.50(🔽 1.59%)

🔴 Silver:$74.67 (🔽 2.55%)

🔴 Bitcoin: $75,172.36 (🔽 1.06%)

Sponsored by PolitiBrawl Shop

Amazon licenses Alexa AI shopping tech to retailers

Amazon is packaging its Alexa for Shopping AI architecture and code for other retailers through AWS, enabling custom AI shopping tools in as little as 60 days, starting with Kate Spade.

Internal Tech Commercialized: Amazon is turning homegrown AI technology used for product comparison and reordering into a commercial service for the retail industry.

Kate Spade First Customer: Luxury fashion brand Kate Spade used the service to launch a gifting assistant with additional retailers in testing.

Avoid Intermediary Control: Amazon advises retailers to build their own AI tools using deep vertical knowledge rather than relying on general-purpose AI intermediaries.

AWS Service Offering: The new product will enable retailers to set up and run AI shopping features for their specific storefront, catalog and branding, quickly.



Sponsored by PolitiBrawl Shop

Get it now for summer

Airline profits forecast to surge 50 percent next year

UBS analysts forecast U.S. airline earnings could grow up to 50% next year thanks to higher airfares, falling fuel prices and limited capacity expansion.

Fuel Prices Moderating: Jet fuel prices have declined about 20% since peaking above $200 a barrel though remain elevated from pre-war levels.

RASM Growth Expected: Revenue per available seat mile is projected to rise in low-single digits as airfares catch up to general inflation.

Capacity Growth Slowing: Airlines are trimming expansion plans which should support higher fares similar to the 2011-2014 period.

Stock Tailwinds Ahead: Analysts see potential for airline stocks to move higher as markets price in significant 2027 earnings expansion.

The Capitalist is a reader-supported publication, we exist for you, because of you!

Support What We Do

Mystery wallet burns $8.3 million in dormant Bitcoin

Over 100 Bitcoins worth $8.3 million from wallets dormant since 2015 were permanently sent to a burn address, sparking theories of accident or intent.

107 BTC Destroyed: Five separate dormant wallets transferred 107 Bitcoins to the known burn address 1111111111111111111114oLvT2.

Long Term Dormancy: The coins had been inactive for 11 years when last moved around 2015 at roughly $314 each.

Massive Value Increase: The destroyed Bitcoin appreciated over 24,000 percent to current value near $75,782 per coin.

Theories Abound: Speculation ranges from accidental paste of burn address to deliberate action by a single controlling entity.

Support The Capitalist by getting the SubStack App

Get the App

U.S. Oil drops below $90 on Iran Hormuz report

U.S. crude oil prices fell about 5% Wednesday after reports Iran committed to restore commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to prewar levels within one month of a U.S. agreement.

Iran Draft Framework Claim: Iranian state television claimed to have a copy of a draft memorandum of understanding framework with the U.S.

Hormuz Restoration Pledge: Iran committed to restore commercial traffic through Hormuz to prewar levels within one month while cooperating with Oman on ship traffic.

U.S. Forces Withdrawal: U.S. military forces would withdraw from the vicinity of Iran and lift the naval blockade under the reported deal.

Ramp Up Skepticism High: Industry veterans estimate it will take at least four months to reach 80% of normal oil flows even if conflict ends.

SpaceX exposure powers rapid rise of new Space ETF

The Tema Space Innovators ETF with SpaceX exposure (via special-purpose investment vehicle - SPV) has surpassed older space ETFs in assets just two months after launching.

Tema ETF Leads Assets: New fund with SpaceX SPV exposure at 10 percent has passed Procure Space, ARK Space and other rivals in assets.

Feeding Frenzy for Exposure: Multiple ETFs with SpaceX access ranked in top inflows as investors seek pre-IPO stake.

Baron ETF Triples Assets: First Principles ETF grew from $400 million to $1.2 billion in two weeks due to SpaceX interest.

SpaceX Supercharges Funds: SpaceX private exposure turns small funds into market leaders before public listing.

Let us know your thoughts in the new Capitalist chat portal.

Comment here