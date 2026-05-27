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Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
13h

I don't trust AI in any shape or form.

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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
14h

Interesting report on the airlines. The last four trips I have taken have all been a mess of delays, fully booked flights, canceled flights and airports crammed with people. Ticket prices are very high. It looks like this is the common play from our economy of more and more corporate consolidation and business strategy that supports low competition and price fixing.

I was thinking about all of this related to history. When I was young and working to build my career and family, my wife and I could really never afford air travel. We drove to places and generally camped or stayed in cheap lodging. I understand the Vegas strip corporate casino operators are good with their price increases even though it has resulted in fewer visitors.

What it looks like to me... the economy had been previously tooled to offer what where luxury products and services to the lower and mid-income consumer. For example, cheap deals on the Vegas strip and cheap flights. The changes appear to be an end to that. No more cheap Vegas deals and no more cheap flights. Luxury products and services will go back to only being affordable to the upper-class income people.

I cannot say that I am opposed to this.

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