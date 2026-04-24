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The Department of the Air Force announced next steps in its Advanced Nuclear Power for Installations initiative, pairing companies to develop microreactors at three specific bases.

Radiant Partners With Buckley Base: Radiant Industries will partner with Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado for the Kaleidos portable 1 MW helium gas-cooled microreactor using TRISO fuel.

Westinghouse Deploys At Malmstrom Base: Westinghouse will deploy the eVinci microreactor at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, producing about 5 MW with eight-plus years of fuel life.

Antares To Build For San Antonio Base: Antares Nuclear will build the R1 sodium heat-pipe cooled microreactor at Joint Base San Antonio in Texas, delivering 100 kWe to 1 MWe.