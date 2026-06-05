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Anthropic calls for global AI development pause

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic proposed a global pause on building the most powerful AI systems, warning that latest models show signs they could escape human control.

Worldwide Slowdown Urged: The San Francisco firm behind Claude models stated a temporary halt in frontier AI development would likely benefit the world by letting societal structures and alignment research catch up.

Coordination Mechanism Required: Effective pause needs major AI companies in the US and China to agree simultaneously under verifiable rules to prevent rivals from racing ahead unchecked.

Competitive Pressures Noted: Without global coordination, companies and governments face difficult safety decisions under competitive and geopolitical pressures from rivals.

Recursive Improvement Risk: Internal data shows AI dramatically accelerating its own development, narrowing the human role and potentially leading to recursive self-improvement sooner than expected.

Seattle Mayor proposes doubling transit sales tax

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson proposed nearly doubling the city’s transit sales tax to 0.3 percent to fund bus service improvements and provide free passes to lower-income residents, replacing the expiring 0.15 percent levy with a new 0.3 percent measure.

Doubling Sales Tax: The ten-year proposal would boost Metro bus funding by about 50 percent, supporting around 280,000 trips annually instead of 100,000 and allocating $96 million yearly for all-week services.

Free ORCA Passes: Around 22,000 free transit passes would be distributed to lower-income residents over the decade, more than doubling the current amount.

Household Cost Impact: Median two-person households would pay an additional $29 annually, raising their total transit tax cost to $58 per year.

Light Rail Support: The measure includes $6 million annually for Sound Transit light rail expansions like West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions.

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It reveals COVID LIES, why some are viewing Bill Gates' recent “Catastrophic Contagion” event as a harbinger of a New “Plandemic”…



But ultimately it reveals how…



The Next “Plandemic” is already here—estimated to kill 600,000 mostly older Americans in 2026 alone.



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Florida homeowners eye $250K property tax exemption

Florida lawmakers passed a constitutional amendment for voter approval that would raise the homestead exemption to $250,000, potentially eliminating non-school property taxes for many homeowners, though newcomers face a four-year wait for full benefits.

Homestead Exemption Rise: The exemption would increase from $50,000 to $150,000 on January 1, 2027, then to $250,000 in 2028 if approved by voters in November 2026.

Newcomer Catch: Residents establishing primary residency after December 31, 2026, must wait four years to qualify for the full $250,000 exemption.

Eligibility For Early: Those establishing residency on or before December 31, 2026, qualify for the expanded exemption when it takes effect.

Assessment Cap Change: The amendment would also reduce the annual assessment increase cap on non-homestead properties from 10 percent to 5 percent.

Bitcoin suffers it’s ugliest week in months

Bitcoin dropped 13 percent this week, its worst performance since February, as ETF outflows continue and liquidity rotates to AI and semiconductor stocks amid fading crypto narratives.

Record ETF Outflows Hit: Bitcoin ETFs saw 13 straight days of net outflows, reducing total assets to $82.8 billion from $107.8 billion mid-May.

Strategy Sale Triggers Selloff: Michael Saylor’s firm sold 32 BTC for $2.5 million, its first sale since 2022, sparking long liquidations totaling $594 million.

Liquidity Rotates Away: Investors chase chip rally with AMD, Intel and Micron more than doubling while crypto struggles for attention.

Cycle Analysis Persists: Analysts note four-year crypto cycle suggests potential bottom below $40,000 in late October.

McDonalds launches NEXT growth strategy

McDonald’s unveiled its new “McDonald’s > NEXT” strategy to simplify operations for franchisees, boost automation, improve hospitality and enhance value to win back cost-conscious customers.

Strategy Goals: The plan aims to bring in more customers more often while improving unit economics and making restaurants easier to run and more enjoyable.

Hospitality Emphasis: With increased automation reducing crew interactions, the chain seeks higher standards for making customers feel welcomed and valued.

Value Perception: Customer views of good value dropped from 55 percent in 2020 to about 40 percent, prompting focus on compelling predictable value amid inflation.

Previous Overhaul: The last major strategy “Accelerating the Arches” in 2020 focused on digital sales and marketing.

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Burger King revives “Crown Nuggets”

Burger King is bringing back its crown-shaped chicken nuggets for the first time since 2011, available while supplies last starting June 2 in partnership with Crayola.

Menu Return Details: The nuggets return as an 8-piece order and in the $3.99 King Jr. Meal with side and drink beginning June 2.

Kids Meal Enhancement: Starting June 9, the meal includes a 4-pack of Crayola crayons, colorable crown and themed bag for family creativity.

Marketing Focus: Burger King partners with Crayola to create fun family experiences and continues retro campaign returning to its roots.

Fan Reaction: Customers expressed excitement on social media celebrating the long-awaited comeback of the fan favorite item.

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