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By Wendy M. Yurgo

Grapevine, Texas - There are moments when you realize you are not just watching a speech, you are watching history.

That is what this was.

When Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi took the stage at CPAC 2026, the room did not respond politely. It erupted. Iranian flags everywhere, people on their feet, chants breaking out again and again. Javid Shah. Reza Pahlavi. USA.

This was not a crowd listening. This was a crowd that already knew.

What he delivered was not political theater. It was clarity.

The Islamic Republic is weaker than it has been in decades, and Pahlavi said it directly. This regime is not holding together because it is strong. It is holding together because it is violent.

He described what he said was a brutal crackdown across Iran, protests crushed, entire cities locked down, and the internet repeatedly shut off so the world cannot see what is happening in real time.

And then he went further…

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He said regime forces have gone into hospitals and killed wounded protesters in their beds. He spoke about doctors and nurses being tortured for treating them, about hospitals no longer functioning as places of care but as places where the regime finishes what it started in the streets.

He described what he said were staggering numbers, more than 40,000 Iranians killed and hundreds of thousands injured, and he did not present those numbers as distant statistics but as a reality unfolding inside a country that has turned on its own people.

He spoke about families walking into morgues and finding nothing, their children gone, no names, no records, only rows of bodies left unidentified. He described what he said were stacks of the dead, left there deliberately, forcing families to search through them by hand, looking for someone they loved, not knowing if they would find them or if they had already been taken and buried without a trace. Mothers, fathers, children, entire families left to carry a grief that offers no closure. He made clear this was not just brutality, it was designed to break the living.

“There is a sea of blood between the people and the regime,” he said.

The room went quiet when he said it, because everyone understood exactly what he meant.

He laid out what is happening inside Iran without hesitation, a country collapsing under economic pressure, a regime losing control, internal fractures growing, and a system now trying to survive through fear alone.

Even the appearance of stability is cracking. Talk of succession, including the possible rise of Mojtaba Khamenei, is not strength, it is desperation, a regime trying to pass power through bloodlines because it has lost the people.

That is not stability. That is the end.

And that is where the shift happens.

For decades, the conversation has been about managing Iran, containing Iran, negotiating with Iran. Crown Prince Pahlavi made something very clear, this is no longer about managing the regime.

This is about ending it.

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“A free Iran is not a fantasy. A free Iran is within reach.”

He laid out what that future looks like, no more nuclear threats, no more terrorism, no more hostage taking, no more closing the Strait of Hormuz, no more blackmailing the global economy. A country that engages with the world instead of threatening it, a country that could normalize relations with the United States and Israel, a country that could become a stabilizing force instead of a destabilizing one, and a country with an educated population ready to rebuild and reenter the global economy in a serious way.

“Can you imagine Iran going from Death to America to God bless America?” he asked.

The crowd did not hesitate.

Pahlavi credited President Trump for creating what he described as a real window for change, but he was just as clear about the danger ahead. You do not leave a rump of this regime in place, and you do not negotiate with remnants and expect a different outcome. Any attempt to preserve pieces of the system will only give it time to regroup.

The system itself has to go.

And he made something else just as clear. This will not be handed to the Iranian people. It must be taken back.

He urged the United States to stand with them and pave the way so the Iranian people can finish the job, but not to control the outcome. This is their country, their fight, their future.

It is up to the Iranian people to take back their country.

He called for unity, for a real transition, for a referendum, for a new constitution, and for free elections. He sent a direct message to those still serving the regime, stand with the people, not the system that is killing them.

By the time he left the stage, something had changed.

His speech ran longer than expected, not because he lost the room, but because the room would not let him finish. The audience stood again and again.

This was no longer theoretical.

From that room, it felt real.

Not someday.

Now.

A free Iran is no longer a distant idea. It is a window, and for the first time in a long time, it feels like it could actually open.

About the Author

Wendy M. Yurgo is a Christian, attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith based and freedom driven organizations. She writes about where faith collides with the systems shaping our culture, bringing a legal and executive lens to the most urgent issues of our time. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth.

Follow Wendy on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.