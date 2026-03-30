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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
Mar 30Edited

There is a documentary on Amazon Prime called "Rage Against the Regime" It was made prior to the current fighting. Iranian citizens desperately want change. The problem they have was evident in the documentary and it is as exactly as Prince Pahlavi said. The regime is armed to the teeth and the citizens have nothing to fight back with. People who speak out disappear. Think of this when you are talking about disarming law abiding citizens. There are about 90,000,000 people in Iran if they get the courage and maybe some weapons to rise up this regime is in the deep stuff.

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Terry Bryant's avatar
Terry Bryant
Mar 31

I use to really get a great laugh at the TDS simpletons who have condemned what Trump is doing with Iran. It is no longe funny because the people of that nation deserve freedom like any other. And President Trump is handing it to them on a silver platter. Now they just need to fight for their freedom.

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