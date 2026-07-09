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$28 Billion Nasdaq feast comes with a Korean flavor

The Koreans just served up a $28-29 billion Nasdaq feast under ticker SKHY. Seven times oversubscribed, HBM leader with 56% market share, stock already up 636% in the last year. AI memory famine is not easing. This is the pickaxe sale in the real gold rush and US investors finally get direct access while shortages keep prices fat.

• Winners? Smart US retail and institutions loading SKHY for pure AI leverage; Hynix itself scores capital to build that Indiana fabrication facility and they keep feeding Nvidia.

• Losers? Shorts who doubted the supercycle; any gadget maker still paying through the nose for HBM.

• Next? SKHY opens with a double-digit pop, lifts the whole memory crew, and capex ramps hard while shortages stretch into 2027.

Memory kings are printing and SK Hynix just joined the club. Shortages persist, prices stay elevated. Load the boat or watch the train leave the station. This is how you get paid in the AI buildout.

Together with Mode Mobile

Apple Price Hikes Reveal Mode’s Big Opportunity

Apple will potentially raise prices on Macs and iPads by $200 or more, another reminder that the devices we rely on keep getting more expensive.

Mode Mobile, is building the countertrend: technology that turns everyday smartphones into income-generating assets.

Its EarnOS platform has already helped users earn and save $1B+, reached 490M+ users, and powered 32,481% three-year revenue growth, earning Deloitte’s #1 fastest-growing software company ranking.

Now, Mode has secured the Nasdaq ticker $MODE, and its pre-IPO investment offering is open at $0.52/share with up to 20% bonus shares. But that window is closing fast.

Click here to learn more.

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DISCLOSURES:

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com.

Mode Mobile received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

Mode revenue and EBITDA numbers include full year revenue and EBITDA of businesses acquired by Mode Mobile in 2025.

Grok 4.5 and 2t models signal xAI is accelerating at warp speed

The xAI engine just dropped the hammer: Grok 4.5 launches hitting 1.5T parameters with 1M token context coming imminently, 2T model training this month, monthly new foundation models through 2026, and real-world engineering loops with Tesla and SpaceX. This is not hype this is execution at Mach 10.

• Winners? xAI and the entire Musk ecosystem printing valuation; Tesla and SpaceX get the feedback loop that compounds their edge.

• Losers? Legacy AI labs still begging for rules and burning cash on theory instead of real-world iteration.

• Next? Model releases every month, inference speed jumps, and the valuation rocket ride goes vertical.

The integrated loop is the moat. xAI is not catching up; it’s lapping the field. Smart money loads here. The rest watch from the sidelines while the numbers get bigger.

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Oil falls as Iran-US tensions ease faster than the market expected

Oil dipped 2.6-2.7% to $71.57 WTI and $75.78 Brent after the initial spike on US strikes. Mediators from Qatar and Pakistan are already pushing talks. Hormuz closure is not priced in and the market is calling the bluff on full escalation.

• Winners? Traders who bought the dip and anyone long energy names that got oversold on headlines.

• Losers? Bulls who piled in expecting $90+ on pure geopolitics fear; weak hands who panic-sold the opening spike.

• Next? More skirmishes but no real supply shock, oil stays range-bound until the next headline or actual deal.

Exactly as I said in “The Iran deal and the Space X IPO” max pressure then pause for the better deal. Volatility is opportunity. Energy names get cheap again, SpaceX and AI stay the real hedge. Load the dip. This is textbook.

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Goldman Sachs asset management locks in $70 billion dollars of stable retirement fees

Goldman just bagged $70 billion in retirement assets from Verizon and Lockheed Martin. Stable, recurring fee income on complex 401k and pension portfolios. No more relying on volatile investment banking this is the fee machine on steroids.

• Winners? Goldman’s asset management division locking in predictable cash flow for years; the clients outsourcing the headache.

• Losers? Smaller asset managers who can’t compete on scale or the old-school bankers still chasing deal fees.

• Next? More corporations follow the outsourcing trend and Goldman’s AUM keeps compounding at low risk.

This is Wall Street at its best turning steady retirement money into a cash cow. No drama, just fat margins. Smart money loves recurring revenue. The rest chase the shiny IPOs and get burned. Goldman just reminded everyone who really prints.

Ohio claims the number one spot in America’s top states for business rankings

Ohio just took the crown as America’s #1 state for business in 2026. Best infrastructure, lowest costs, shovel-ready sites, and data centers pouring in. The Rust Belt is back and it’s eating everyone else’s lunch.

• Winners? Companies relocating plants and data centers; Ohio taxpayers and workers riding the investment wave.

• Losers? High-tax, high-regulation states still bleeding jobs and capital. Looking at you California.

• Next? More announcements from SoftBank, Anduril, and the AI crowd, Ohio becomes the new magnet.

Business flees the idiots and flocks to the competent. Ohio is executing. Cheap power, roads, incentives. The smart capital is already moving. Follow it or get left behind.

Ukraine drone strikes hit deep into Russia while NATO pours billions into counter-drone tech

Ukrainian drones slammed Russian refineries as far as Siberia. NATO is launching a $40 billion-plus Drone Edge initiative to catch up. Old-school defense contractors just got a very expensive wake-up call.

• Winners? Drone and counter-drone specialists who actually deliver results; Ukraine proving cheap tech beats billion-dollar legacy systems.

• Losers? Slow-moving defense primes still peddling 20th-century hardware at 21st-century prices.

• Next? Massive NATO procurement shift, more private capital into autonomous systems, and Russia keeps bleeding oil infrastructure.

This is warfare moving at Silicon Valley speed. The $40B spend is coming fast and it’s going to the innovators, not the dinosaurs. Defense budgets are exploding in the right direction. Position accordingly or watch your portfolio die like a Russian tank.

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