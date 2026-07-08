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Semis just bled $2.1 trillion since June peak SOX testing the 11,950 floor that saved it in May, SOXX at 535, median stock down 21%, memory names like Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix crushed 25-30%. SK Hynix Nasdaq debut oversubscribed but the chart is screaming knife edge. Exactly the shakeout I flagged when crowning Micron the next Nvidia, AI capex bill finally hitting the fan.

• Winners? Buyers who defend the floor and reload at support, power and infrastructure plays profiting from the bottlenecks, shorts who timed the top.

• Losers? Late bulls still chasing the 2025 highs, memory longs bagholding the DRAM bear market, weak-handed retail getting margin-called, again!

• Next? Hold the line and we bounce to 13k fast on any positive tape; break and it’s straight elevator to 11k with blood on the street.

Wall Street finally priced the AI tab and the weak got flushed, perfect setup for the disciplined to feast on the carcasses. My Micron call was early; this dip is the gift. Defend support or short the breakdown ruthlessly. Either way fortunes flip hands today. The smart money already has dry powder parked and is licking its chops. The rest? Enjoy the ride down.

Delta’s turning first-class into a three-tier meat grinder just like United—new “Basic Business” fares strip lounge access, seat selection, miles, and flexibility while keeping the lie-flat seat. They’ve been planning this for over a year because high-spenders still pay up no matter how you gut the perks. Ruthless segmentation on steroidspremium demand stays rock-solid, costs get crushed, margins fatten.

• Winners? Delta shareholders watching yield per seat explode, C-suite execs booking real Delta One, and the airline printing cash while travelers whine.

• Losers? Business travelers thinking they’re VIP but getting economy-plus treatment at premium prices, loyalty program suckers earning squat.

• Next? United and the rest copycat fast, full premium unbundling across the board, fares creep higher while load factors stay golden.

Airlines are running the ultimate grift charge luxury prices for discount service and laugh all the way to record profits. This is how winners operate: give the illusion of choice, pocket the spread. Delta’s showing the street how to monetize desperation. Buy the dips on any airline that learns this lesson quick; the rest get commoditized into oblivion. Smart money already positioned.

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Iran chaos and pump prices up 21% year-over-year just turned used EVs into gold Manheim index jumped 12% last month versus 1.7% for gas guzzlers, wholesale averages now $30,400, retail listings $37k, Tesla leading sales up 24.7%. Meanwhile new EV deliveries crater. Classic supply-demand whiplash: gas pain makes batteries sexy again even as Detroit floods the market with discounts.

• Winners? Used Tesla flippers, early EV owners cashing out fat, and anyone long battery metals riding the irony wave.

• Losers? New EV makers bleeding inventory, legacy automakers who over-leased three years ago, and suckers who bought the “EV everything” hype at peak.

• Next? Off-lease flood hits late 2026 but gas stays sticky on geopolitics so prices hold firm, used market stays hot while new ones get torched on pricing.

Gas spikes are the ultimate EV bullwhip exactly what the weak hands missed. This war premium just handed battery owners a get-rich exit while Detroit eats crow. The market rewards survivors who bought cheap used iron, not virtue-signal leases. Position for the spread: long used demand plays, short the new-car dinosaurs still chasing subsidies that vanished. Profit from the chaos they created.

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Bank of America just wired OpenAI its first $520 million credit line ahead of the $1 trillion-plus IPO filing, positioning to advise both OpenAI and Anthropic while already banking $500 billion in AI capital raises since 2025. Same crew that bookran SpaceX’s monster. Banks are smelling blood in the AI water and they’re not waiting for the prospectus they’re lending now to own the fees later.

• Winners? BofA shareholders printing on every AI deal, OpenAI execs getting bridge cash before the listing pop, and every fintech shark circling the next unicorn.

• Losers? Smaller banks shut out of the mega-mandates, retail waiting for crumbs, and anyone still pretending AI is a cottage industry.

• Next? BofA bags advisory mandates, OpenAI prices north of $1 trillion, follow-on debt and equity orgy kicks off by Q4.

This is the feeding frenzy I called, naysayers get ignored while the money printers line up. Banks don’t care about safety theater; they care about the green. Smart money rides the underwriter wave all the way to the listing bell. The AI IPO pipeline is the new gold rush and BofA just staked the prime claim. Load bank stocks that get it; the rest watch from the sidelines broke.

Turns out owning a McDonald’s is a $1-2.2 million trap that nets surprisingly thin after forking over 4% royalty, 10.7% rent, and buying all supplies from HQ, corporation pockets 82% of franchise revenue versus just 16% from company stores. Chick-fil-A operators clear almost double. Upfront cash requirement $400k-$880k minimum, total fees eat 15%+ of sales. Classic corporate extraction machine.

• Winners? McDonald’s shareholders collecting the royalty stream without the real estate headaches, corporate execs banking fat bonuses on franchisee labor.

• Losers? Aspiring franchisees who mortgaged everything for a glorified shift-manager gig, small operators watching Chick-fil-A eat their lunch.

• Next? More franchisee lawsuits or buyback pressure, stock keeps ripping while owners beg for relief, Wall Street loves the model.

This is capitalism at its most beautiful corporation turns entrepreneurs into cash cows and keeps the golden goose. Own the ticker, never the store. My take: franchise dreams are for suckers; equity in the house that extracts is where real wealth gets built. The street already knows stock outperforms owning the fryer any day. Lesson learned the hard way for anyone chasing the “be your own boss” lie.

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