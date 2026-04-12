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Trump Economy Primed For Significant Rebound
Those who ignore the short-term panic and volatility in the markets currently, remaining fixated with a long-term perspective, stand to gain the most as…
  Paul Ingrassia
Golf: Keeping Men Alive in Hope
In our childhood, every sports fantasy, every dream was possible and then… life.
Late, under fire, and running out of investor patience, Facebook's "Muse AI" cannot fail
Zuckerberg rolls the dice after burning billions on VR, and “The Metaverse”
  The Capitalist
Why do America's scientists keep dying and disappearing?
Coincidence, tragedy, or something far more sinister?
Mamdani begs the rich not to flee New York as his socialist dream collapses
“I’ll ask those who make the most amount of money to pay more so that everyone can stay in this city.”
  The Capitalist
Tonight, Trump Offers Iran a Choice: Peace or Annihilation
"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will..."
Eric Swalwell is spending A LOT of money, and now people are asking questions
Luxury hotels in Dubai, yacht charters, and high-end security do not exactly scream “grassroots campaign.”
  The Capitalist
Canada calls suicide healthcare - Here's what that really means
When a nation institutionalizes death as a form of care, it is not simply adjusting its healthcare system. It is redefining its moral framework. And the…
Obama's heir for 2028?: Don’t be fooled by Rahm Emanuel’s "moderate" makeover, he's a radical
Democrats campaign as centrists and govern as radicals. Virginia already knows how this story ends. Abigail Spanberger ran as a moderate, won her seat…
  The Capitalist
The 3 MAGA truths from Trump's Address to the Nation
America is reemerging onto the world stage as the Superpower it has always been.
  The Capitalist
NATO is a paper tiger and Trump just called their bluff
Europe has become the playground kid who threatens people by boasting about his big brother coming to sort things out.
  The Capitalist

March 2026

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